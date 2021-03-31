Swiss Franc Technical Outlook: USD/CHF Aims For Key Level at Multi-Month Highs

Swiss Franc Technical Forecast – Talking Points

USD/CHF momentum appears healthy after it runs to highest level since July 2020

Bearish divergence in the 8-hour chart’s Relative Strength Index a point of concern

Further upside appears to be the path of least resistance with Fib extension in focus

The Swiss Franc has depreciated significantly against the US Dollar in recent weeks. USD/CHF appears primed to continue its run higher as the quarter ends. Month-to-date, USD/CHF is nearly 4% higher, extending February’s 2.06% gain to the pair’s highest level since July 2020. That was when the Greenback sold off violently against the Franc amid Covid-induced Greenback weakness..

USD/CHF’s most recent leg higher stemmed from a short period of consolidation that formed a Descending Triangle pattern. Upside accelerated once the descending trendline of that pattern was decisively broken, with support from the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) helping to guide prices higher.

Moreover, trendline support from the February swing low appears to have provided a layer of confluent support. That said, the 20-day SMA and the February trendline may help underpin prices during the next move lower. To the upside, the 161.8% Fibonacci extension level serves as an upside price target. While the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is showing some bearish divergence, MACD remains above its signal line, indicating healthy momentum.

USD/CHF 8-Hour Chart

Chart created with TradingView

