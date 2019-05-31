Never miss a story from Ilya Spivak

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Ilya Spivak

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

EURUSD Technical Strategy: BEARISH

  • Euro back at familiar support after upswing falters at former support
  • Sellers on notice as Rising Wedge, RSI divergence warns of upswing
  • Daily close above 1.13 needed to invalidate near-term bearish bias

See our free trading guide to help build confidence in your EURUSD trading strategy!

The Euro is struggling to find lasting direction cues against the US Dollar. A brief upswing faltered on a retest of countertrend line support-turned-resistance, with prices slumping back to the 1.1106-33 support zone. Still, the establishment of a lower swing high below resistance set from September 2018 implies a broadly bearish bias has been maintained (at least for now).

EURUSD chart - 4 hour

That is probably cold comfort for EURUSD sellers however. Prices are sitting squarely at support, making a short trade appear unattractive from a risk/reward perspective. Furthermore, the makings of Rising Wedge formation coupled with positive RSI divergence on the daily chart warns of ebbing downside momentum and hints that a reversal upward might be brewing ahead.

EURUSD chart - daily

Confirming the Wedge setup would require a daily close above its upper boundary, now essentially at the 1.13 figure. Doing so successfully seems likely to open the door for a foray above 1.14. Wedge floor support is at 1.1093. Breaking below that may reanimate bearish enthusiasm, exposing a minor downside barrier at 1.1024 on the way lower to a more potent threshold in the 1.0778-1.0874 congestion area.

EURUSD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivakon Twitter