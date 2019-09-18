AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Rally Stalls Near 0.69 - What's Next?

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Independence: The Cases For and Against
2019-09-19 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2019-09-18 12:33:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Muted on Bank of England Rate Decision
2019-09-19 11:34:00
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Price: British Pound Outlook- Slowing Down Uptrend Move
2019-09-19 09:29:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stocks Mixed as Asian Investors Mull Fed Caution. BoJ Policy On Hold
2019-09-19 05:57:00
US Dollar Held Gains Post Fed Cut, Japanese Yen May Look Past BoJ
2019-09-18 23:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Uptrend Support Holds after September Fed Meeting - Levels for XAU/USD
2019-09-19 14:55:00
Gold Prices Bounce Off Support, Silver Prices to Challenge Key Resistance
2019-09-19 09:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Oil Price Outlook: Sharp Moves, Nasty Headlines, Levels to Know
2019-09-19 12:34:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as Markets Digest FOMC Rate Decision
2019-09-19 03:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Battles Trend Resistance, Ethereum Continues to Outperform
2019-09-19 11:00:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/ARS, USD/ZAR in Focus
2019-09-17 17:25:00
More View more
Notice

DailyFX PLUS Content Now Available Freely to all DailyFX Users

Real Time News
  • A chart that I don't check as frequently as most majors, indices and the like, $NZDCAD is leaning on some big support https://t.co/bJrEQp5QGt
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.67%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 85.60%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/KnXJPN0iq9
  • RT @carlquintanilla: NEW: “The United States is set to ramp up the pressure on China if a trade deal is not agreed soon, a key White House…
  • #Oil started this week with a bang after a number a disruption of production in Saudi Arabia following this weekend’s drone attacks.. Get your crude oil #technicalanalysis from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/uAw5kJTrfO #OOTT https://t.co/JGydFfVPNK
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.07% Silver: 0.51% Gold: 0.39% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/97pkfcSFUv
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.43% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.40% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.26% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.04% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.32% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.50% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/3SiM0s7ywI
  • Canadian #Dollar Price Chart: $USDCAD Range, #Loonie Breakout Potential - Weekly - https://t.co/yRqgctahvk https://t.co/fWbboNCEHs
  • Join @JStanleyFX 's weekly #webinar on trading price action at 1:00 PM ET/5:00 PM GMT. Register here: https://t.co/hSLfMqTx3G https://t.co/01pPGTCkyx
  • Update on #Cryptocurrencies #BITCOIN -3.06% #BITCOINCASH -4.12% #ETHEREUM +0.07% #RIPPLE -5.65% #LITECOIN -4.71%
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.41% Wall Street: 0.34% Germany 30: 0.07% France 40: 0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/emW4e8iBEr
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Rally Stalls Near 0.69 - What's Next?

AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Rally Stalls Near 0.69 - What's Next?

2019-09-18 06:04:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:

AUD/USD TECHNICAL OUTLOOK: BEARISH

  • Aussie Dollar bounces, hits 6-week high vs. US counterpart
  • Dominant trend still bearish, invalidation above 0.70 mark
  • Near-term chart hints at possible top, confirmation needed

Get help building confidence in your AUD/USD strategy with our free trading guide!

The Australian Dollar is struggling to sustain upward momentum after probing within a hair of the 0.69 figure against its US counterpart. Prices remain above the 0.6832-65 inflection area – warning against over-extrapolating downside follow-through – but momentum has clearly ebbed relative to the pace of the spirited recovery from September lows.

Securing a break below 0.6832 on a daily closing basis would mark an important step toward identifying broader downtrend resumption and help set the stage for a retest of the monthly support shelf in the 0.6677-90 zone. The early-2019 spike low at 0.6744 may emerge as a bit of a sticking point along the way in this scenario, but it has not proven to be a particularly potent barrier thus far.

Australian Dollar vs US Dollar price chart

Daily AUD/USD chart created with TradingView

Still, the overall trend continues to suggest that the path of least resistance leads lower. Neutralizing near- to medium-term bearish cues would probably require a daily close above resistance capping the upside since early November 2018, now squarely at the 0.70 figure. A break above the September 12 swing high at 0.6895 is an essential prerequisite before a test of this boundary appears plausible.

AUD/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Uptrend Support Holds after September Fed Meeting - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Uptrend Support Holds after September Fed Meeting - Levels for XAU/USD
2019-09-19 14:55:00
AUD/USD, NZD/USD Price Outlook: Aussie and Kiwi Rattled by a Stronger USD
AUD/USD, NZD/USD Price Outlook: Aussie and Kiwi Rattled by a Stronger USD
2019-09-19 13:41:00
DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Signficant Price Levels at Hand
DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Signficant Price Levels at Hand
2019-09-19 10:00:00
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Price: British Pound Outlook- Slowing Down Uptrend Move
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Price: British Pound Outlook- Slowing Down Uptrend Move
2019-09-19 09:29:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.