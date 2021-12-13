Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY. Is the Yen Contained for Now?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental US Stocks Forecast: Will Fed Increase QE Taper?
2021-12-12 16:45:00
Euro Forecast: ECB Facing Tough Decisions on Asset Purchase Programs
2021-12-12 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brent Crude Oil Price Forecast: Signs of a Major Reversal Appearing
2021-12-11 20:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: More Upside Could be In Store
2021-12-10 15:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Forecast for Next Week: Santa Coming to Town?
2021-12-11 12:00:00
Want to Improve Financial Performance? Hire More Women
2021-12-09 21:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Gold, Euro, British Pound, Fed, ECB, BoE
2021-12-12 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Eyes FOMC as Falling Breakeven Rates Drag Gold
2021-12-12 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental US Stocks Forecast: Will Fed Increase QE Taper?
2021-12-12 16:45:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY – Big Week for GBP
2021-12-12 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 at a Record High and Dollar Awaits Breakout with Fed Decision Ahead
2021-12-13 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY. Is the Yen Contained for Now?
2021-12-13 01:30:00
More View more
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY. Is the Yen Contained for Now?

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY. Is the Yen Contained for Now?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Japanese Yen, USD/JPY, AUD/JPY - Talking Points

  • USD/JPY appears to be lacking directional momentum for now
  • Bollinger Band indicators lit up on AUD/JPY last week as it moved up
  • JPY crosses have retreated inside recent ranges. Will the Yen slip further?

USD/JPY – Technical Analysis

Consolidation continues for USD/JPY as it has remained in the 112.533 – 113.960 range for over 2 weeks. The 1-week range has been tighter, trading within 113.223 – 113.960.

As series of simple moving averages (SMA)are clustered near the current price, which might suggest that the market is lacking direction and could be moving sideways for now.

The short- and medium-term SMAs of 10-, 21-, 34- and 55-day duration lie between 113.28 and 113.96. These levels are also close to the recent low and high of 113.223 and 113.960. They may provide support and resistance respectively.

While these might lack directional momentum, the longer term 100- and 200-day SMAs remain below the price and both have positive gradients. This could suggest that there is underlying bullish momentum evolving.

Further up, the March 2017 peak of 115.505 and the recent high at 115.524 may offer resistance.

On the downside, support could be at the previous lows and pivot points of 112.533, 112.079, 110.802, 109.113 and 108.723.

USD/JPY CHART

Chart created in TradingView

AUD/JPY – Technical Analysis

After making a 3-month low at 78.790, AUD/JPY spent last week rallying after it closed back inside the lower band of the 21-day SMA based Bollinger Band.

The low of 78.790 was just below the September low of 78.846 and these levels might now provide support.

The price has moved above the 10-day SMA which could suggest that short term bullish momentum may unfold.

The 21- and 100-day SMAs are currently at 81.688 and 81.766 which is either side of the high last week at 81.717. This area could offer near term resistance.

The 34-, 55- and 200-day SMAs are in a cluster between 82.736 and 82.87 and this area might offer resistance.

Further up, potential resistance may lie at the previous highs and pivots points of 82.028, 82.160, 83.249, 84.162 and 86.261.

AUD/JPY CHART

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Psychological Levels & Round Numbers in Forex Trading
Psychological Levels & Round Numbers in Forex Trading
2021-12-10 07:30:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: Is the Trend Intact for GBP/USD?
British Pound Technical Analysis: Is the Trend Intact for GBP/USD?
2021-12-10 06:00:00
Gold Prices Nervously Await US CPI. Will High Inflation Boost XAU/USD?
Gold Prices Nervously Await US CPI. Will High Inflation Boost XAU/USD?
2021-12-10 04:30:00
200 Day Moving Average: What it is and How it Works
200 Day Moving Average: What it is and How it Works
2021-12-08 11:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/JPY
Mixed
USD/JPY
Mixed