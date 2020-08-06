EUR/JPY Forecast: Key Signals and Levels on Euro vs JPY Price Chart

0

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, EUR/CHF Rates at Risk as Rising Covid-19 Cases Sour Sentiment
2020-08-06 06:00:00
Euro at Risk on EU Digital Sovereignty Stance, USD Eyes Stimulus Talks
2020-08-06 01:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-08-05 17:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Trying to Break Strong Resistance
2020-08-05 12:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Leads Mixed Nikkei 225 and ASX 200, DBS Boosts Straits Times
2020-08-06 04:00:00
S&P 500 Just Behind the Nasdaq 100 in its Bid for a New High, Dow Jones Lags
2020-08-05 12:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Surge May Be Losing Steam, US Fiscal Stimulus Eyed
2020-08-06 09:00:00
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-08-05 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bank of England Leaves Policy Measures Unchanged, GBP/USD Picks Up a Bid
2020-08-06 06:31:00
Euro at Risk on EU Digital Sovereignty Stance, USD Eyes Stimulus Talks
2020-08-06 01:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
NFP: Nonfarm Payrolls Drives the US Dollar & Forex Volatility
2020-08-05 22:00:00
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Japanese Yen at Key Juncture, USD Rebound
2020-08-04 14:00:00
EUR/JPY Forecast: Key Signals and Levels on Euro vs JPY Price Chart

EUR/JPY Forecast: Key Signals and Levels on Euro vs JPY Price Chart

2020-08-06 09:30:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

EUR vs JPY Technical Outlook

  • Reversal signal on EUR vs JPY price chart
  • Positive outlook while above 125.80

EUR/JPY Price- A Multi-Month High

Last week, EUR/JPY hit a near 15-month high of 125.21. However, the price retreated after as some bulls seemed to cut back. Ultimately, a weekly candlestick closed in the green with a 0.8% gain.

Alongside that, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) rose from 57 to 70 indicating an accelerated bullish momentum.

EUR/JPY Daily PRice CHART (Nov 1, 2018 – August 6, 2020) Zoomed Out

EURJPY daily price chart 06-08-20 zoomed out
JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Download our fresh Q3 JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/JPY Daily Price CHART (April 26 – August 6, 2020) Zoomed in

EURJPY daily price chart 06-08-20 zoomed in

On July 31, EUR/JPY climbed to the current 124.10 -125.80 trading zone highlighting the strength of the bullish momentum. Today, the price rallied to an over 15-months high at 125.59.

However, it’s important to note the price and RSI divergence as the former created a higher high, while the latter created a lower high, signaling a possible reversal of the upward trend.

A close above the high end of the zone could encourage bulls to extend the rally towards the monthly resistance level at 127.55 ( November 2018 low).

On the other hand, a failure in closing above the high end of the zone could reverse the pair’s direction towards the low end of the zone ( December 2016 high).

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

EUR/JPY Four Hour Price CHART (July 13 – AUgust 6, 2020)

EURJPY four hour price chart 06-08-2020

On July 30, EUR/JPY traded above the downward sloping trendline resistance originated from the July 22 high at 124.29 indicating a shift in favor of the bull’s to control.

To conclude, while the bulls have the upper hand a price/RSI divergence provides a good base of a possible reversal. Additionally, a violation of the bullish trendline support originated from the July 14 low at 121.47 would reflect a weaker bullish bias.

Therefore, a break below 123.79 could send EURJPY towards 122.85, while a break above 126.08 may trigger a rally towards the 127.15. As such, the daily support and resistance levels marked on the four-hour chart should be monitored.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

