EUR/USD Selloff May Continue Below This Key Support- Euro to USD Price Outlook
2020-01-13 10:40:00
US Dollar Longs Cut, GBP/USD Bulls at Risk, CAD Longs Rise Sharply - COT Report
2020-01-13 09:25:00
British Pound Outlook – GBP/USD Looking to Hold Support
2020-01-13 12:00:00
US Dollar Longs Cut, GBP/USD Bulls at Risk, CAD Longs Rise Sharply - COT Report
2020-01-13 09:25:00
Japanese Yen Hits Trendline Resistance. Focus Moves to Earnings, Trade
2020-01-13 03:00:00
AUD/USD, NZD/USD Gain. Japanese Yen May Rise as Week Gets Going
2020-01-13 00:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Edge Up as US-China Trade Hopes Supplant Iran Worries
2020-01-13 06:50:00
Gold Price to Stage Larger Pullback on RSI Sell Signal
2020-01-13 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Edge Up as US-China Trade Hopes Supplant Iran Worries
2020-01-13 06:50:00
Swedish Krona, Norwegian Krone May Rally on Trade War Optimism
2020-01-13 05:00:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-08 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Short-Term Warning Signal Flashes
2020-01-08 12:00:00
EUR/USD Selloff May Continue Below This Key Support- Euro to USD Price Outlook

2020-01-13 10:40:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
EUR/USD Technical Outlook

  • EUR price action against USD
  • EUR/USD chart and analysis
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Download our fresh Q4 Euro Forecast
EUR/USD – Neutral Outlook

On the last day of 2019, rallied EUR/USD to its highest level in nearly five months at 1.1239. However, the price declined after as some buyers took profit. On Friday, the price closed the weekly candlestick in the red with a 0.3% loss.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) created a high with a lower high meanwhile the price created a high with a higher high with higher signalling a bearish divergence i.e. a possible uptrend reversal. Last week, the oscillator crossed below 50 reflecting the end of uptrend momentum. However, RSI remained flat after highlighting weak sellers and weaker buyers.

Having trouble with your trading strategy? Need a hand? Here’s the #1 Mistake That Traders Make

EUR/USD Daily PRice CHART (July 15, 2018 – Jan 13, 2020) Zoomed Out

EURUSD price daily chart 13-01-20 zoomed out

EUR/USD Daily Price CHART (Aug 25 – Jan 13, 2020) Zoomed in

EURUSD price daily chart 13-01-20 zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, we notice last week, EUR/USD fell to 1.1085 – its lowest level in two weeks. Currently, the price trades in the same zone 1.1108 – 1.1175 as failed in multiple occasions to move to the lower zone signaling to the market’s indecision at this stage.

Thus, a close below the low end of the zone tips the balance towards the sellers and may encourage them to press towards 1.1059. Further close below this level opens the door for sellers to send EURUSD towards 1.0951. Although, the weekly support levels should be considered as any break to them could trigger stop loss/ take profit orders for some market participants.

On the other hand, a close above 1.1118 reflects seller’s hesitation and could reverse the pair’s direction towards the high end of the zone contingent on clearing the resistance level at 1.1153. Further close above this level could convince more buyers to join the market and push towards 1.1204.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
EUR/USD four Hour Price CHART (NOV 29 – Jan 13, 2020)

EURUSD price four hour chart 13-01-20

From the four-hour chart, we notice on Friday EUR/USD rebounded from the uptrend line originated from the Nov 29 low at 1.0981. A violation of this line signals a possible rally towards the high end of the zone discussed on the daily chart.

Thus, a break above 1.1179 could push EURUSD towards 1.1198. Although, the weekly resistance level underlined on the chart should be watched closely. On the other hand, a break below 1.1085 may resume bearish price action towards 1.1063. Yet, the support level underlined on the chart should be kept in focus.

Having trouble with your trading strategy? Need a hand? Here’s the #1 Mistake That Traders Make

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

