FTSE 100 – Watch Out for 7313 Key Level

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Outlook - EUR/USD is at a Crossroads While EUR/JPY has Picked Up Steam
2022-06-22 02:00:00
Q2 Price Action Setups: USD, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, SPX, Nasdaq
2022-06-21 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Tanks as Recession Fears Grow Ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s Testimony
2022-06-22 05:00:00
Gas Price Gouging or Grandstanding?
2022-06-21 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2022-06-22 10:00:00
Dow Avoids the ‘Bear’ but Recession Fears Can Pull Risk and Push Dollar
2022-06-22 04:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Update – Sellers in Short-Term Control of XAU/USD
2022-06-22 11:10:00
AUD/USD Forecast: Weaker Commodities and Stronger USD Weigh on Australian Dollar
2022-06-22 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound: UK Inflation Remains at Multi-Decade Highs, GBP/USD Nudges Higher
2022-06-22 06:34:00
Q2 Price Action Setups: USD, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, SPX, Nasdaq
2022-06-21 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Tanks as Recession Fears Grow Ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s Testimony
2022-06-22 05:00:00
Dow Avoids the ‘Bear’ but Recession Fears Can Pull Risk and Push Dollar
2022-06-22 04:00:00
More View more
FTSE 100 – Watch Out for 7313 Key Level

FTSE 100 – Watch Out for 7313 Key Level

Zorrays Junaid,

FTSE 100 is correcting and seems to be preparing to get back into the driver seat. Subject to not breaking through 6787 key level.

FTSE 100 is unfolding in a bullish cycle since March 2020 low and gained up to 57% in February 2022. However, price stalled at February 2022 high and is correcting ever since and has down by 11.70% up until March 2022.

Lets take a closer look at a weekly chart

FTSE 100 – Watch Out for 7313 Key Level

Source: TradingView, prepared by Zorrays Junaid

February to March 2022 move is a Wave (4) correction. And it is currently unfolding wave (5) to the upside. Alternatively, if it breaks through the extreme of wave (4) at 6787, FTSE 100 will subsequently return to wave (4). I can expect price to correction further prior to an advance. There is an invalidation at the extreme of wave (1), 6511, that would complete break this bullish sequence. But FTSE 100 is nowhere near that.

We have 200-Period Moving Average below Wave 2 as it supports that we are still in an uptrend.

Where are we right now in wave (5)? Lets drop timeframes

FTSE 100 – Watch Out for 7313 Key Level

Source: TradingView, prepared by Zorrays Junaid

Since March 2022 low, FTSE 100 has formed wave 1 in a 5-wave sequence and currently playing within wave 2 correction. We can determine this wave 2 corrective cycle to complete when it breaks through 7313.70 key level. Another way to spot that these temporary sellers are running out of steam is by looking out for RSI divergence. Wave 2 is supported by a strong bullish divergence. Breaking 7313.70 is our first clue we are advancing into wave 3 to the upside.

Second target confirmation would be to break through February 2022 high at 7687 as per shown on our weekly timeframe.

What to expect immediately?

The sweet spot would be to identifying a 5-wave sequence through 7313.70 to determine whether wave 3 is underway otherwise until then FTSE 100 is still correcting within wave 2 to the downside.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Technical Outlook is Bullish (For Now)
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Technical Outlook is Bullish (For Now)
2022-06-22 12:30:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2022-06-22 10:00:00
What is the Best Time Frame to Trade Forex?
What is the Best Time Frame to Trade Forex?
2022-06-22 08:30:00
Gold, Silver Price Forecast: Retail Traders Remain Long Despite the Downside Risks
Gold, Silver Price Forecast: Retail Traders Remain Long Despite the Downside Risks
2022-06-22 03:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

FTSE 100
Bearish