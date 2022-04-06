US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD, NZD/USD Long Bets Rise, is this a Reversal Warning?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DAX 40 Headwinds Build as Russian Energy Woes and Fed Hawkishness Undermine it
2022-04-06 05:30:00
Euro Technical Outlook - EUR/USD. Euro Sinks Through Support
2022-04-06 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast Q2 2022: Robust Demand Still Met with Limited Supply
2022-04-05 22:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Rise as EU Mulls Action After Alleged Russia War Crimes
2022-04-05 03:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: March US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-04-01 11:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY Turn & Burn Range- Breakout Levels
2022-03-31 15:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Prices Probe Support as FOMC Minutes, China CPI Near
2022-04-06 03:30:00
Gold Price Forecast Q2 2022: Outlook Proves Mixed
2022-04-05 21:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – April 2022: Stocks Do Well, US Dollar Does Not
2022-04-05 18:30:00
GBP/USD Held in Check by US Dollar Headwinds
2022-04-05 12:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Approaches Yearly High as RSI Pushes Back into Overbought Zone
2022-04-05 20:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – April 2022: Stocks Do Well, US Dollar Does Not
2022-04-05 18:30:00
More View more
US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD, NZD/USD Long Bets Rise, is this a Reversal Warning?

US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD, NZD/USD Long Bets Rise, is this a Reversal Warning?

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

US Dollar, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, Technical Analysis, Retail Trader Positioning - Talking Points

  • Retail traders growing increasingly bullish the US Dollar
  • AUD/USD, NZD/USD net-long bets are slowly on the rise
  • Is this a bearish warning? What are key levels to watch?

The US Dollar has been weakening against sentiment-linked currencies, such as the Australian and New Zealand Dollars, as of late. However, looking at IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), which is a gauge of retail trader positioning, traders have recently started to increase their bullish bets on the Greenback. This is resulting in increasing AUD/USD and NZD/USD long bets. IGCS tends to function as a contrarian indicator. With that in mind, could we see a turning point for AUD and NZD next?

Australian Dollar Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

The IGCS gauge shows that about 33% of retail traders are net-long AUD/USD. Since most investors are biased to the downside, this hints that prices may continue rising. However, downside exposure has decreased by 8.30% and 7.71% compared to yesterday and last week, respectively. With that in mind, the combination of overall and recent changes in positioning are warning that prices may soon reverse lower.

US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD, NZD/USD Long Bets Rise, is this a Reversal Warning?

AUD/USD Daily Chart

AUD/USD recently closed above the 0.7532 – 0.7556 inflection zone, opening the door to extending gains since late January. Still, prices left behind a large upper wick on April 5th. This can be seen as a sign of indecision. Immediate resistance seems to be the 100% Fibonacci extension at 0.7639. A daily close above this price exposes the 123.6% level at 0.7751 before peaks from May 2021 come into focus. On the downside, keep a close eye on the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) for support. Taking out the latter may open the door to testing rising support from January.

US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD, NZD/USD Long Bets Rise, is this a Reversal Warning?

Chart Created in Trading View

New Zealand Dollar Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

The IGCS gauge shows that about 54% of retail traders are net-long NZD/USD. Since most investors are now biased to the upside, this suggests that the pair may fall ahead. This is as downside exposure has decreased by 16.09% and 15.44% compared to yesterday and last week, respectively. With that in mind, the combination of overall and recent changes in positioning is offering a stronger bearish contrarian trading bias.

US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD, NZD/USD Long Bets Rise, is this a Reversal Warning?

NZD/USD Daily Chart

The New Zealand Dollar also remains in an uptrend since late January. Unlike AUD/USD, NZD/USD has been struggling to find further upside momentum as of late. A large upper shadow was left behind on April 5th, hinting at indecision. Clearing the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 0.6955 exposes the 78.6% level at 0.7071 before peaks from October come into focus. Still, a bullish ‘Golden Cross’ remains in play between the 20- and 50-day SMAs, offering an upside bias. Breaking under the 20-day line could open the door to losses, placing the focus on the 0.6859 – 0.6891 inflection zone.

US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD, NZD/USD Long Bets Rise, is this a Reversal Warning?

Chart Created in Trading View

*IG Client Sentiment Charts and Positioning Data Used from April 5th Report

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Technical Outlook - EUR/USD. Euro Sinks Through Support
Euro Technical Outlook - EUR/USD. Euro Sinks Through Support
2022-04-06 02:00:00
Becoming a Better Trader – Fixing Mistakes, Working on Weaknesses
Becoming a Better Trader – Fixing Mistakes, Working on Weaknesses
2022-04-05 06:30:00
200 Day Moving Average: What it is and How it Works
200 Day Moving Average: What it is and How it Works
2022-04-04 15:00:00
Morning Star Candlestick: A Forex Trader’s Guide
Morning Star Candlestick: A Forex Trader’s Guide
2022-04-04 10:10:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
AUD/USD
Bearish
NZD/USD
Mixed