EUR/USD May Capitulate as Coronavirus Poisons Euro Outlook
2020-03-23 08:00:00
US Dollar Outlook, 19-Year High Next? EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-03-22 09:00:00
Oil Price Technical Forecast: RSI on Cusp of Flashing Buy Signal
2020-03-22 05:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Is USD/CAD Still Bullish as Breakout Stalls?
2020-03-22 02:34:00
US Dollar Gains, Crude Oil Sinks, Dow Jones Repeats 2008 Despite Stimulus Wave
2020-03-22 16:00:00
Gold Price Consolidates as RSI Fails to Push Into Oversold Territory
2020-03-23 06:00:00
Sterling Price Outlook: Pound Plunge Accelerates as Virus Spreads
2020-03-21 23:00:00
Japanese Yen Still Losing Cornavirus Haven Battle to US Dollar
2020-03-23 03:16:00
Yen May Gain as Weekend Dow Jones Futures Fall, NZD Eyes RBNZ Stimulus
2020-03-22 20:30:00
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Dollar Selloff Set to Resume?

2020-03-23 05:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC
AUD/USD TECHNICAL OUTLOOK: BEARISH

  • Australian Dollar digesting losses after hitting nearly 18-year low
  • 4-hour chart hints sellers may be ready to resume the downtrend
  • Trader sentiment studies warn bearish confirmation still needed

The Australian Dollar is digesting losses after dropping to support at 0.5567, the 100% Fibonacci expansion. Breaking below this barrier on a daily closing basis probably opens the door for a challenge of the October 2000 – August 2002 congestion region in the 0.5185-0.5292 zone.

Australian Dollar vs US Dollar price chart - daily

AUD/USD daily chart created with TradingView

Zooming in to the 4-hour chart for a sense of near-term positioning, it looks like the AUD/USD selloff may be preparing to resume. Prices put in a Bearish Engulfing candlestick pattern at Fib resistance and slipped below the rising countertrend line guiding a tepid upswing from the March 18 low.

A break below the 23.6% expansion at 0.5708 may serve as confirmation, taking out the immediate range floor as well as former resistance at a falling trend line set from the beginning of the month and now recast as support. A challenge of the 0.5506-36 zone likely follows thereafter.

AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Dollar Selloff Set to Resume?
AUD/USD TRADER SENTIMENT

Australian Dollar vs US Dollar price, trader setiment

Retail sentiment data shows 59.54% of traders are net-long, with the long-to-short ratio at 1.47 to 1. IG Client Sentiment (IGCS) is typically used as a contrarian indicator, so traders being net-long suggests AUD/USD may continue to fall.

However, the number of traders net-long is 19.72% lower from last week while the net-short exposure is up 63.67% over the same period. This undermines conviction in the bearish bias implied in overall positioning, making for a clouded outlook.

See the full IGCS sentiment report here.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

FX TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

