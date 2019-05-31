EURUSD Technical Strategy: BEARISH

Euro back at familiar support after upswing falters at former support

Sellers on notice as Rising Wedge, RSI divergence warns of upswing

Daily close above 1.13 needed to invalidate near-term bearish bias

See our free trading guide to help build confidence in your EURUSD trading strategy!

The Euro is struggling to find lasting direction cues against the US Dollar. A brief upswing faltered on a retest of countertrend line support-turned-resistance, with prices slumping back to the 1.1106-33 support zone. Still, the establishment of a lower swing high below resistance set from September 2018 implies a broadly bearish bias has been maintained (at least for now).

That is probably cold comfort for EURUSD sellers however. Prices are sitting squarely at support, making a short trade appear unattractive from a risk/reward perspective. Furthermore, the makings of Rising Wedge formation coupled with positive RSI divergence on the daily chart warns of ebbing downside momentum and hints that a reversal upward might be brewing ahead.

Confirming the Wedge setup would require a daily close above its upper boundary, now essentially at the 1.13 figure. Doing so successfully seems likely to open the door for a foray above 1.14. Wedge floor support is at 1.1093. Breaking below that may reanimate bearish enthusiasm, exposing a minor downside barrier at 1.1024 on the way lower to a more potent threshold in the 1.0778-1.0874 congestion area.

EURUSD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivakon Twitter