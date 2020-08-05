Dow Jones, Crude Oil May Rise as USD/CAD Falls on Positioning Signals

0

Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.73%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 77.16%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/7daoPL4gxF
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.38% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.37% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.23% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.14% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.12% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/R3by8hR5Gt
  • 🇮🇩 GDP Growth Rate QoQ (Q2) Actual: -4.19% Expected: -3.49% Previous: -2.41% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-05
  • 🇮🇩 GDP Growth Rate YoY (Q2) Actual: -5.32% Expected: -4.61% Previous: 2.97% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-05
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.29% France 40: 0.19% FTSE 100: 0.19% Wall Street: 0.11% US 500: 0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/wweCoYuhgL
  • Recent changes in IGCS warns that: #DowJones may rise #CrudeOil could climb $USDCAD might extend losses Read my full report here - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/08/05/Dow-Jones-Crude-Oil-May-Rise-as-USDCAD-Falls-on-Positioning-Signals.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/5JYj5LUKDJ
  • The Japanese Yen may fall against its major counterparts as it enters the second half of an 8-year cycle. AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY rates eye push to fresh yearly highs. Get your $JPY market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/EZUxcPSylS https://t.co/i4QVQwnJUO
  • Heads Up:🇮🇩 GDP Growth Rate YoY (Q2) due at 04:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -4.61% Previous: 2.97% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-05
  • Heads Up:🇮🇩 GDP Growth Rate QoQ (Q2) due at 04:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -3.49% Previous: -2.41% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-05
  • The US Dollar remains under pressure against ASEAN currencies. USD/SGD and USD/MYR may extend losses as USD/PHP and USD/IDR face bullish technical signals. Get your #ASEAN currencies market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/C0YoIAxhRF https://t.co/rNpVr0gzal
Dow Jones, Crude Oil May Rise as USD/CAD Falls on Positioning Signals

Dow Jones, Crude Oil May Rise as USD/CAD Falls on Positioning Signals

2020-08-05 04:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Dow Jones, Crude Oil, USD/CAD, Trader Positioning - Talking Points

  • IG Client Sentiment hints Dow Jones may continue higher
  • Crude oil price outlook bullish as short bets accumulate
  • USD/CAD downtrend may extend as long bets increase

In this week’s webinar on IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), I discussed the outlook for the Dow Jones, crude oil and USD/CAD. IGCS is a contrarian indicator. For a deeper dive into what this means and for fundamental analysis, check out the recording of the session above.

Dow Jones Sentiment Outlook - Bullish

The IGCS gauge implies that 34.36% of retail traders are net long the Dow Jones. Downside exposure has increased by 10.52% and 5.83% over a daily and weekly basis respectively. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes offers a stronger bullish contrarian trading bias.

Develop the discipline and objectivity you need to improve your approach to trading consistently

Dow Jones, Crude Oil May Rise as USD/CAD Falls on Positioning Signals

Dow Jones Technical Analysis

Rising support from early May appears to be maintaining the upside bias in Dow Jones futures, red line on the daily chart below. That has placed the focus on immediate resistance at 27063 before prices could push towards the 27312 – 27624 inflection zone established in December. Taking out the trend line and the 26193 – 26494 inflection range below may open the door to losses.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What is the road ahead for equities in Q3?
Get My Guide

Dow Jones Futures – Daily Chart

Dow Jones, Crude Oil May Rise as USD/CAD Falls on Positioning Signals

Dow Jones Chart Created in Trading View

Crude Oil Sentiment Outlook - Bullish

The IGCS gauge implies that about 43% of traders are net long WTI crude oil. Net short positioning has increased by 14.09% and 28.42% over a daily and weekly basis respectively. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes offers a more compelling bullish contrarian trading bias.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide
 Dow Jones, Crude Oil May Rise as USD/CAD Falls on Positioning Signals

Crude Oil Technical Analysis

WTI crude oil prices remain stuck in range-bound trade, hovering around the key 40.42 – 41.60 inflection zone. Immediately below is the 50-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA) which is acting as key support. A drop under the SMA places the focus on 37.10 while a push higher exposes the February low at 43.87.

WTI Crude Oil – Daily Chart

Dow Jones, Crude Oil May Rise as USD/CAD Falls on Positioning Signals

Crude Oil Chart Created in Trading View

Canadian Dollar Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

The IGCS gauge implies that 67.37% of USD/CAD traders are net long. Exposure to the downside has decreased by 5.23% and 17.65% over a daily and weekly basis respectively. With that in mind, the combination of current sentiment and recent changes offers a stronger bearish contrarian trading bias.

Dow Jones, Crude Oil May Rise as USD/CAD Falls on Positioning Signals

Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis

USD/CAD is attempting to clear the June low at 1.3314, opening the door for resuming the dominant downtrend. That has exposed the February low at 1.3198 as key support next. Positive RSI divergence does show that downside momentum is fading. This can at times precede a turn higher.

USD/CAD – Daily Chart

Dow Jones, Crude Oil May Rise as USD/CAD Falls on Positioning Signals

USD/CAD Chart Created in Trading View

*IG Client Sentiment Charts and Positioning Data Used from August 4th Report

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

