ASX 200 Technical Analysis Talking Points:

The ASX 200 has bounced at retracement support

However, a former trading range now presents formidable resistance

This week could bring clues as to which will be revisited

The ASX 200 offers a fair representation of most pro-cyclical assets right now- way off recent, often record highs but consolidating within striking range of them nonetheless, albeit with a lurking downside bias.

You can see modest variations of this theme pretty much anywhere you care to look across the growth-sensitive, ‘risk on’ spectrum right now, with the Nikkei 225 and AUDUSD offering broadly similar daily charts.

Fundamentally speaking all this lot have been hammered by the perceived growth of trade and recession risk, then placated by hopes that plentiful government stimulus will be coming as a result. Now they’re essentially hunkered down, probably to await the pronouncements of central bankers in Jackson Hole this week.

Technically speaking the ASX bounced earlier this month very close to the second, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of its rise up from the lows of January 4 to the record peaks scaled in July.

This point now remains as quite important near-term support, and bulls would appear to have reason for hope for as long as it holds up the market on a daily closing basis. A month-end close above it might be even more supportive, something to bear in mind as August bows out.

The index could be bound for much more dangerous territory should it give way, however. It remains to be seen how the market will take any foray closer to the psychologically crucial 6000 level. History suggests that ‘not well’ is the all-too-likely answer.

To the upside, as with other, similar assets, ASX 200 bulls have yet to make good the sharp fall seen in late July and early August. If they’re even going to try they’ll need to push the index back into the broad trading band which pertained between June 19 and July 24. You can see it in red on the chart above. It proved to be the launchpad for that record high, now it forms important resistance to another attempt.

With the Jackson Hole get together just a day away from starting, the uncommitted may be well advised to wait and see what impetus it gives. Signs of willingness to significantly boost stimulus could see that former trading range regained to the upside. Gloom and monetary circumspection on the other hand could mean big trouble for the ASX and all of its ‘partners in risk.’

