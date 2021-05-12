News & Analysis at your fingertips.

  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: -0.20% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.21% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.22% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.23% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.57% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.64% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/sz8V05hZds
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: -0.47% Germany 30: -0.58% France 40: -0.60% Wall Street: -0.75% US 500: -0.76% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/NOBNy7vj0M
  • Crude Oil Prices Hold Gains as Stockpiles Fall, OPEC Lifts Demand Outlook https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/05/12/Crude-Oil-Prices-Hold-Gains-as-Stockpiles-Fall-OPEC-Lifts-Demand-Outlook.html https://t.co/APWMEPdjwh
  • GDP (Gross Domestic Product) economic data is deemed highly significant in the forex market. GDP figures are used as an indicator by fundamentalists to gauge the overall health and potential growth of a country. Learn use GDP data to your advantage here: https://t.co/Yl9vM7kO6a https://t.co/JzGHRpIOSb
  • Perhaps I'm a bit shell-shocked by the disappointing response from data over the past few weeks (Fed, GDP, NFPs) such that I'm dubious of a 'risk' response to CPI. However, $VIX closed at a two month high this past session https://t.co/jXoajxNjX9
  • The volatility of the first 48 hours of this trading week which has rocked the Nasdaq 100 and other risk measures has drawn blame around inflation. Well, the CPI data is up and the Dollar is ready: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2021/05/12/Dollar-Prepared-for-Nasdaq-Volatility-if-Inflation-Data-Can-Stir-Interest.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/xSR7ThfMAM
  • (Sentiment Weekly) Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Rising Long Bets, Bearish Technical Signs Worrying Recording of today's webinar also in the article below #DowJones #SP500 https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2021/05/12/Dow-Jones-SP-500-Outlook-Rising-Long-Bets-Bearish-Technical-Signs-Worrying.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/3CEmvEwmnv
  • Did you know a Doji candlestick signals market indecision and the potential for a change in direction. What are the top five types of Doji candlesticks? Find out https://t.co/c51s3IBcEu https://t.co/lLNE9eI4NT
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.10% Gold: -0.38% Silver: -0.81% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/D02uNrtXBx
  • RT @tracyalloway: Yields on the junkiest of junk bonds (CCC-rated) hit another all-time low, coming in at just 5.66%. https://t.co/qGi3ETjG…
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Rising Long Bets, Bearish Technical Signs Worrying

Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Rising Long Bets, Bearish Technical Signs Worrying

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Dow Jones, S&P 500, Technical Analysis, Retail Trader Positioning - Talking Points

  • Equities on Wall Street have been seeing selling pressure, will losses extend?
  • Retail trader long bets in the Dow Jones and S&P 500 hint prices are at risk
  • The indices confirmed bearish candlestick patterns, leaving them vulnerable

In this week’s session on IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), which is a tool to gauge retail trader positioning, I discussed the outlook for the Dow Jones and S&P 500. IGCS is usually a contrarian indicator. For detailed analysis, check out the recording of the session above, where I discussed how to use IGCS in a trading strategy. I also covered the fundamental outlook for US benchmark stock indexes.

Dow Jones Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

The IGCS gauge implies that about 43% of retail traders are net-long the Dow Jones. The fact that traders are net-short hints the Dow may continue to rise. However, upside exposure has increased by 65.55% and 25.66% over a daily and weekly basis respectively. The recent changes in sentiment warn that the current price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.

Dow Jones, S&amp;P 500 Outlook: Rising Long Bets, Bearish Technical Signs Worrying

Technical Analysis

The Dow Jones confirmed a close under a Shooting Star candlestick pattern, hinting that further losses could be in store ahead. A break under the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) would expose rising support from March 2020. This may reinstate the dominant upside focus. Resuming the uptrend could eventually open the door to testing the 78.6% Fibonacci extension at 35290.

Dow Jones, S&amp;P 500 Outlook: Rising Long Bets, Bearish Technical Signs Worrying

Chart Created in Trading View

S&P 500 Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

The IGCS gauge implies that about 44% of retail traders are net-long the S&P 500. The fact traders are net-short hints that prices may keep rising. However, upside exposure has increased by 18.36% and 6.71% compared to yesterday and last week respectively. The recent changes in sentiment warn that the current price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.

Advertisement

S&P 500 Futures Daily Chart

S&P 500 Futures Daily Chart

Technical Analysis

The S&P 500 has left behind a Bearish Engulfing candlestick pattern, subsequently confirming a close under it. That has opened the door to extending recent losses given that prices have also taken out the 20-day SMA. This is placing the focus on rising support from March 2020, which could reinstate the dominant focus to the upside. Resuming the uptrend places the focus on the 100% Fibonacci extension level at 4320.

S&P 500 Futures Daily Chart

Dow Jones, S&amp;P 500 Outlook: Rising Long Bets, Bearish Technical Signs Worrying

Chart Created in Trading View

*IG Client Sentiment Charts and Positioning Data Used from May 11th Report

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

