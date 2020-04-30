Copper Price Technical Analysis: Trying to Build Higher

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Stable as ECB Takes Further Action to Boost Eurozone Economy
2020-04-30 12:15:00
EUR/USD Remains Under Pressure as Euro-Zone Economic Activity Slumps in Q1
2020-04-30 09:22:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Drift Lower As Covid Treatment Hopes Lift Market Mood
2020-04-30 06:33:00
Crude Oil Prices Rise With Risk Appetite As Markets Hope for Dovish Fed
2020-04-29 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Index Remains near Session Highs on FOMC Rate Decision
2020-04-29 18:00:00
Fed Preview: US Dollar, Dow & Gold Performance on FOMC Decision Days
2020-04-29 17:32:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price May Soon Rally to Big Long-term Resistance
2020-04-30 12:30:00
Gold Prices Drift Lower As Covid Treatment Hopes Lift Market Mood
2020-04-30 06:33:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Outlook Still Positive
2020-04-30 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Wave of Optimism Boosts GBP/USD, FTSE 100
2020-04-29 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen May Rise as CLO Market Faces Credit Downgrades
2020-04-30 02:30:00
US Dollar May Rise on FOMC, Virus-Shaken US GDP Data
2020-04-29 07:00:00
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 15.35% Gold: -0.63% Silver: -1.61% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/O3duJbIfMU
  • Was this just not ready yesterday? https://t.co/HiQT7ly3pB
  • Fed incorporates new loan option for firms with high debt
  • Tune in to @PeterHanksFX 's #webinar at 11:00 AM ET/3:00 PM GMT to learn how to identify trends with trader #sentiment. Register here: https://t.co/MqVMi2INbJ https://t.co/IdGKJxVlPs
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.18%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 77.20%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/qfBLC5Eo2D
  • EU says that 'tangible measures' are required in order to implement Brexit deal
  • The @ecb has kept its key interest rates unchanged, as expected, but taken additional steps to counter a slump in the Eurozone economy. How is this impacting $EURUSD? Find out from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/TmIKu64Tm3 https://t.co/DuZSkemcKk
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 13.31% Gold: -0.69% Silver: -1.52% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/O3XR1A7jzg
  • $SPX is down to test 2900 on the US session open
  • Lagarde is expecting significantly reduced inflation on #coronavirus
Copper Price Technical Analysis: Trying to Build Higher

Copper Price Technical Analysis: Trying to Build Higher

2020-04-30 14:00:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

Copper Technical Outlook

  • Bulls in charge, yet with reluctance
  • Bullish signals on Copper price chart

Copper Price – Indecisive Traders

On April 21, Copper declined to a near two weeks low at $4.954. However, the price rallied then closed the weekly candlestick on Friday with a Doji pattern signaling the market’s indecision at this stage.

This week, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has remained flat highlighting a paused uptrend move.

Copper DAILY PRICE CHART (May 17, 2018 – April 30 , 2020) Zoomed out

copper daily price chart 30-04-20 Zoomed out
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Copper DAILY PRICE CHART (FEB 19 – April 30, 2020) Zoomed In

copper daily price chart 30-04-20 Zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, I notice that since April 17 the price has failed on multiple occasions to rally to the higher trading zone, signaling bull’s hesitation. Yesterday, the market closed above the 50-day moving average generating a bullish signal. Additionally, Copper climbed to the current trading zone $5.239 - $5.519.

Another close above the low end of the zone reflects a stronger bullish sentiment. This may cause a rally towards the high end of the zone. A further close above that level could extend the rally towards $5.735. Although, the weekly resistance level underlined on the chart (zoomed in) should be considered.

On the other hand, a close below the low end of the zone highlights bull’s hesitation. This could send Copper towards $5.010. A further close below that levels could send the price even lower towards $4.484. That being said, the daily and the weekly support areas should be monitored along the way.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

COPPER Four-HOUR PRICE CHART (Mar 16 – April 30, 2020)

Copper four hour price chart 30-04-20

From the four-hour chart, I noticed that on April 7 Copper opened with a breakaway gap then pushed higher. Later on, the price traded in a sideways move. On Monday, the market resumed bullish price action after breaking above the downtrend line originated from the March 13 high at $5.589.

A break above $5.376 would be considered a bullish signal. This may cause a rally towards $5.463. Nevertheless, the weekly resistance level underscored on the chart should be kept in focus. In turn, a break in the other direction i.e. below $5.164 could send Copper towards $5.016. In that scenario, the daily support level printed on the chart should be watched closely.

See the chart to know more about the key technical levels in a further bullish/bearish move.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Rates

Copper
