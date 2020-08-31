South African Rand Outlook: USD/ZAR, GBP/ZAR and EUR/ZAR

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dollar, Dow, Euro, AUD, PMIs & Job Data
2020-08-31 12:30:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/CHF May Slide as Covid-19 Cases Climb
2020-08-31 08:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dollar, Dow, Euro, AUD, PMIs & Job Data
2020-08-31 12:30:00
Crude Oil Prices May Struggle Despite US Output Plunge
2020-08-31 05:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones May Climb on Dovish Fed, Improving Macro Data
2020-08-30 12:00:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Apple Stock Split Prompts Major DJIA Changes
2020-08-26 22:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dollar, Dow, Euro, AUD, PMIs & Job Data
2020-08-31 12:30:00
Gold Price Continuation Pattern in Focus Following Fed Symposium
2020-08-31 06:35:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dollar, Dow, Euro, AUD, PMIs & Job Data
2020-08-31 12:30:00
GBP/USD Outlook: UK Subsidy Issue Reignites No-deal Brexit Concerns
2020-08-31 11:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dollar, Dow, Euro, AUD, PMIs & Job Data
2020-08-31 12:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dollar, Dow, Euro, AUD, PMIs & Job Data
2020-08-30 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.77%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 76.86%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/k6m185u8c3
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.29% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.25% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.20% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.11% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.19% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.53% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/wQVOXtZTaQ
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 Building Permits MoM (JUL) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 5.5% Previous: 6.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-31
  • 🇿🇦 Balance of Trade (JUL) Actual: ZAR37.42B Previous: ZAR45.73B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-31
  • 🇮🇳 GDP Growth Rate YoY (Q2) Actual: -23.9% Expected: -18.3% Previous: 3.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-31
  • 🇩🇪 Inflation Rate MoM Prel (AUG) Actual: -0.1% Expected: 0% Previous: -0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-31
  • 🇩🇪 Inflation Rate YoY Prel (AUG) Actual: 0.0% Expected: 0.1% Previous: -0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-31
  • Take a closer look visually at the most influential global importers and exporters here: https://t.co/1G7CRsegRX https://t.co/1eGaG22JCY
  • Heads Up:🇿🇦 Balance of Trade (JUL) due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Previous: ZAR46.63B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-31
  • Heads Up:🇮🇳 GDP Growth Rate YoY (Q2) due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -18.3% Previous: 3.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-31
South African Rand Outlook: USD/ZAR, GBP/ZAR and EUR/ZAR

South African Rand Outlook: USD/ZAR, GBP/ZAR and EUR/ZAR

2020-08-31 09:30:00
Warren Venketas, Markets Writer
Share:

ZAR TALKING POINTS:

  • South African Rand continues to show strength as last week’s gains are sustained
  • ZAR crosses holding at key levels of support
  • South African Balance of Trade and PMI data due this week
  • Global market PMI’s and Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP)

SOUTH AFRICAN RAND STRENGTH LINGERS FOR NOW

Last week the Rand has remained resolute against majors with global ‘risk on’ sentiment as well as South African CPI figures which saw inflation well within the South African Reserve Bank’s (SARB) target range. Despite a respectable week from the Euro and Pound, market participants favored Emerging Market (EM) currencies.

Visit the DailyFX Educational Center to discover more on why news events are essential to FX fundamental analysis

ZAR TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Another dismal week for the US Dollar helped keep the ZAR wading through the 23.6% Fibonacci and 38.2% Fibonacci levels respectively (February 2018 low to April 2020 high). The 16.5000 psychological level (blue) is not far away as mentioned in my previous article on ZAR price action setups. 16.3444 (38.2% Fibonacci) may be the next major level of support, which if broken, may further downward momentum to 16.0000.

Alternatively, price may use 16.3444 as a springboard to rise back towards the upper end of the range at the 23.6% Fibonacci level.

USD/ZAR: Daily Chart

USD/ZAR daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Starts in:
Live now:
Sep 01
( 17:09 GMT )
Keep up to date with price action setups!
Trading Price Action
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

GBP/ZAR: Daily Chart

South African Rand Outlook: USD/ZAR, GBP/ZAR and EUR/ZAR

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

GBP/ZAR is pulling back towards confluent support consisting of the 23.6% Fibonacci and recent bullish crossover of the 50-day (black) and 100-day (red) Moving Average (MA). The 23.6% Fibonacci has been a key level of support and traders will want to keep a close eye on a break below or a push off towards trendline resistance on the multi-month triangle (blue).

Keep up to date with your indicators via our Technical Indicator Toolbox

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

EUR/ZAR: Daily Chart

South African Rand Outlook: USD/ZAR, GBP/ZAR and EUR/ZAR

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

EUR/ZAR mirrors a similar setup to both the USD/ZAR and GBP/ZAR crosses. Last week saw a break below the 61.8% Fibonacci (20.0222) and price is currently hold at the 50% Fibonacci (19.7428). The pair is likely waiting for a catalyst to provide the Rand with a directional bias.

ECONOMIC DATA MAY PROVIDE THE CATALYST NEEDED FOR FURTHER GUIDANCE

DailyFX Economic Calendar

South African Rand Outlook: USD/ZAR, GBP/ZAR and EUR/ZAR

Rand traders have a lot to look out for later today and tomorrow with the Balance of Trade figures out at 14:00 (GMT+2) and ABSA Manufacturing PMI 11:00 (GMT+2). Both will likely have an impact on ZAR price action. Any significant deviation from estimates may result in large price swings. It will be interesting to see whether recent ZAR strength will have any influence on import and export data.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Learn more on how to trade the news!
Get My Guide

Global markets will also provide key PMI data throughout the week with the US and China. China has already missed expectations which was immediately echoed in greenback strength. If US PMI data is in line or better than expectation, the US Dollar could further it’s near term strength. Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) on Friday have been unpredictable to say the least with large variations from expectant figures. How will the upcoming NFP figures compare?

ZAR STRATEGY MOVING FORWARD

The ZAR has shown resilience since August but will upcoming economic data put a halt to Rand bulls? The South African currency is heavily reflective of global market sentiment which is constantly in a state of change especially in the current economic climate, so traders will need to monitor global risk events for potential momentum shifts.

Key trading points to consider:

  • Technical analysis – USD/ZAR: 16.3444 (38.2% Fibonacci level); GBP/ZAR: MA crossover to extend bullish move; EUR/ZAR: 19.7428 Fibonacci level
  • Local Balance of Trade and PMI data
  • Global PMI’s and NFP data

--- Written by Warren Venketas for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/ZAR Technical Analysis – Dollar Backing Down into Support vs Rand
USD/ZAR Technical Analysis – Dollar Backing Down into Support vs Rand
2020-08-27 12:30:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP
2020-08-27 04:00:00
S&P 500 and AUD/USD May Fall as Crude Oil Prices Rise Ahead
S&P 500 and AUD/USD May Fall as Crude Oil Prices Rise Ahead
2020-08-26 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: Nikkei 225 Faces Resistance, Will AUD/JPY Rise?
Japanese Yen Outlook: Nikkei 225 Faces Resistance, Will AUD/JPY Rise?
2020-08-25 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/ZAR