Euro Forecast: EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Remain Poised for Gains; EUR/GBP Eyes March 2020 Low
2021-02-23 17:24:00
US Dollar Tests Key Support: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/JPY
2021-02-23 17:00:00
Copper, Crude Oil Prices Surge. Eyes on Fed Chair Jerome Powell for Next Moves
2021-02-23 06:00:00
Dollar, USD/CAD, GBP/USD, Gold, Crude Oil & Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-02-22 16:51:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Retail Trader Signals Hint of a Turn Lower
2021-02-24 04:30:00
Nasdaq 100 Suffers Breakdown as Dow Jones Treads Water - Stock Market Forecast
2021-02-23 21:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Rising Yields Complicate Rebound Effort - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-02-23 20:15:00
Gold, Silver Forecast: Powell's Testimony to Underpin XAG/USD, XAU/USD
2021-02-23 03:00:00
British Pound Price Forecast: Will Resistance Stop the GBP/USD Rally?
2021-02-23 22:05:00
US Dollar Tests Key Support: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/JPY
2021-02-23 17:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Volatility Spikes Ahead of RBNZ
2021-02-23 22:35:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-02-23 19:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Retail Trader Signals Hint of a Turn Lower

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Dow Jones, S&P 500, Technical Analysis, Retail Trader Positioning - Talking Points

  • IG Client Sentiment warns that the Dow Jones and S&P 500 may fall
  • Upside momentum seems to be fading, raising the risk of a turn lower
  • Check out the webinar recording for an in-depth breakdown of IGCS
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How is IG Client Sentiment a contrarian indicator?
Get My Guide

In this week’s webinar, I covered the outlook for equities like the Dow Jones and S&P 500 using IG Client Sentiment (IGCS). IGCS is typically a contrarian indicator. For a more in-depth analysis of where these assets may go, including coverage of fundamentals, check out the recording of the session above.

Dow Jones Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

The IGCS gauge implies that about 31% of retail traders are net long the Dow Jones. Downside exposure has decreased by 13.02% and 11.05% over a daily and weekly basis respectively. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain netshort.

Dow Jones, S&amp;P 500 Forecast: Retail Trader Signals Hint of a Turn Lower

Technical Analysis

Negative RSI divergence shows that upside momentum in the Dow Jones is fading. This can at times precede a turn lower. Prices are struggling to push above the 38.2% Fibonacci extension at 31551. Immediate support seems to be at the 31188 inflection point. A turn lower may place the focus on rising support from March.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What are the top trading opportunities in 2021?
Get My Guide

Dow Jones Futures Daily Chart

Dow Jones, S&amp;P 500 Forecast: Retail Trader Signals Hint of a Turn Lower

Dow Jones Chart Created in Trading View

S&P 500 Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

The IGCS gauge implies that roughly 46% of retail traders are net long the S&P 500. Upside exposure has increased by 7.41% and 27.61% over a daily and weekly basis respectively. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain netshort.

Dow Jones, S&amp;P 500 Forecast: Retail Trader Signals Hint of a Turn Lower

Technical Analysis

Negative RSI divergence warns that upside momentum is fading in the S&P 500. Further losses may place the focus on rising support from March – see chart below. A drop through it would expose lows from January. Uptrend resumption, on the other hand, could place the focus on 3975, the midpoint of the Fibonacci extension.

S&P 500 Futures Daily Chart

Dow Jones, S&amp;P 500 Forecast: Retail Trader Signals Hint of a Turn Lower

S&P 500 Chart Created in Trading View

*IG Client Sentiment Charts and Positioning Data Used from February 24th Report

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

