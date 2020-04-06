AUD/USD Tests Key Chart Level - Australian Dollar Price Outlook

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD – Euro Back Testing Major Long-term Support
2020-04-06 12:30:00
Euro Latest: Eurozone Sentiment Crashes to All-Time Low, EUR/USD Unfazed
2020-04-06 09:20:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Rise As Hopes Endure For Russia, Saudi Deal
2020-04-06 07:00:00
Euro, Crude Oil May Suffer From OPEC & Eurozone Political Rifts
2020-04-06 01:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rises, Wall Street Falls. Oil Prices Surges, CAD Gains: Week Ahead
2020-04-05 16:00:00
S&P 500 Price Sinks as Unemployment Spikes; VIX Index Drops?
2020-04-04 04:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Rise As Hopes Endure For Russia, Saudi Deal
2020-04-06 07:00:00
Gold Price Rebound Still in Focus as Fed Relies on Non-Standard Tools
2020-04-06 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/CAD Prices and Forecasts - UK Webinar
2020-04-06 12:21:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Stable Despite UK PM Fears, FTSE 100 Rallies
2020-04-06 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Shorts Unwind, US Dollar Bears Favour USD/JPY Weakness - COT Report
2020-04-06 11:30:00
Japanese Yen Hit By Reports Coronavirus State of Emergency Imminent
2020-04-06 02:02:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @lisaabramowicz1: The oil market continues to be volatile. Traders are trying to get excited about the prospect of a production truce be…
  • Why is the Strait of Hormuz the world's most important #oil chokepoint? Find out from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/0UPiGgqHbW #OOTT https://t.co/fRF4lRfZgF
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.45%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 69.17%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/n1ZQ6clGZ9
  • LIVE NOW: Join Technical Strategist @MBForex for his Weekly Strategy Webinar to discuss the trade setups he's tracking into the open! https://t.co/chKtG7ezG9
  • RT @BIS_org: The economic spillovers and spillbacks of pandemic-type recessions are very large. The fall in GDP due to confinement measures…
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 1.21% 🇦🇺AUD: 1.21% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.28% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.15% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.18% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.39% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/oiEJHTo7e7
  • Weekly Strategy Webinar starting in 15mins! https://t.co/lxd5fZnn4H
  • Join @MBForex 's at 8:30 AM ET/12:30 PM GMT for his weekly strategy #webinar Register here: https://t.co/VAnAfZU02T https://t.co/nYIzx59rfT
  • Have you joined @DailyFX @facebook group yet? Discuss your #forex strategies and brush up on your skills with us here: https://t.co/jtY1G7g8yx https://t.co/ZlnTxUGpy9
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.44%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 70.25%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/fZmIFD69Un
AUD/USD Tests Key Chart Level - Australian Dollar Price Outlook

AUD/USD Tests Key Chart Level - Australian Dollar Price Outlook

2020-04-06 09:34:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

Aussie Dollar vs US Dollar Technical Forecast

  • Weaker downtrend move, yet bears have not given up control
  • Signals and trading zones to consider on AUD vs USD chart

AUD/USD- Interrupted Recovery

Last week, Aussie Dollar rallied against US Dollar and printed 0.6214 – its highest level in nearly three weeks. However, the price fell after, and settled below the 0.6000 threshold. On Friday, the weekly candlestick closed in the red with 2.6% loss.

Alongside that, the relative Strength Index (RSI) abandoned oversold territory yet, remined below 50 highlighting that downtrend move was still intact.

AUD/USD DAILY PRICE CHART (DEC 1, 2018 – April 6, 2020) Zoomed Out

AUDUSD daily price chart 06-04-20 zoomed out
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

AUD/USD DAILY PRICE CHART (DEC1 – April 6, 2020) Zoomed IN

AUDUSD daily price chart 06-04-20 zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, we noticed that at the start of last week AUD/USD U turned and pressed towards current trading zone 0.5796 – 0.6009 indicating that bears were not done yet.

That said, any close above the high end of the zone reflects bears hesitation. This could cause a rally towards 0.6409. Further close above that level could extend the rally towards 0.6684. In that scenario, the daily and weekly resistance areas and levels marked on the chart (zoomed in) should be watched closely.

On the other hand, another close below the high end of the zone may encourage bears to press towards the low end of it. Further close below that level could send AUDUSD even lower towards 0.5393. Having said that, the weekly support levels underscored on the chart should be monitored.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

AUD/USD Four-Hour PRICE CHART (Mar 18 – April 6, 2020)

AUDUSD four hour price chart 06-04-20

From the four- hour chart, we noticed that on Tuesday AUD/USD corrected its uptrend move as curved out a lower high at 0.6159. On Thursday, the price leaned to the downside and broke below the uptrend line originated from the March 23 low at 0.5700, then created a lower high with a lower low.

Thus, a break below 0.5945 could be considered another bearish signal. This increases the likelihood for AUDUSD to test 0.5796. Yet, the weekly support underlined on the chart should be kept in focus. In turn, any break in the other direction i.e. above 0.6109 may cause a rally towards 0.6248. Nevertheless, the daily resistance level printed on the chart should be considered.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Download our fresh Q1 main currencies Forecast
Get My Guide

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD – Euro Back Testing Major Long-term Support
EUR/USD – Euro Back Testing Major Long-term Support
2020-04-06 12:30:00
Japanese Yen Hit By Reports Coronavirus State of Emergency Imminent
Japanese Yen Hit By Reports Coronavirus State of Emergency Imminent
2020-04-06 02:02:00
US Dollar Setups Post-NFP: DXY Index, EUR/USD, GBP/USD & More
US Dollar Setups Post-NFP: DXY Index, EUR/USD, GBP/USD & More
2020-04-03 21:30:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Bears Beware- WTI Weekly Reversal Underway
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Bears Beware- WTI Weekly Reversal Underway
2020-04-03 16:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.