US Dollar Forecast: Volatility? Yes; Direction? Unclear - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-04-16 17:00:00
2020-04-16 17:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Perched at Key Trend Barrier
2020-04-16 05:00:00
2020-04-16 05:00:00
US Dollar & VIX Index Climb, Stock Market Rally at Wits End?
2020-04-16 21:09:00
2020-04-16 21:09:00
Gold Prices Return Virus-Inspired Gains As US Dollar Strength Caps
2020-04-16 06:00:00
2020-04-16 06:00:00
US Dollar & VIX Index Climb, Stock Market Rally at Wits End?
2020-04-16 21:09:00
S&P 500 Sinks on Earnings as Oil Price Flops, US Dollar Jumps
2020-04-15 21:53:00
2020-04-15 21:53:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAUUSD Goes into ST Range After Seven Year Highs
2020-04-16 19:30:00
2020-04-16 19:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Volatility? Yes; Direction? Unclear - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-04-16 17:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Volatility? Yes; Direction? Unclear - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-04-16 17:00:00
AUD/USD, GBP/USD More Influenced by Equities: Cross Asset Correlation
2020-04-16 11:00:00
2020-04-16 11:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Volatility? Yes; Direction? Unclear - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-04-16 17:00:00
Japanese Yen May Rise if US Jobless Claims Spoils Risk Appetite
2020-04-16 07:00:00
2020-04-16 07:00:00
AUD/NZD Rally May be Cut Short as it Eyes Five-Year Resistance

AUD/NZD Rally May be Cut Short as it Eyes Five-Year Resistance

2020-04-17 01:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Analyst
Share:

Australian Dollar, New Zealand Dollar, AUD/NZD Technical Analysis – TALKING POINTS

  • AUD/NZD has rallied over five percent since bottoming out at a 5-year low
  • Pair’s upside momentum may be amplified after it broke key resistance zone
  • However, AUD/NZD’s rally could lose steam as it eyes a formidable ceiling

AUD/NZD Technical Analysis

AUD/NZD has rallied over five percent since bottoming out at a five-year low at 1.0074. Along its ascent, the pair shattered several former support-turned-resistance ranges with the most recent one cleared between 1.0484 and 1.0521 (white-dotted lines).

AUD/NZD – Daily Chart

Chart showing AUD/NZD

AUD/NZD chart created using TradingView

Since the breach was met with follow-through, it could catalyze another bullish surge similar to what traders saw the last time it broke a resistance range between 1.0265 and 1.0289 (gold-dotted lines). However, while markets may see bold price action at first, traders may become more timid as the AUD/NZD approaches a five-year descending resistance channel.

AUD/NZD – Weekly Chart

Chart showing AUD/NZD

AUD/NZD chart created using TradingView

The descending ceiling has proven to be a formidable and fortified obstacle that AUD/NZD has been unable to clear for five years. Looking at a weekly chart shows how every failed attempt was subsequently met with an aggressive decline. True, AUD/NZD has staged a remarkable recovery over the past few weeks, but the pair’s gains could be at risk if another attempt to clear resistance is met with failure and a subsequent selloff.

AUSTRALIA DOLLAR TRADING RESOURCES:

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitriTwitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

