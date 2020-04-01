We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Dollar Top in Place Near 0.62?

AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Dollar Top in Place Near 0.62?

2020-04-01 05:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC
Share:

AUD/USD TECHNICAL OUTLOOK: BEARISH

  • Australian Dollar breaks uptrend support after rejection near 0.62 mark
  • Downtrend resumption needs a break below range floor as confirmation
  • Trader sentiment studies flag bearish bias but level of conviction modest

The Australian Dollar seems to be making another attempt at re-engaging with its dominant downtrend following a rebound from mid-March lows. Negative RSI divergence spoke to ebbing upside momentum on a test of the 0.62 figure, and has been followed by a push through near-term rising trend support.

It is thus far unclear if what is to follow is a period of sideways consolidation or true bearish resumption. Establishing a foothold below immediate range floor support at 0.6050 would make for a compelling argument in favor of the latter scenario. A test of the 0.59 figure may follow.

Alternatively, a break and hold above the 0.6200-14 zone might neutralize current selling pressure. From there, the stage may be set for a move higher to challenge from the underside former support in the 0.6430-59 region, now recast as resistance.

Australian Dollar vs US Dollar price chart - 4 hour

AUD/USD 4-hour chart created with TradingView

AUD/USD TRADER SENTIMENT

Australian Dollar vs US Dollar price, trader sentiment

Retail sentiment data shows 53.41% of traders are net-long, with the long-to-short ratio at 1.15 to 1. IG Client Sentiment (IGCS) is typically used as a contrarian indicator, so traders being net-long suggests AUD/USD may continue to fall.

Furthermore, the net-long skew in traders’ exposure is now more acute than yesterday or compared to the prior week. That seems to bolster confidence in a bearish bias. Nevertheless, the overall disparity between longs and shorts is relatively mild, warning that sentiment-based signaling may not be very potent.

See the full IGCS sentiment report here.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

FX TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

