Bitcoin Price Outlook Bullish as Dark Clouds Loom Over LTC/USD

@ZabelinDimitri Not sure if this is a real surprise, given the language the RBNZ used in March. Just a matter of when the financial system reaches operational readiness. Here were my thoughts on RBNZ & negative rates prior to today’s meeting. https://t.co/mlOufMsZGQ

My trading video for today: 'S&P 500 Shows a Late Session Risk Aversion, Negative Rates a Prime Dollar Topic'

The Japanese Yen has forced the US Dollar below key range support, but it didn't do so for very long and signals sent since have been ambiguous.

RBNZ states "The Committee noted that more stimulus is needed to support a medium-term recovery in economic activity, employment, and inflation. Members noted that the main thing needed to support the economy is fiscal stimulus..."...interesting.

RT @KyleR_IG: #RBNZ leaves rates unchanged. Announces expansion of asset purchasing program. $NZD dives on the news, $AUD drops in sympathy…

#RBNZ: - Central bank is in talks with financial institutions to prep for negative OCR - BBG #NZD

#RBNZ: - Committed to achieving employment and inflation objectives - Forecasts show no chance of a rate cut through Q1 2021 (BBG) #NZD