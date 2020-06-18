Australian Dollar: AUD/USD Price – Faces A Key Support Level

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Struggles Ahead of EU Meeting on European Recovery Fund
2020-06-18 04:42:00
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Rallies Infeebled by Virus Headlines - Key Levels
2020-06-17 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Rise Capped By Fed's Powell, Chart Warns of Topping
2020-06-17 02:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold, SPX & Oil
2020-06-15 15:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Loses Traction Amid Fundamental Competition, Pound Tops Fundamental Risk
2020-06-18 05:20:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Price Outlook Hinge on Jobless Claims Data Due
2020-06-17 20:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Holds Below Key Resistance, Range Remains
2020-06-17 18:35:00
Gold Price Forecast: Consolidation Keeps Bulls Alive - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-06-17 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Next GBP/USD Move Depends on Bank of England
2020-06-18 08:00:00
GBP/USD Treading Water as Investors Eye BoE Rate Decision
2020-06-18 07:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rate Outlook Hinges on BoJ Forward Guidance
2020-06-16 00:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices and Volatility Risk
2020-06-15 12:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.20% US 500: 0.20% FTSE 100: 0.01% Germany 30: -0.15% France 40: -0.39% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Fw04p3iIOr
  • Last week, AUD/USD U-turned from a near 11-month high. Will today’s US initial jobless claims (13:30UK) increase the selling pressure? #AUDUSD, #Australiandollar, #USD https://t.co/L54KUMoT7z
  • Sterling (GBP) selling off ahead of this - join @JMcQueenFX for live coverage of today's BoE meeting #BOE 👇👇👇👇 https://t.co/hWSIHzMETS
  • Sterling (GBP) selling off ahead of this - Join @JMcQueenFX for his live coverabe on today's BoE meeting 👇👇 #BOE https://t.co/hWSIHzMETS
  • Join @JMcQueenFX #webinar at 6:45 AM ET/10:45 AM GMT for live data coverage of the #BoE rate decision. Register here: https://t.co/s5c1CCpHHL https://t.co/hpxypuKWOc
  • Wirecard (WDIG)...Ouch...#wirecard @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/82qGYrksTS
  • Greed is a natural human emotion that affects individuals to varying degrees. Unfortunately, when viewed in the context of trading, greed has proven to be a hindrance more often than it has assisted traders. Learn more about controlling greed here: https://t.co/vggFTHw2m8 https://t.co/nOVwG5UsAl
  • China's CDC virus expert says Beijing outbreak is now under control
  • Aumenta más de los esperado el empleo en Australia en el mes de mayo, poniendo en relieve la dificultad de la recuperación económica #aud #usd #trading https://t.co/0fdxhkQ4kI
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/9:30 AM GMT to learn about how you can become a better trader. Register here: https://t.co/WeWGKtdlyz https://t.co/6rkJfcM9Ob
Australian Dollar: AUD/USD Price – Faces A Key Support Level

Australian Dollar: AUD/USD Price – Faces A Key Support Level

2020-06-18 09:33:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

Aussie Dollar vs US Dollar Technical Forecast

  • A combination of a weaker risk-on sentiment and bad data pauses AUD/USD rally
  • Bearish signals on AUD vs USD price chart

AUD/USD – Bulls Pullback

On Wednesday, AUD/USD took off to a near eleven-month high at 0.7064 however, the price retreated after and closed the weekly candlestick in the red with a 1.4% loss.

The latest updates of a potential second wave of the Coronavirus in China and the resurgence of coronavirus cases in the US weighed on the market’s optimism and slowed down the US dollar selloff.

The Australian unemployment rate for May of 7.1% came worse than expected 7.0% nonetheless, with the eased lockdowns we may see an improvement in the unemployment numbers next month.

AUD/USD DAILY PRICE CHART (AUG 20, 2018 – June 18, 2020) Zoomed Out

AUDUSD daily price chart 18-06-20 zoomed out
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

AUD/USD DAILY PRICE CHART (FEB 13 – June 18, 2020) Zoomed IN

AUDUSD daily price chart 18-06-20 zoomed in

On May 19, AUD/USD resumed bullish price action creating higher highs with higher lows. However, on June 9 the price declined to the current trading zone 0.6827 – 0.7015 reflecting a weaker bullish sentiment.

A close below the low end of the aforementioned trading zone would correct the price lower and could send AUDUSD towards 0.6684. Any further close below that level may send the pair even lower towards 0.6409.

On the other hand, any close above the high end of the zone signals that bulls could push towards the 0.7300 handle. Any further close above that level may encourage bulls to extend the rally towards 0.7414.

See the daily chart (zoomed in) to know more about the key levels to monitor in both scenarios.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Download our fresh Q2 USD Forecast
Get My Guide

AUD/USD Four-Hour PRICE CHART (MAy 15 – June 18, 2020)

AUDUSD four hour price chart 18-06-20

On June 9, AUD/USD broke below the uptrend line originated from the June 3 low at 0.6856, and generated a bearish signal. On the following day, the price failed to rally above this line then declined further.

Today, the price broke below the uptrend line originated from the June 15 low at 0.6776 then rebounded from the same line later. Therefore, any violation of the uptrend line originated from the May 22 low at 0.6519 would generate another bearish signal while any break above the downtrend line originated from the June 10 high at 0.7064 would generate a bullish signal.

To conclude, a break below 0.6774 could send AUDUSD towards 0.6707 while, a break above 0.6925 may trigger a rally towards 0.6988.Nonetheless, the daily support and resistance marked on the four-hour chart should be kept in focus.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: Consolidation Keeps Bulls Alive - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Consolidation Keeps Bulls Alive - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-06-17 16:30:00
New Zealand Dollar Price Outlook: Kiwi Stalls at Key Resistance Zone
New Zealand Dollar Price Outlook: Kiwi Stalls at Key Resistance Zone
2020-06-17 15:30:00
GBP/JPY Forecast: GBP vs JPY Price – Bulls Struggle For Momentum
GBP/JPY Forecast: GBP vs JPY Price – Bulls Struggle For Momentum
2020-06-17 14:15:00
Gold Price Outlook – ‘Boring’ Price Action Is a Good Thing
Gold Price Outlook – ‘Boring’ Price Action Is a Good Thing
2020-06-17 12:30:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.