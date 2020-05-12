We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
US Dollar May Rise on Fed Speak as Global Virus Cases Top 4 Million
2020-05-12 07:00:00
2020-05-12 07:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Levels to Watch as April Range Remains in Play
2020-05-12 05:08:00
2020-05-12 05:08:00
Natural Gas Prices Bounce On Hopes For Covid Lockdown Rollback
2020-05-12 02:00:00
2020-05-12 02:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Pare Early Losses on Hopes of Economic Reopening
2020-05-11 06:07:00
2020-05-11 06:07:00
Nasdaq 100 Rallies to Fresh Highs as the Dow Deals with Resistance
2020-05-11 20:05:00
2020-05-11 20:05:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Crude Oil Prices, Dow Jones, Fed, RBNZ
2020-05-11 12:30:00
2020-05-11 12:30:00
Gold Prices Up As Second Wave Covid Worries Stoke Haven Bids
2020-05-12 06:00:00
2020-05-12 06:00:00
BTC Price Outlook: Bitcoin Halving Prompts Crypto Volatility
2020-05-11 21:21:00
2020-05-11 21:21:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Range Trading to Persist in GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
2020-05-12 08:00:00
2020-05-12 08:00:00
British Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD, GBP/CHF
2020-05-12 01:00:00
2020-05-12 01:00:00
USD/JPY Breakout May Extend, Nasdaq Composite Outpaces Dow Jones
2020-05-11 23:00:00
2020-05-11 23:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/MXN, SPX & Gold
2020-05-11 15:00:00
2020-05-11 15:00:00
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Dollar Douple Top Forming?

2020-05-12 04:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC
Share:

AUD/USD TECHNICAL OUTLOOK: NEUTRAL

  • Australian Dollar rejected at April’s swing top resistance
  • Double Top formation might precede downtrend resumption
  • Trader sentiment studies argue in favor of AUD/USD gains

The Australian Dollar recoiled from resistance at 0.6570, the April swing top capping a spirited recovery from late-March lows, at least so far. Seen in the context of the break through rising trend line support at the beginning of the month, the rejection may amount to the end of a corrective upswing, of the kind that often follow a breakout. The onset downtrend resumption may now be in cards.

Confirming as much probably requires a daily close below the 0.6214-54 inflection area. A daily close under that looks likely to set the stage for a test below the 0.60 figure. Alternatively, establishing a foothold back above 0.6570 may defuse near-term selling pressure. From there, revisiting support-turned-resistance in the 0.6671-90 zone looks likely.

AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Dollar Douple Top Forming?

AUD/USD daily chart created with TradingView

AUD/USD TRADER SENTIMENT

Retail sentiment data shows 63.79% of traders are net-short, with the short-to-long ratio at 1.76 to 1. IG Client Sentiment (IGCS) is typically used as a contrarian indicator, so traders being net-short suggests AUD/USD is biased upward. The net-short skew has widened relative to yesterday and compared with last week, which may imply strengthening upward momentum.

AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Dollar Douple Top Forming?

See the full IGCS sentiment report here.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

FX TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

