News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - January 2022: Start of Year Bodes Well for AUD, GBP, Gold
2022-01-04 18:00:00
USD Breaking News: U.S. Dollar Fades on ISM Manufacturing PMI Miss
2022-01-04 15:11:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices, Dow Jones May Rise if Retail Traders Add Onto Downside Exposure
2022-01-05 05:00:00
Oil Prices Boosted by Bullish API Report, OPEC Outlook as NFP Report Nears
2022-01-05 04:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq Takes a Dive and USDJPY Rally Carries Appealing Reversal Ris
2022-01-05 02:00:00
Dow Jones Shines but ARKK Flops as Divergence Between Value & Growth Widens
2022-01-04 21:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices, Dow Jones May Rise if Retail Traders Add Onto Downside Exposure
2022-01-05 05:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - January 2022: Start of Year Bodes Well for AUD, GBP, Gold
2022-01-04 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
2022-01-04 19:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - January 2022: Start of Year Bodes Well for AUD, GBP, Gold
2022-01-04 18:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq Takes a Dive and USDJPY Rally Carries Appealing Reversal Ris
2022-01-05 02:00:00
Japanese Yen Sinks on Higher Yields and Energy Prices. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-01-05 01:00:00
More View more
Gold Prices, Dow Jones May Rise if Retail Traders Add Onto Downside Exposure

Gold Prices, Dow Jones May Rise if Retail Traders Add Onto Downside Exposure

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Gold, XAU/USD, Dow Jones, Technical Analysis, Retail Trader Positioning - Talking Points

  • Retail traders increasing downside exposure in gold, Dow Jones
  • As a contrarian signal, this could be a sign of a rosy path ahead
  • XAU/USD and Dow Jones near-term uptrends remain intact

Taking a look at IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), retail traders have been increasingly betting that gold prices and the Dow Jones may fall ahead. In other words, net-long exposure in these assets is on the decline. IGCS can at times be a contrarian indicator. With that in mind, if this trend in positioning continues, gold and the Dow Jones could rise in the coming days.

Gold Sentiment Outlook - Bullish

The IGCS gauge shows that about 73% of retail traders are net-long gold. Since most traders are still biased to the upside, XAU/USD could fall. However, downside exposure has increased by 48.65% and 29.27% compared to a day and a week ago respectively. With that in mind, the combination of overall and recent changes in positioning offers a bullish-contrarian trading bias.

Gold Prices, Dow Jones May Rise if Retail Traders Add Onto Downside Exposure

Technical Analysis

A rising range of support from August continues to offer an upside technical bias for gold. Broadly speaking, however, the yellow metal remains unchanged from price levels seen in July 2020. Immediate resistance appears to be the 1827 – 1834 inflection zone, which stands in the way from reaching the November high at 1877. Breaking under the trendline exposes the December low, which is closely aligned with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 1756.

XAU/USD Daily Chart

Gold Prices, Dow Jones May Rise if Retail Traders Add Onto Downside Exposure

Chart Created in Trading View

Dow Jones Sentiment Outlook - Bullish

The IGCS gauge shows that roughly 22% of retail traders are net-long the Dow Jones. Since most traders are biased to the downside, this suggests prices may continue rising. This is as short positioning increased by 20.29% and 24.86% compared to yesterday and last week respectively. With that in mind, the combination of overall and recent shifts in positioning offers a bullish-contrarian trading bias.

Gold Prices, Dow Jones May Rise if Retail Traders Add Onto Downside Exposure

Technical Analysis

Dow Jones futures recently closed at an all-time high, taking out the November high at 36446. That has exposed the 100% Fibonacci extension at 36991, where the 123.6% and 138.2% levels at 37713 and 38161 respectively. This is as the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) continues to offer a broader upside technical bias. That does leave the index vulnerable to a near-term pullback to the latter without necessarily overturning the broader uptrend.

Dow Jones Daily Chart

Gold Prices, Dow Jones May Rise if Retail Traders Add Onto Downside Exposure

Chart Created in Trading View

*IG Client Sentiment Charts and Positioning Data Used from January 4th Report

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Introduction to Multi-Time Frame Analysis
Introduction to Multi-Time Frame Analysis
2022-01-05 03:00:00
JPY Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Chart Points Higher to Kick Off the Year
JPY Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Chart Points Higher to Kick Off the Year
2022-01-03 04:30:00
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY. Will Euro Run Higher Into 2022?
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY. Will Euro Run Higher Into 2022?
2021-12-31 03:00:00
Improve Your Trading Bias
Improve Your Trading Bias
2021-12-30 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
Oil - US Crude
Bullish