EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Retail Trader Positioning Outlook: S&P 500, EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2021-03-10 03:30:00
US Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Volatility Looks to Inflation Data Due
2021-03-09 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Silver Broke Key Trendline? WTI Brushed Aside Saudi Arabian Oil Facility Attack
2021-03-09 06:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil Price Forecast: Edging Higher on the Back of Stimulus, Saudi Oil Facility Attack
2021-03-08 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Extends Gains amid Tech Rout. Will Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Follow?
2021-03-09 01:30:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-03-08 21:35:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Jumps, Bear Market Bounce or Something More?
2021-03-09 17:00:00
US Dollar Rally Halts, Gold Bounces Back - US Market Open
2021-03-09 14:50:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rallying, Sterling Strong All-Round
2021-03-09 09:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: US Inflation; BOC & ECB Rate Decisions; UK GDP; Canada Jobs
2021-03-08 20:40:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Retail Trader Positioning Outlook: S&P 500, EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2021-03-10 03:30:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-03-09 20:30:00
More View more
Retail Trader Positioning Outlook: S&P 500, EUR/USD, USD/JPY

Retail Trader Positioning Outlook: S&P 500, EUR/USD, USD/JPY

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

S&P 500, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, Technical Analysis, Retail Trader Positioning - Talking Points

  • Retail trader positioning signals hint S&P 500 may rise
  • The US Dollar may also appreciate against EUR & JPY
  • Check out the webinar recording for breakdown of IGCS
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How is IG Client Sentiment a contrarian indicator?
Get My Guide

In this week’s webinar, I covered the outlook for the S&P 500, EUR/USD and USD/JPY using IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), a tool gauging retail trader positioning. IGCS is typically a contrarian indicator. For further analysis of where these assets may go, including coverage of fundamentals, check out the recording of the session above.

S&P 500 Sentiment Outlook - Bullish

The IGCS gauge implies that about 42% of retail traders are net long the S&P 500. Downside exposure has increased by 13.45% and 7.71% over a daily and weekly basis respectively. From here, the combination of current sentiment and recent changes offers a stronger bullish contrarian trading bias.

Retail Trader Positioning Outlook: S&amp;P 500, EUR/USD, USD/JPY

Technical Analysis

Rising support from March 2020 continues to uphold the dominant upside bias in the S&P 500, with the 100-day Simple Moving Average sitting just below. Resuming the uptrend entails a push above the February high at 3959, which may act as interim resistance.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What are the top trading opportunities in 2021?
Get My Guide

S&P 500 Futures Daily Chart

Retail Trader Positioning Outlook: S&amp;P 500, EUR/USD, USD/JPY

S&P 500 Chart Created in Trading View

EUR/USD Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

The IGCS gauge implies that about 55% of retail investors are net long EUR/USD. Upside exposure has increased by 10.37% and 20.03% over a daily and weekly basis respectively. From here, the combination of current sentiment and recent changes offers a stronger bearish contrarian trading bias.

Retail Trader Positioning Outlook: S&amp;P 500, EUR/USD, USD/JPY

Technical Analysis

EUR/USD extended losses under the 1.1932 – 1.2011 inflection zone recently, confirming the break under a rising range of support from June. Yet, prices paused on the 200-day SMA, opening the door to a bounce. However, a break under may open the door to a deeper pullback in the Euro.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

Retail Trader Positioning Outlook: S&amp;P 500, EUR/USD, USD/JPY

EUR/USD Chart Created in Trading View

USD/JPY Sentiment Outlook - Bullish

The IGCS gauge implies that roughly 37% of retail traders are net long USD/JPY. Upside exposure has increased by 21.10% and 14.97% over a daily and weekly basis respectively. From here, the combination of current sentiment and recent changes offers a stronger bullish contrarian trading bias.

Retail Trader Positioning Outlook: S&amp;P 500, EUR/USD, USD/JPY

Technical Analysis

USD/JPY has seen some aggressive gains as of late, surging past the 107.94 – 108.16 resistance zone. Now, prices are sitting right under peaks from June, forming another resistance range between 109.38 and 109.85. There may be an elevated risk to the downside however. For example, reaching the 10-day SMA entails a decline of over 1% at the time of publishing. This is as rising support from January could yet maintain the key uptrend.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

Retail Trader Positioning Outlook: S&amp;P 500, EUR/USD, USD/JPY

USD/JPY Chart Created in Trading View

*IG Client Sentiment Charts and Positioning Data Used from March 10th Report

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

