New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Technical Levels for NZD/USD, NZD/CAD, NZD/JPY

Real Time News
  • RT @FxWestwater: New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Technical Levels for $NZDUSD, $NZDCAD, $NZDJPY Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2021/04/21/New-Zealand-Dollar-Forecast-Technical-Levels-for-NZDUSD-NZDCAD-NZDJPY.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/IG…
  • Sunshine and rainbows for #Gold bulls at the moment, as yields on 30-year Treasuries validate the downside break of a Descending Triangle and eye a push back below 2.2% Gold’s Double Bottom implies a move to 1835 is on the cards in the near term #GLD #US30Y https://t.co/PSSdOolvlP
  • RT @KyleR_IG: The Aussie 10Y yield: surely this thing has to break lower at some point, especially with bullish sentiment cooling off in gl…
  • Bitcoin struggled to maintain a push into record highs and appears to be vulnerable to a near-term pullback. Litecoin and Ethereum saw more aggressive gains, will their momentum accelerate? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/f5d7qs5j3z https://t.co/dhLJjkQEnx
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.12% Silver: 0.05% Oil - US Crude: -1.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/fb0rTb7U02
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: AUD/USD Mixed as Retail Sales Surpass Expectations $AUD $USD Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/04/21/AUDUSD-Mixed-as-Retail-Sales-Surpass-Expectations.html
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.16% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.05% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.02% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.01% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.00% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/KHYBRYg6wf
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.46%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 66.19%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/VNFQudLmfc
  • #USDZAR looking incredibly interesting after breaching the neckline of a Double Top pattern A short-term bounce could be at hand but if 14.50 remains intact, a more extended push lower seems likely in the coming weeks $USDZAR https://t.co/1rHgmX4zyB
  • RT @KyleR_IG: "Retail sales rose 1.4 per cent in March" https://t.co/aM9vXo5s49 #ausbiz
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Technical Levels for NZD/USD, NZD/CAD, NZD/JPY

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Technical Levels for NZD/USD, NZD/CAD, NZD/JPY

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

New Zealand Dollar Forecast – Talking Points

  • NZD/USD ranges between psychological level and key moving averages
  • NZD/CAD pings resistance at the 100-day Simple Moving Average
  • NZD/JPY may follow its recent pattern and move to set a higher high
NZD/USD Technical Breakdown

The New Zealand Dollar has made commendable progress versus the US Dollar this month, up nearly 3%, following a 3.44% drop in March. A large portion of NZD/USD’s April gains has followed a Falling Wedge breakout from earlier this month. Despite the progress, the currency pair is struggling to clear the 0.7200 psychological level this week.

A bearish cross between the 50-day and 100-day Simple Moving Averages may see a buildup in bearish sentiment. A break above the aforementioned 0.72 handle in the near term may negate the bearish signal, however. The more time price ranges below the level will likely bode poorly for the pair. Still, those same moving averages, which sit just below current prices, may step in to provide support.

NZD/USD Daily Chart

New Zealand Dollar Chart, NZD/USD

Chart created with TradingView

NZD/CAD Technical Breakdown

The Kiwi Dollar has made strides against the Canadian Dollar lately, up over 3% on the month. NZD/CAD strength has intensified into the latter half of the month, following a trendline breakout that stemmed from a Double Bottom pattern, an interesting technical development mentioned earlier this month.

The most imminent resistance point for the currency pair appears to be the 100-day SMA, which successfully turned back prices earlier this week. A downside move would see the 50-day SMA step in to offer a likely area of resistance. The upside path appears to be the path of least resistance, however, with MACD and RSI oriented higher. Furthermore, MACD crossed above its center line this week, a bullish signal.

NZD/CAD Daily Chart

NZD, NZDCAD, CAD Chart

Chart created with TradingView

NZD/JPY Technical Breakdown

The safe-haven Japanese Yen has proven more resilient against the New Zealand Dollar. Still, NZD/JPY has trended modestly higher, although it remains below a key trendline from October. That trendline has proved to be a resistance point for the currency pair when it turned a 7-day rally lower.

Since then, NZD/JPY found support just below the 77 handle and proceeded to make a higher high. However, strength stalled out before coming in contact with trendline resistance. An intraday move pinged the 78.6% Fibonacci level, with prices now trading above the 50-day SMA. That said, if the recent trend holds, we may see a jump higher to set another higher high.

NZD/JPY Daily Chart

NZD, NZD/JPY

Chart created with TradingView

NZD/USD, NZD/CAD, NZD/JPY TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

