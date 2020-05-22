Bitcoin Forecast: BTC/USD Price – Coils For a Possible Downside Break

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
News
USDMXN and USDZAR Extend Breaks While EURUSD, AUDUSD and SPX Tip Range
2020-05-22 03:30:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Rally Hits a Wall at Range Top
2020-05-22 02:00:00
News
Crude Oil Prices Slip With Stocks. China Plans Tighter Grip on Hong Kong
2020-05-22 05:13:00
Gold Prices Return Some Gains Despite Broadly Supportive Backdrop
2020-05-21 06:24:00
News
Dow Jones Rises to Resistance, US Dollar Dropping to Key Support
2020-05-21 11:55:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Retail Earnings May Weigh on Recovery Rally
2020-05-20 21:30:00
News
Crude Oil Prices Slip With Stocks. China Plans Tighter Grip on Hong Kong
2020-05-22 05:13:00
Gold Price Consolidation to Linger as RSI Flops Ahead of Overbought Zone
2020-05-22 00:30:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Risks Remain to the Downside on Latest BoE Talk, UK Sales Data
2020-05-22 08:27:00
Euro Eyes ECB Minutes as GBP Braces for Brexit Woes Ahead
2020-05-22 06:30:00
News
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-21 13:30:00
US Dollar, Yen May Rebound as Powell and Mnuchin Testify
2020-05-19 07:00:00
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: -0.55% Wall Street: -0.75% Germany 30: -0.77% US 500: -0.81% FTSE 100: -1.43% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/dZIXzsVUsm
  • $AUDUSD: la valoración de #fitch pone en juego el triángulo ascendente #aud #usd #trading https://t.co/cGcirs9Q6P
  • The US Dollar and Japanese Yen remain locked in a haven currency battle which has seen the dominance of a USD/JPY retracement trading band reasserted yet again. Get your $USDJPY market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/GJy7idi5Sw https://t.co/jHuCbcVto9
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.28%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 78.21%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/rsxIhbB5zp
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.42% Silver: -1.03% Oil - US Crude: -6.24% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/TNiHLjWtbh
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.24% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.06% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.28% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.31% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.50% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.71% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/TKfik5ivUN
  • BoE's Ramsden says it is reasonable to have an open mind on negative rates, adds that it is quite possible that the BoE will do more QE at June meeting or subsequently $GBP
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -0.87% US 500: -0.95% France 40: -1.25% Germany 30: -1.54% FTSE 100: -1.56% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/8syZ1ZEA3U
  • U.S. Market Analyst at https://t.co/JsVsSmefgR, Shain Vernier covers - ✔️ Safe haven assets in volatile markets ✔️ Central banks and governments ✔️ How will commodities trade in a recession Only on Trading Global Markets Decoded #podcast. Tune in here: https://t.co/1UmEzEbwiy https://t.co/4NUFTgwVzx
  • 🇬🇧 Public Sector Net Borrowing Actual: £-61.36B Expected: £-35B Previous: £-2.33B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-22
Bitcoin Forecast: BTC/USD Price – Coils For a Possible Downside Break

2020-05-22 09:30:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
BTC/USD Price Technical Outlook

  • Bitcoin price chart reveals a reversal pattern
  • Will bulls give up control?

BTC/USD – Bulls Pullback

On May 8, Bitcoin surged to a two and a half month-high at $10,071. However, the price fell after, indicating that the uptrend was losing steam. Last week, bulls eased up even more and caused a further decline. Consequently, the market closed the weekly candlestick in the red with a 7.7% loss.

This week, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has fallen from 63 to 51 highlighting a weaker bullish momentum.

Bitcoin PRICE DAILY CHART (MaR 15, 2019 – May 22, 2020) Zoomed Out

Bitcoin daily chart price 22-05-20 Zoomed out
Bitcoin PRICE DAILY CHART (March 17 – May 22, 2020) Zoomed In

Bitcoin daily chart price 22-05-20 Zoomed in

Based on the daily chart analysis, this week, the price has rallied then reversed lower towards the low end of the current trading zone $9.080 - $10,507. As a result, the price developed a double top pattern where the neckline resides at $8,142. Therefore, any violation of this level would be considered a bearish signal.

A close below the low end of the aforementioned trading zone could end the bullish momentum and possibly encourage bears to press towards $7,824. In that scenario, the daily support level with the neckline of the double top pattern marked on the chart (zoomed in) should be watched closely.

On the other hand, any failure in closing below the low end of the zone means that the bullish momentum is still intact, and may lead bulls to reattempt testing the high end of the zone. A further close above that level could extend the rally towards $12,320. Having said that, the weekly resistance levels and area underscored on the chart should be considered.

Bitcoin PRICE FOUR Hour CHART (May 10 – May 22, 2020)

Bitcoin four hour price chart 22-05-20

Looking at the four-hour chart, in mid-May Bitcoin started a sideways move creating lower highs with higher lows. However, the price broke below the May 15 low at $9,149 and generated yesterday a bearish signal.

A break below $8.785 would be considered an additional bearish signal and could send BTC/USD towards $8,176. Although, the daily support level underlined on the chart should be monitored. On the other hand, any break above $9,322 may cause a rally towards $9,959. Nonetheless, the daily resistance level printed on the chart should be kept in focus.

See the chart to know more about the critical levels in a further bearish/ bullish move.

Read More: Bitcoin Price: How Will Halving, Coronavirus After BTC?

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

