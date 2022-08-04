Japanese Yen Resumes Slide Against US Dollar. Will USD/JPY Break Resistance?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index, USD/JPY Rates Find Support – For Now
2022-08-03 18:38:00
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Signs of Exhaustion into August Open
2022-08-03 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Blasts Higher, Nasdaq 100 on Brink of Exiting Bear Market Territory, NFP Eyed
2022-08-03 20:10:00
Crude Oil Short-term Outlook: WTI Spills Lower- Support in View
2022-08-03 18:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Indices Rise as Earnings Drive DAX, FTSE & DJI Higher
2022-08-03 18:19:00
Gamma Squeeze Explained: Basic Options Theory and How it Works
2022-08-03 08:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Failure to Push Above 50-Day SMA
2022-08-03 21:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – August 2022: Gold, US Stocks Tend to Outperform
2022-08-03 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Close to Flipping to Bull Market Despite Recession Fears, BOE and NFPs Ahead
2022-08-04 03:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index, USD/JPY Rates Find Support – For Now
2022-08-03 18:38:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Resumes Slide Against US Dollar. Will USD/JPY Break Resistance?
2022-08-04 02:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index, USD/JPY Rates Find Support – For Now
2022-08-03 18:38:00
More View more
Japanese Yen Resumes Slide Against US Dollar. Will USD/JPY Break Resistance?

Japanese Yen Resumes Slide Against US Dollar. Will USD/JPY Break Resistance?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Japanese Yen, USD/JPY, US Dollar, Bolling Band, Momentum- Talking Points

  • USD/JPY has rallied since making a 2-month low but faces resistance
  • Increasing volatility has seen wide daily ranges as uncertainty plays out
  • If bullish momentum returns to USD/JPY, will it print a new 24-year high?

USD/JPY

After last week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, USD/JPY accelerated it’s move lower from the 24-year high made in July.

On that move, it went below the lower band of the 21-day simple moving average (SMA) basedBollinger Band. It has since closed back inside the band.

When the price moved outside the upper Bollinger Band in July and then closed back inside the band, it marked the top of that bullish run.

The price closing back inside the lower band may signal an exhaustion of the bearish run. It should be noted though that past performance is not indicative of future results.

The widening of the bands themselves indicates an increase in volatility in the recent price action.

Potential resistance could be at 61.8% Fibonacci retracementlevel at 135.95 or a break point at 135.57. That Fib retracement is from the mid-July high of 139.40 to Tuesday’s low of 130.40.

Below there, a possible resistance zone might be in the 134.75 – 134.95 area. There are 2 break points at 134.75 and 134.95, as well as a 50% Fibonacci retracementlevel at 134.89.

Wednesday’s high fell just short of those levels and the 10-day SMA to make a peak of 134.55. It may offer resistance if it is tested on a rally.

A close above the 55-day SMA could signal a return to bullish momentum, it is currently at 134.06. Further confirmation of such momentum may occur if the 10- and 21-day SMAs are reclaimed and if the gradients on these SMAs turn from negative to positive.

Underlying bullish momentum appears to be intact, with the price unable to go below the 100-day SMA on the recent sell-off and it’s gradient remaining positive.

The 2-month low made on Tuesday at 130.50 went below 2 break points and a previous low. The price closed back above these levels and could indicate a rejection of the extension lower.

Support might remain at those levels in the 131.25 – 131.50 area as well as the low of 130.50. Further up, support may lie at the break point of 133.19.

USD/JPY CHART

USDJPY CHART

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Outlook: Will USD/JPY, AUD/JPY Fall as Retail Traders Go Long?
Japanese Yen Outlook: Will USD/JPY, AUD/JPY Fall as Retail Traders Go Long?
2022-08-03 00:30:00
The Importance of Liquidity in Forex Trading
The Importance of Liquidity in Forex Trading
2022-08-02 10:30:00
US Dollar Reversal Accelerates, More Losses Ahead? USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR
US Dollar Reversal Accelerates, More Losses Ahead? USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR
2022-08-02 02:00:00
US Dollar Reversal Accelerates, More Losses Ahead? USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR
US Dollar Reversal Accelerates, More Losses Ahead? USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR
2022-08-01 03:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Mixed
USDOLLAR
EUR/JPY
Mixed