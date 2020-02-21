We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Dollar Selloff May Continue

2020-02-21 04:30:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:

AUD/USD TECHNICAL OUTLOOK: BEARISH

  • Australian Dollar down to 11-year low after range support break
  • Break into upper 0.67s likely needed to neutralize selling pressure
  • Retail sentiment studies favor downside, near-term view clouded

The Australian Dollar has capitulated after a consolidative pause, as expected. The currency found interim support in the 0.6671-90 area – a range floor in play since early August – and briefly looked as though it may attempt a corrective bounce. That was not to be as prices plunged to an 11-year low.

From here, a daily close below the 38.2% Fibonacci expansion at 0.6608 may set the stage for a test of the 0.6550-64 area (50% level, November 2008 monthly close). Breaking back above falling trend line resistance in play since the start of 2020 is probably a prerequisite to neutralizing near-term selling pressure.

Australian Dollar vs US Dollar price chart - daily

AUD/USD daily chart created with TradingView

Starts in:
Live now:
AUD/USD TRADER SENTIMENT

Chart of Australian Dollar vs US Dollar excahnge rate, retail trader sentiment

Retail trader data shows 75.22% of traders are net-long, with the long-to-short ratio at 3.04 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 3.39% higher than yesterday and 8.29% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 12.45% higher than yesterday and 13.83% lower from last week.

IG Client Sentiment(IGCS) is typically used as a contrarian indicator, so traders being net-long suggests AUD/USD may continue to fall.Positioning is less net-long than yesterday but more so than last week. This makes for a clouded sentiment-basedtrading bias.

See the full IGCS sentiment report here.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

AUD/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

