EUR/USD May Fall on Key CPI and Retail Sales Data
2020-01-07 08:00:00
NOK, SEK at Risk From Iran Threats, Brent Boosted by Geopolitics
2020-01-07 05:00:00
EUR/USD May Fall on Key CPI and Retail Sales Data
2020-01-07 08:00:00
NOK, SEK at Risk From Iran Threats, Brent Boosted by Geopolitics
2020-01-07 05:00:00
EUR/USD May Fall on Key CPI and Retail Sales Data
2020-01-07 08:00:00
Japanese Yen Posts Solid Gains as US-Iran Tensions Sap Risk Appetite
2020-01-07 02:00:00
Gold Prices Down, RIsk Appetie Revived by Lack of US-Iran Escalation
2020-01-07 07:25:00
Elliott Wave Analysis: Gold's Multi-Year High Might Be Short Lived
2020-01-06 19:05:00
Bullish Oil Price Outlook Supported by Golden Cross Formation
2020-01-07 06:00:00
Philippine Peso Up as Crude Oil Prices Fuel CPI, USD/PHP May Fall
2020-01-07 04:00:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-06 18:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast 2020: BTC/USD Lacks Bullish Sentiment, For Now
2020-01-03 17:00:00
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Dollar Downtrend Resuming?

2020-01-07 03:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
AUD/USD TECHNICAL OUTLOOK: NEUTRAL

  • Bearish Evening Star candle setup at resistance precedes AUD reversal
  • Prices poised to break monthly uptrend, attempt downtrend resumption
  • Follow-through may re-engage structural decline following retracement
Starts in:
Live now:
Jan 14
( 03:01 GMT )
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
AUD/USD Trading Preparation for the Week Ahead
Register to webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

The Australian Dollar recoiled downward after putting in a bearish Evening Star candlestick pattern at resistance marked by the top of a rising channel broadly containing price action since early October 2019. The currency has now traded through support guiding December’s rally and looks poised to secure a break back below former resistance in the 0.6930-39 zone.

Confirming the breach on a daily closing basis would set the stage for a descent into a thicket of back-to-back support levels along the way to the channel floor, now just a hair above the 0.68 figure. Securing a foothold below that would make a compelling argument for downside follow-through as the long-term downward trend is re-engaged in earnest.

Australian Dollar vs US Dollar price chart - daily

Daily AUD/USD chart created with TradingView

Indeed, turning to the monthly chart suggests there is ample scope for weakness on the horizon. Although December delivered the largest rise in 2.5 years, the move conspicuously fell just short of breaking back above the upper layer of support-turned-resistance at 0.7018. This hints that recent gains have been corrective before resumption of structural Aussie depreciation puts the 0.6009-0.6352 zone into the spotlight.

Monthly AUD/USD chart created with TradingView

Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
AUD/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

