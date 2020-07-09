US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/IDR, USD/PHP, USD/MYR, USD/SGD

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Eyes June High as Bullish RSI Trend Remains Intact
2020-07-09 00:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Tests Support as EUR, GBP, CAD Spike
2020-07-08 20:40:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower as Covid-19 Fears Reemerge
2020-07-07 06:39:00
Crude Oil Technical Forecast 3Q-2020: Range Potential in Focus
2020-07-05 00:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Australian Dollar, Canadian Dollar Outlook: Positioning Bets
2020-07-08 03:00:00
Nasdaq 100 & Dow Jones Forecast: Are Stocks in for Another Leg Higher?
2020-07-07 15:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Breaks to 9 Year High as Nasdaq and Shanghai Composite Hit New Highs
2020-07-09 03:31:00
S&P 500 Outlook: Market Shrugs Virus Case Surge, Hang Seng May Rise
2020-07-09 01:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Tests Support as EUR, GBP, CAD Spike
2020-07-08 20:40:00
GBP/USD Outlook Brighter, EUR/GBP Dimmer After UK Mini Budget
2020-07-08 12:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jun 10, 2020 when USD/JPY traded near 106.92.
2020-07-07 14:23:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-06 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The Core-Perimeter trading model helps traders understand interactions between global economies, helping to trade the assets embedded in these relationships. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/dKRAo00lfA https://t.co/jjRBxBZs1z
  • What is the #USD #ASEAN technical road ahead? Check out my latest update below! $USDIDR $USDPHP $USDMYR $USDSGD https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/07/09/US-Dollar-Technical-Outlook-USDIDR-USDPHP-USDMYR-USDSGD.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/ByH56TCUdj
  • The US Dollar is pressured as rising coronavirus cases fail to dent 2021 GDP bets. Could the Singapore Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah, Philippine Peso and Malaysian Ringgit rise? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/u1qhaIGGoC https://t.co/O2i6DZLkIB
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.02% Silver: -0.02% Oil - US Crude: -0.36% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/8fnXlqvZEz
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.07% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.05% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.01% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.06% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.09% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/T8ma15KmYS
  • RT @DanielGMoss: #JacindaArdern’s balancing act with China may fuel further gains for the trade-sensitive $NZD $AUDNZD Head and Shoulders…
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.85%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 73.24%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/tUOYKl0cyo
  • Okay so what's China CPI today? Its changed like 3 times on Bloomberg
  • Since the stock market bottomed back in March, the S&P 500 has gone on to climb over 40%. Get your S&P500 market update from @FxWestwater here: https://t.co/Ff7iHAUObN https://t.co/bLO6xva4Fw
  • 🇦🇺 Investment Lending for Homes (MAY) Actual: -15.6% Previous: -4.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-09
US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/IDR, USD/PHP, USD/MYR, USD/SGD

US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/IDR, USD/PHP, USD/MYR, USD/SGD

2020-07-09 03:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar, USD/IDR, USD/PHP, USD/MYR, USD/SGD – ASEAN Technical Analysis

  • USD/IDR gains curbed by 50-day SMA after 20-day taken out
  • USD/PHP downtrend resumes, establishing floor at 2017 lows
  • USD/MYR may fall as USD/SGD faces key falling tend line next

Indonesian Rupiah Technical Outlook

The US Dollar rose against the Indonesian Rupiah after USD/IDR pushed above the 20-day simple moving average (SMA). However, further gains were curbed by the 50-day SMA as well as direct intervention from the Bank of Indonesia, as expected. The latter may step in should IDR keep weakening. Key resistance sits above as highs from May 2019 (14484 – 14525). A turn lower here would place the focus on the 20-day SMA as well as the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at 14240. Downtrend resumption entails falling under 13935.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What is the road ahead for the US Dollar in Q3?
Get My Guide

USD/IDR Daily Chart

US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/IDR, USD/PHP, USD/MYR, USD/SGD

USD/IDR Chart Created in TradingView

Philippine Peso Technical Outlook

The Philippine Peso extended gains against the US Dollar as USD/PHP overcame fading downside momentum warning signs. As the pair fell through the 2018 low, prices paused declines on the 2017 floor (49.26 – 49.37). This area seems to have established itself as key support. Falling through here opens the door to testing the 61.8% Fibonacci extension at 48.93. The slope of depreciation seems to be guided by a falling support line from May. Overturning the downtrend entails taking out falling resistance from March.

Find your trading personality and optimal forms of analysis

USD/PHP Daily Chart

US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/IDR, USD/PHP, USD/MYR, USD/SGD

USD/PHP Chart Created in TradingView

Malaysian Ringgit Technical Outlook

The US Dollar could be at risk to the Malaysian Ringgit after USD/MYR closed under the 20-day SMA, opening the door to a near term bearish technical bias. A close under 4.2650 could set the pair to retest lows from June (4.2350 – 4.2450). Confirming a break under this area exposes the March low at 4.1600. In the event of a turn higher from here, keep a close eye on the falling trend line from March – red line. That, as well as the 4.2930 – 4.3030 inflection range, could keep further gains at bay.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How can you overcome common pitfalls in FX trading?
Get My Guide

USD/MYR Daily Chart

US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/IDR, USD/PHP, USD/MYR, USD/SGD

USD/MYR Chart Created in TradingView

Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook

The Singapore Dollar continues to consolidate around the 20-day SMA against the US Dollar. Thus far, prices have remained wedged between support (1.3872) and resistance (1.3993). Yet, the longer the pair ranges, the closer the falling trend line from March approaches. This resistance could reinstate the dominant downward trajectory, perhaps opening the door to testing 1.3872 on the way towards June lows (1.3760 – 1.3805). A push above the trend line exposes the 1.4070 – 1.4113 inflection range.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Learn how to become a more consistent forex trader
Get My Guide

USD/SGD Daily Chart

US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/IDR, USD/PHP, USD/MYR, USD/SGD

USD/SGD Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Mexican Peso Forecast: USD/MXN Price – Key Chart Signals to Consider
Mexican Peso Forecast: USD/MXN Price – Key Chart Signals to Consider
2020-07-08 09:30:00
Dow Jones, Australian Dollar, Canadian Dollar Outlook: Positioning Bets
Dow Jones, Australian Dollar, Canadian Dollar Outlook: Positioning Bets
2020-07-08 03:00:00
Swiss Franc Technical Analysis vs Euro & New Zealand Dollar
Swiss Franc Technical Analysis vs Euro & New Zealand Dollar
2020-07-03 03:00:00
British Pound Begins Countdown to Hard Brexit - The End is Nigh?
British Pound Begins Countdown to Hard Brexit - The End is Nigh?
2020-07-02 17:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.