Swiss Franc Technical Outlook: USD/CHF Aims For Key Level at Multi-Month Highs

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Forges Ahead to Fresh 4-Month High
2021-03-30 20:00:00
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Plummets Towards 1.17- Bear March into April
2021-03-30 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Positive, USD Strengthens But Stocks Climb Too | Webinar
2021-03-30 11:30:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: WTI May Rise as Saudi Arabia Shows Support to Extend OPEC+ Cuts
2021-03-29 23:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq Price Outlook: Stocks Unfazed by Robust Consumer Confidence
2021-03-30 14:30:00
Dow to Outperform vs. Nasdaq if Inflation Fears Force Fed Rethink
2021-03-30 05:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Positive, USD Strengthens But Stocks Climb Too | Webinar
2021-03-30 11:30:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Slumps as US Treasury Yields Hit a Fresh 14-Month High
2021-03-30 09:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast, Near-Term Warnings: GBP/USD, GBP/NZD, GBP/CAD, GBP/CHF
2021-03-31 01:00:00
GBP/JPY Maintaining Uptrend; GBP/USD Setback Deepens; EUR/GBP Bearish Breakout Nears
2021-03-30 16:55:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Advances and US Stocks Stall Ahead of Biden Stimulus Details
2021-03-31 03:30:00
Japanese Yen Price Forecast: AUD/JPY, GBP/JPY, USD/JPY Key Levels
2021-03-31 02:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇯🇵 Housing Starts YoY (FEB) Actual: -3.7% Expected: -4.8% Previous: -3.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-31
  • The Japanese Yen may continue to rebound robustly against its higher-beta counterparts, as a string of lockdowns in Europe sours market sentiment. Key levels for AUD/JPY and NZD/JPY rates. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/AtojfZovhy https://t.co/l5FVREqxEd
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Housing Starts YoY (FEB) due at 05:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -4.8% Previous: -3.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-31
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.41%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 85.92%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/zArV5cf0JY
  • RT @FxWestwater: Swiss Franc Technical Outlook: $USDCHF Aims For Key Level at Multi-Month Highs Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2021/03/31/Swiss-Franc-Technical-Outlook-USDCHF-Aims-For-Key-Level-at-Multi-Month.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co…
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.14% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.11% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.00% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.10% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.18% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.45% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/jEZg0pBdu2
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -0.02% US 500: -0.07% FTSE 100: -0.15% France 40: -0.21% Germany 30: -0.26% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/pkfJaPtzjE
  • While bullish hopes are looking forward to details on the US infrastructure program (BBB), risks highlighted by rising yields and the Archegos fallout are baying at the door. I discuss $SPX, a Dollar swell and excess leverage in my analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2021/03/31/Dollar-Advances-and-US-Stocks-Stall-Ahead-of-Biden-Stimulus-Details.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/hq7YGr2C6v
  • Wall Street Futures Update: Dow Jones (+0.06%) S&P 500 (+0.04%) Nasdaq 100 (+0.07%) [delayed] -BBG
  • AUD/USD struggles to retain the rebound from the monthly low (0.7563) as the US 10-Year Treasury yield climbs to a fresh yearly high (1.77%). Get your $AUDUSD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/SwUkKwpVWk https://t.co/pRfsny0eEW
Swiss Franc Technical Outlook: USD/CHF Aims For Key Level at Multi-Month Highs

Swiss Franc Technical Outlook: USD/CHF Aims For Key Level at Multi-Month Highs

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Swiss Franc Technical Forecast – Talking Points

  • USD/CHF momentum appears healthy after it runs to highest level since July 2020
  • Bearish divergence in the 8-hour chart’s Relative Strength Index a point of concern
  • Further upside appears to be the path of least resistance with Fib extension in focus
The Quiz
Discover what kind of forex trader you are
Start Quiz

The Swiss Franc has depreciated significantly against the US Dollar in recent weeks. USD/CHF appears primed to continue its run higher as the quarter ends. Month-to-date, USD/CHF is nearly 4% higher, extending February’s 2.06% gain to the pair’s highest level since July 2020. That was when the Greenback sold off violently against the Franc amid Covid-induced Greenback weakness..

USD/CHF’s most recent leg higher stemmed from a short period of consolidation that formed a Descending Triangle pattern. Upside accelerated once the descending trendline of that pattern was decisively broken, with support from the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) helping to guide prices higher.

Moreover, trendline support from the February swing low appears to have provided a layer of confluent support. That said, the 20-day SMA and the February trendline may help underpin prices during the next move lower. To the upside, the 161.8% Fibonacci extension level serves as an upside price target. While the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is showing some bearish divergence, MACD remains above its signal line, indicating healthy momentum.

USD/CHF 8-Hour Chart

USD/CHF Chart

Chart created with TradingView

USD/CHF TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

British Pound Forecast, Near-Term Warnings: GBP/USD, GBP/NZD, GBP/CAD, GBP/CHF
2021-03-31 01:00:00
British Pound Forecast, Near-Term Warnings: GBP/USD, GBP/NZD, GBP/CAD, GBP/CHF
2021-03-31 01:00:00
British Pound Forecast, Near-Term Warnings: GBP/USD, GBP/NZD, GBP/CAD, GBP/CHF
2021-03-30 04:00:00
British Pound Forecast, Near-Term Warnings: GBP/USD, GBP/NZD, GBP/CAD, GBP/CHF
2021-03-30 04:00:00
US Dollar Reversal Losing Momentum? USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR
2021-03-26 01:30:00
US Dollar Reversal Losing Momentum? USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR
2021-03-26 01:30:00
DAX 30, FTSE 100, CAC 40 Forecast: Rising Long Bets Leave European Stocks at Risk
2021-03-25 06:00:00
DAX 30, FTSE 100, CAC 40 Forecast: Rising Long Bets Leave European Stocks at Risk
2021-03-25 06:00:00
