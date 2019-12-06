AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Choppy Aussie Dollar Still Aims Lower

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook Bullish on Jobs Data Despite Trade War Risks
2019-12-06 08:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro May Rise But Downtrend Unbroken
2019-12-06 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling - GBP/USD Rally Simmers at Multi-Month High, US Non-Farm Payrolls Ahead
2019-12-06 09:00:00
US Dollar Outlook Bullish on Jobs Data Despite Trade War Risks
2019-12-06 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook Bullish on Jobs Data Despite Trade War Risks
2019-12-06 08:00:00
Pre-NFP Price Action Setups Across the US Dollar
2019-12-05 19:48:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prces Slip as Markets Look To OPEC+, US Payrolls Data
2019-12-06 07:04:00
Gold Price: Key Chart Levels in Focus - XAU/USD Technical Forecast
2019-12-05 10:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prces Slip as Markets Look To OPEC+, US Payrolls Data
2019-12-06 07:04:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Rips into Resistance – WTI Trade Levels
2019-12-05 18:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-05 15:00:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Jockey for Lead
2019-12-04 05:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Have central banks run out of ammo? And where are central banks headed? Find out from Cross-asset class trader, @JohnNetto only on Trading Global Markets Decoded #podcast with @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/Twr44cZ1GB https://t.co/iFowV6YBBj
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Join Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX as he runs through his favorite charts and potential set-ups for the week ahead in the FX and CFDs market. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/108721147?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Choppy Aussie Dollar Still Aims Lower - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/aud-usd/2019/12/06/AUDUSD-Technical-Analysis-Choppy-Aussie-Dollar-Still-Aims-Lower.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #AUDUSD #technicalanalysis https://t.co/uE75UEjmIj
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/10:30 AM GMT as he goes over London #FX & #CFD charts for the next week. Register here: https://t.co/CoMkMA0pdF https://t.co/w52tn0x11T
  • The $JPY has, at last, made some clear headway against the US Dollar, but its bulls have yet to nail down their channel break. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/ADgQ3idxYJ https://t.co/nZzXEfImw6
  • Have you joined @DailyFX @facebook group yet? Discuss your #forex strategies and brush up on your skills with us here: https://t.co/jtY1G7g8yx https://t.co/M7hQiSBOQy
  • CHF Switzerland Nov Foreign Currency Reserves Actual: 782.9b Previous: 779.1b
  • The $NZD short sharply higher against its US counterpart but technical positioning suggests the long-term downtrend remains firmly intact. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/D616tdcZdp https://t.co/4xBdgosNzM
  • Join our analysts for live, interactive coverage of all major, market-moving economic data at DailyFX webinars. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars?re-author=Cottle?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Cottle&utm_campaign=twr
  • #Crudeoil prices edged back a little as #OPEC agreed to more production cuts and the market awaited ratification. #Gold was steady as US #nonfarmpayroll numbers approached. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2019/12/06/Crude-Oil-Prices-Slip-as-Markets-Look-to-OPEC-US-Payrolls-Data.html?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Cottle&utm_campaign=twr
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Choppy Aussie Dollar Still Aims Lower

AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Choppy Aussie Dollar Still Aims Lower

2019-12-06 06:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:

AUD/USD TECHNICAL OUTLOOK: BEARISH

  • Aussie Dollar downtrend suffers setback but bearish bias still intact
  • Daily close above 0.6930 likely needed to neutralize selling pressure
  • Long-term positioning warns a deeper slump looms on the horizon

Get help building confidence in your AUD/USD strategy with our free trading guide!

The Australian Dollar recoiled sharply higher against its US counterpart, erasing half of November’s choppy downward grind in a mere two days. Prices paused to consolidate ahead of resistance in the 0.6865-81 area. This is reinforced by the outer layer of dominant trend resistance set from November 2018 – now at 0.6892. The late-October swing top at 0.6930 follows closely thereafter.

Australian Dollar vs US Dollar price chart - daily

Daily AUD/USD chart created with TradingView

Breaking above the latter barrier on a daily closing basis would suggest that immediate selling pressure has been neutralized, opening the door for a rise to challenge the 0.70 figure. July’s swing top at 0.7082 would be in focus next. Alternatively, a turn lower that brings AUD/USD below the November 29 low at 0.6755 would probably set the stage to probe the 0.6671-90 support shelf once again.

Zooming out to the monthly chart seems to offer some useful context to the choppy nearer-term positioning. It puts the Aussie in a narrow range since August. A bit of digestion seems reasonable enough considering that month marked the break of a four-year support shelf. In fact, a similar consolidative period followed the October 2018 break of 17-year support before its bearish implications were further build upon.

With that in mind, the current period of standstill does not seem to imply that sellers have lost the upper hand, at least not necessarily. Rather, the breach of a key barrier may have beckoned a need to regroup and reassess conviction before the underlying trend is reasserted. In this scenario, a challenge of the 0.6009-0.6352 region may be looming in the months ahead.

AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Choppy Aussie Dollar Still Aims Lower

Monthly AUD/USD chart created with TradingView

Starts in:
Live now:
Dec 10
( 03:12 GMT )
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
AUD/USD Trading Preparation for the Week Ahead
Register to webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

AUD/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro May Rise But Downtrend Unbroken
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro May Rise But Downtrend Unbroken
2019-12-06 02:00:00
DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Appears to Have Only Been a Pullback
DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Appears to Have Only Been a Pullback
2019-12-05 12:00:00
Gold Price: Key Chart Levels in Focus - XAU/USD Technical Forecast
Gold Price: Key Chart Levels in Focus - XAU/USD Technical Forecast
2019-12-05 10:30:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Rally Rejected at Chart Barrier
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Rally Rejected at Chart Barrier
2019-12-05 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.