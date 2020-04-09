Natural Gas Price Chart Exposes Bearish Signals - Nat Gas Forecast

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Do Politics and Central Banks Impact FX Markets?
2020-04-09 15:00:00
US Dollar, Crude Oil May Rise on OPEC Meeting, Sentiment Data
2020-04-09 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Currencies Most Impacted From Oil Prices Ahead of Crucial OPEC Meeting: Cross Asset Correlation
2020-04-09 11:00:00
Gold Prices Up As Fateful Weekly US Jobless Claims Figure Looms
2020-04-09 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Soars, US Dollar Drops as Fed Announces Huge Loan Program
2020-04-09 13:44:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecast: An Earnings Season Like None Other
2020-04-08 22:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Eyes a Test of Monthly Resistance -XAU/USD Forecast
2020-04-09 09:39:00
Gold Prices Up As Fateful Weekly US Jobless Claims Figure Looms
2020-04-09 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Price Outlook: Pound Recovery Testing Key Resistance Hurdle
2020-04-09 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Edges Back to 1.24, EUR/GBP Stable
2020-04-09 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Falls as Wall Street and Crude Oil Prices Gain, AUD/USD May Rise
2020-04-08 23:00:00
US Recession Watch, April 2020 - Recession Odds Artificially Low
2020-04-08 16:30:00
More View more
Breaking news

Federal Reserve Announce $2.3 Trillion in Loans to Support Economy

Real Time News
  • Canadian PM Trudeau says there is close coordination on energy with the United States $CL_F
  • RT @lisaabramowicz1: The biggest US high-yield bond ETF is surging the most since Oct. 2008. https://t.co/kXdKhYtPZc
  • Eurogroup President Centeno says agreement on coronavirus response is very close $EURUSD
  • Important close here for FTSE currently +2.75% @ 5,855..one month high and eyeing the gap...#ftse #equities https://t.co/x3tnT0oq6w
  • US Eight-Week Bills Draw 0.290% Primary Dealers Awarded: 53.2% Indirect Bidders Accepted: 39.8% Direct Bidders Accepted: 7.1% B/C Ratio: 2.56
  • US Four-Week Bills Draw 0.190% Primary Dealers Awarded: 25.7% Indirect Bidders Accepted:69.5% Direct Bidders Accepted: 4.8% B/C Ratio: 2.84
  • Canada lost 1010.7k jobs in March, falling short of the expectation of -500k. The $CAD shows signs of strength following a stable end to March. Get your market update from @AustinKarlFX here: https://t.co/wm7Lqf9QhE https://t.co/cF11IfLcKc
  • El #petroleo petróleo se dispara ante un posible recorte de 20m diarios, reunión #OPEP+ continúa #oil #wti #brent https://t.co/ljrlbitrRL
  • By contrast, Reuters is saying up to 20m bpd #oott https://t.co/3Bo1nhYVYI
  • New York City reports 824 virus deaths over the last 24 hours - BBG
Natural Gas Price Chart Exposes Bearish Signals - Nat Gas Forecast

Natural Gas Price Chart Exposes Bearish Signals - Nat Gas Forecast

2020-04-09 14:33:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

Natural Gas Technical Outlook

  • Natural gas rebounded from over two decades low
  • Signals and trading zone to monitor

Natural Gas Price – Bears ease Up

On Thursday, natural gas declined to $1.547- its lowest level in nearly 25 years. However, the market rallied after, as some bears seemed to cover. Consequently, on Friday the weekly candlestick closed in the green with 0.5% gain.

This week, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) crossed above 50, highlighting the end of downtrend move and a possible start of uptrend momentum.

Nat-Gas DAILY Price CHART (Jan 2 , 2019 – April 9, 2020) Zoomed Out

Natural gas daily price chart 09-04-20 zoomed out
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Natural Gas DAILY Price CHART (Jan 22 – April 9, 2020) Zoomed IN

Natural gas daily price chart 09-04-20 zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, we noticed that at the start of this week Natural gas surged then closed above the 50-day average generating a bullish signal. Later on, the market climbed to current trading zone $1.850 - $2.050. Although, the price failed to overtake the downtrend line originated from the Jan 14 high at $2.225, indicating a possible bearish comeback.

Thus, a close below the low end of the zone could lead natural gas towards $1.655. Further close below that level may send the price even lower towards $1.430. That said, the daily and weekly support level and area marked on the chart ( zoomed in ) should be kept in focus.

On the flip-side, any failure in closing below the low end of the zone opens the door for a rally towards the high end of the zone. Further close above that level could mean more bullishness towards $2.139. In that scenario, the daily and weekly resistance areas and levels should be monitored.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Natural Gas price Four-Hour PRICE CHART (Mar 25 – April 9, 2020)

natural gas four hour price chart 09-04-20

From the four- hour chart, we noticed that on Monday the price violated the downtrend line originated from the March 13 high at $1.969 then took off. In the following day, natural gas rebounded near the $1.950 handle and closed with a bearish Doji pattern.

A break below $1.744 would be considered as an additional bearish signal. This could lead natural gas towards $1.670. Although, the psychological support level underlined on the chart should be considered. In turn, any break in the other direction i.e. above $1.879 may cause a rally towards $1.939. Nevertheless, the psychological resistance level printed on the chart should be watched closely.

See the chart to find out more about the key technical levels to keep in mind in a further bullish/bearish scenario.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/ZAR – Is the Rocket-move Higher Done? Levels to Watch
USD/ZAR – Is the Rocket-move Higher Done? Levels to Watch
2020-04-09 12:00:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/MYR, USD/IDR
US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/MYR, USD/IDR
2020-04-09 03:00:00
USD/MXN Price Forecast: A Risk of a Possible Reversal- USD vs Mexican Peso
USD/MXN Price Forecast: A Risk of a Possible Reversal- USD vs Mexican Peso
2020-04-08 09:50:00
ASX 200 Volume Divergence Weighs on Australian Dollar Outlook
ASX 200 Volume Divergence Weighs on Australian Dollar Outlook
2020-04-07 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Natural Gas
News & Analysis at your fingertips.