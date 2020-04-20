BTC/USD Outlook: Bitcoin Price Eyes Well Defined Technical Levels

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: More Weakness Due in EUR/USD and EUR/JPY Rates?
2020-04-20 14:45:00
Dow Jones, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Earnings, Euro, EU Summit: Week Ahead
2020-04-20 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Volatility Surge Ahead of Expiration - US Market Open
2020-04-20 13:00:00
Crude Oil Slides As Markets Fret Covid Demand Hit, Full Storage Tanks
2020-04-20 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Earnings, Euro, EU Summit: Week Ahead
2020-04-20 12:30:00
Dow Jones, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Earnings, Euro, EU Summit: Week Ahead
2020-04-19 16:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Earnings, Euro, EU Summit: Week Ahead
2020-04-20 12:30:00
Crude Oil Slides As Markets Fret Covid Demand Hit, Full Storage Tanks
2020-04-20 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/GBP, GBP/USD and GBP/NZD Prices and Outlook - UK Webinar
2020-04-20 13:30:00
Dow Jones, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Earnings, Euro, EU Summit: Week Ahead
2020-04-20 12:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY in Search of Next Big Move
2020-04-18 16:00:00
S&P 500 Extends Its 31% Recovery, Has Confidence Been Restored to the Market?
2020-04-18 03:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • BTC/USD Outlook: Bitcoin Price Eyes Well Defined Technical Levels More details in the link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/04/20/BTCUSD-Outlook-Bitcoin-Price-Eyes-Well-Defined-Technical-Levels-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/oAT9d2BrSV
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.85% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.38% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.08% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.17% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.30% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/TX7mEaFAt6
  • #Bitcoin ( $BTC) se prepara para un nuevo salta, ¿a dónde se dirige? #usd #trading https://t.co/xbV59ODkHB https://t.co/VDgyK0L8dz
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.25% Germany 30: 0.07% US 500: -0.86% Wall Street: -1.24% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/ji8soDnMDC
  • RT @TeddyVallee: Bank loan loss provisions https://t.co/QgZjscwxhr
  • RT @SteveMatthews12: "We forecast S&P 500 cash spending will decline by an annual record 33% during 2020 as firms prioritize liquidity in a…
  • US, Mexico and Canada extend travel restrictions across shared borders for 30 days, according to a US official
  • New York Fed purchases $12 B in Treasury Coupons
  • Here is the active nearby oil futures contract relative to the next one forward (overlaid with current futures price in red). Extreme contract differential with expiry soon at hand https://t.co/OIgQ3Lpyaw
  • S&P sees output in Canada falling by 6.3% and 34% in Q1 and Q2 of 2020, respectively
BTC/USD Outlook: Bitcoin Price Eyes Well Defined Technical Levels

BTC/USD Outlook: Bitcoin Price Eyes Well Defined Technical Levels

2020-04-20 14:21:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

BTC/USD Price Technical Analysis

  • Uptrend move loses momentum
  • Key levels to consider on BTC/USD price chart

BTC/USD – Lack of Impulse

On Thursday, Bitcoin retreated to $6.485 its lowest level in two weeks then rallied after. In the following day, the price closed with a Doji pattern highlighting the market’s indecision at this point.

Alongside that, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell from 55 to 51, highlighting weaker uptrend momentum.

Bitcoin PRICE DAILY CHART (FEB 15, 2019 – April 20, 2020) Zoomed Out

Bitcoin daily chart price 20-04-20 Zoomed in
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Bitcoin PRICE DAILY CHART (March 15 – April 20, 2020) Zoomed In

Bitcoin daily chart price 20-04-20 Zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, we noticed that on April 2 the price climbed to current trading zone $6.540- $7.824. On Saturday, the price pointed lower eyeing a test of the uptrend line originated from the March 30 low at $5.855, then the neckline of double top pattern residing at $6.485.

A close below the low end of the zone could send Bitcoin towards $5.625.Further close below that level may encourage bears to press towards $4.186. Nevertheless, the weekly support levels underlined on the chart (zoomed in) should be considered.

On the flip side, any failure in closing below the low end of the zone may reverse the price’s direction towards the high end of the zone. Further close above that level negates the aforementioned double top pattern, and may cause a rally towards $9.080.Yet, the weekly resistance levels marked on the chart should be watched closely.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Bitcoin PRICE FOUR Hour CHART (April1 – April 20, 2020)

Bitcoin four hour price chart 20-04-20

Looking at the four-hour chart, we noticed that on April 10 Bitcoin broke below the uptrend line originated from the April 1 low at $6.157.

Yesterday, the market pressed below the uptrend line originated from April 16 low eyeing a test of $6.795. A break below this level may send BTC/USD even lower towards the low end of current trading zone discussed on above on the daily chart. In that scenario, the daily support level underscored on the chart should be kept in focus.

On the other hand, any break above $7.302 may convince bulls to push towards $7.710. Having said that, the resistance level printed on the chart should be monitored.

See the chart to know more about the critical levels in a further bearish/ bullish move.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/MXN – US Dollar Trying to Build a Strong Base vs Mexican Peso
USD/MXN – US Dollar Trying to Build a Strong Base vs Mexican Peso
2020-04-17 11:00:00
AUD/NZD Rally May be Cut Short as it Eyes Five-Year Resistance
AUD/NZD Rally May be Cut Short as it Eyes Five-Year Resistance
2020-04-17 01:00:00
Copper Price Forecast: Signals & Chart Levels to Keep in Focus
Copper Price Forecast: Signals & Chart Levels to Keep in Focus
2020-04-16 14:44:00
US Dollar May Rise, Eyeing Breakouts in USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/PHP
US Dollar May Rise, Eyeing Breakouts in USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/PHP
2020-04-16 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.