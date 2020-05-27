We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Bulls Retake Momentum

2020-05-27 14:00:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

Euro vs Japanese Yen Technical Outlook

  • Bullish signals on EUR vs JPY price chart
  • Key levels and zones to keep an eye on

Bulls Ease up

On Thursday, EUR/JPY rallied to an over six-week high at 118.52 . The price retreated and settled below the 118.00 handle. Nevertheless, the weekly candlestick closed on Friday in the green with a 1.2% gain.

Alongside that, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell from 61 to 51 highlighting a slower bullish momentum.

EUR/JPY Daily PRICE CHART (JULY 1, 2018 – May 27, 2020) Zoomed Out

EURJPY daily price chart 27-05-20 zoomed out
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Download our fresh Q2 EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/JPY Daily Price CHART (March 6 – May 27, 2020) Zoomed in

EURJPY daily price chart 27-05-20 zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, yesterday EUR/JPY reversed higher and closed above the 50-day moving average and generated a bullish signal. Today, the price has broken above the downtrend line originated from the March 25 high at 121.15 then climbed to a higher trading zone 118.46 – 119.63.

A close above the low end of the aforementioned zone signals that bulls may push towards the high end of the zone. A further close above that level opens could extend this rally towards 121.48. Yet, the weekly resistance area and levels marked on the chart (zoomed in) should be monitored.

In turn, a close below the low end of the zone reflects a bull’s hesitation. That said, it would require more than one failure to conclude a weakening bullish sentiment and in that scenario, the pair may fall towards 116.45. A further close below that level could send EURJPY even lower towards 114.95. Nonetheless, the weekly support levels underlined on the chart should be watched closely.

Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

EUR/JPY Four Hour Price CHART (May 1 – May 27, 2020)

EURJPY four hour price chart 27-05-2020

Based on the analysis of the four-hour chart, last week EUR/JPY rallied above the downtrend line originated from the May 1 high at 117.76 then started a bullish momentum creating a set of higher highs with higher lows. This week, the price corrected its uptrend and carved out a lower high at 117.55.

A break below 117.50 would be considered a bearish signal and could send EURJPY towards 116.51. Although, the daily support level underscored on the chart should be considered. On the other hand, a break above 120.01 may trigger a rally towards 120.95. Yet, the weekly resistance level printed on the chart should be kept in focus.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

S&P 500, Dow Jones Rally Pressing into Zone of Resistance
2020-05-27 12:30:00
EUR/USD Price Rejected at Resistance, Now Eyes the Support - EUR vs USD Outlook
2020-05-27 09:31:00
GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Key Resistance Level in Focus
2020-05-26 14:15:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Price- Ready to Edge Lower?
2020-05-26 09:30:00
