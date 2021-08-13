British Pound May Fall vs. US Dollar, Yen After Turn at Key Chart Levels

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: USD Eyes Consumer Sentiment Data Due
2021-08-12 22:00:00
EUR/USD Defends March Low Despite Slew of Hawkish Fed Rhetoric
2021-08-12 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Torn Between Delta Variant Spread, Iran Tension
2021-08-13 00:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Rise on Softer US Dollar Despite EIA Report Disappointment
2021-08-12 03:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Breakout Stalls on Liftoff, Dollar Focuses More on Taper than UofM Spark
2021-08-13 03:00:00
5 Myths on Women and Money: Wall Street Isn’t Just for Men
2021-08-13 02:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD May Rise as Week Wraps Up, Eyes on US Data
2021-08-13 05:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Snaps Back, Tests Key Resistance - GLD Levels
2021-08-12 17:20:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound May Fall vs. US Dollar, Yen After Turn at Key Chart Levels
2021-08-13 06:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD Eyes Consumer Sentiment Data Due
2021-08-12 22:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: USD Eyes Consumer Sentiment Data Due
2021-08-12 22:00:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-08-12 20:20:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Strong start for cryptos this morning. #btc #eth #bitcoin #ethereum @DailyFXTeam . Prices via @IGcom https://t.co/Kw08ybTDUY
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.15% Wall Street: 0.04% US 500: 0.01% Germany 30: -0.04% France 40: -0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/NPSNc2Zz6B
  • 🇫🇷 Inflation Rate YoY Final (JUL) Actual: 1.2% Expected: 1.2% Previous: 1.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-13
  • Heads Up:🇫🇷 Inflation Rate YoY Final (JUL) due at 06:45 GMT (15min) Expected: 1.2% Previous: 1.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-13
  • Greed is a natural human emotion that affects individuals to varying degrees. Unfortunately, when viewed in the context of trading, greed has proven to be a hindrance more often than it has assisted traders. Learn how to control greed in trading here: https://t.co/kODPAfJE79 https://t.co/hOs0Ch7f55
  • British Pound May Fall vs. US Dollar, Yen After Turn at Key Chart Levels - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2021/08/13/British-Pound-May-Fall-vs.-US-Dollar-Yen-After-Turn-at-Key-Chart-Levels.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #GBPUSD #GBPJPY https://t.co/KMPtbuCTwg
  • Another great show on #ausbiz with @KaraOrdway on "The Trade" talking about the Australian Dollar and my thoughts on $AUDUSD $AUDJPY $AUDNZD Check out the show here! - https://t.co/cxR7Vk6VLh https://t.co/wvodgngNgV
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 FDI (YTD) YoY (JUL) due at 06:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 28.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-13
  • (Gold Briefing) Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD May Rise as Week Wraps Up, Eyes on US Data #Gold #XAUUSD https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2021/08/13/Gold-Price-Outlook-XAUUSD-May-Rise-as-Week-Wraps-Up-Eyes-on-US-Data.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/DVBTLKLz1l
  • 🇫🇷 Unemployment Rate (Q2) Actual: 8% Expected: 7.9% Previous: 8.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-13
British Pound May Fall vs. US Dollar, Yen After Turn at Key Chart Levels

British Pound May Fall vs. US Dollar, Yen After Turn at Key Chart Levels

Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC

BRITISH POUND, US DOLLAR, JAPANESE YEN, GBP/USD, GBP/JPY – TALKING POINTS:

  • British Pound down with 2yr Gilt yields despite strong UK Q2 GDP data
  • GBP/USD may be resuming downtrend after counter-trend support break
  • GBP/JPY taking aim below 152.00 figure after range support is breached

The British Pound tracked broadly lower against its major counterparts in the wake of robust second-quarter GDP figures. Output grew 22.2 percent in the three months to June 2021 compared with the same period in 2020, marking the fastest on-year growth rate in nearly seven decades.

Nevertheless, Sterling fell after a bit of digestion following the release. Prices tracked lower alongside front-end UK government bond yields, implying that traders did not envision the growth surge as likely to influence a hawkish pivot in Bank of England monetary policy.

That probably speaks to the central bank’s somewhat dismissive rhetoric about the recent inflationary upswing – which it has pinned on temporary factors – as well as a limited scope for growth to keep pace with the Q2 surge. The boost from initial reopening following Covid-inspired lockdowns may be mostly exhausted.

GBP/USD, GBP/JPY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

From here, GBP/USD seem so have re-engaged the downtrend extending from June highs with a break of upward-sloping support guiding the late-July upswing. Sellers are now testing a support block in the 1.3729-98 zone, with a daily close below its lower bound setting the stage for a foray below the 1.3600 figure.

Immediate resistance is in the 1.3879-1.3910 area. A rebound that brings prices back above that barrier and confirms the breach on a daily closing basis may beckon another challenge of the 1.4000 handle. Securing a foothold above that appears to be a prerequisite for neutralizing selling pressure in earnest.

British Pound vs US Dollar - GBP/USD daily chart

GBP/USD daily chart created with TradingView

Meanwhile, GBP/JPY looks to have recoiled from downward-sloping trend resistance guiding prices lower since late May. Slipping below range support at 152.55 appears to have opened the way for the pair to retest support in the 151.15-29 inflection zone.

Immediate resistance lines up at 153.49, a barrier that has capped upside progress since mid-July. A break above that confirmed with daily close may sap sellers’ confidence and allow for a rise into 156.08-61 region, a would-be Double Top marked by swing highs in February 2018 and May of this year.

British Pound vs Japanese Yen - GBP/JPY 8-hour chart

GBP/JPY 8-hour chart created with TradingView

BRITISH POUND TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC at DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETHUSD Begins Pullback - ETH Support Levels
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETHUSD Begins Pullback - ETH Support Levels
2021-08-12 14:40:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Bullish Contrarian Trading Bias Remains in Focus
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Bullish Contrarian Trading Bias Remains in Focus
2021-08-12 05:00:00
Cardano (ADA/USD) Explodes as the Crypto Comeback Continues
Cardano (ADA/USD) Explodes as the Crypto Comeback Continues
2021-08-11 20:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-08-11 19:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/JPY
Bullish
GBP/USD
Bearish