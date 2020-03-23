Bitcoin Weekly Price Forecast: Will BTC/USD Bears Comeback?

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2020-03-23 15:30:00
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Will Euro Fall Further vs US Dollar?
2020-03-23 11:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Technical Forecast: RSI on Cusp of Flashing Buy Signal
2020-03-22 05:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Is USD/CAD Still Bullish as Breakout Stalls?
2020-03-22 02:34:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Gains, Crude Oil Sinks, Dow Jones Repeats 2008 Despite Stimulus Wave
2020-03-23 13:30:00
Dow Jones Rises, USD Drops as Fed Announce Unlimited QE
2020-03-23 12:58:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2020-03-23 15:30:00
US Dollar Gains, Crude Oil Sinks, Dow Jones Repeats 2008 Despite Stimulus Wave
2020-03-23 13:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2020-03-23 15:30:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and FTSE 100 Prices and Oulook - UK Webinar
2020-03-23 13:36:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2020-03-23 15:30:00
US Dollar Gains, Crude Oil Sinks, Dow Jones Repeats 2008 Despite Stimulus Wave
2020-03-23 13:30:00
More View more
Breaking news

Fed will purchase MBS and Treasuries in the amount needed

Real Time News
  • IMF forecasts recovery in 2021
  • IMF expects #coronavirus pandemic to cause global recession
  • Lombardy registers decrease of hospitalized patients, Milan sees lowering trend for new #Coronavirus cases
  • RT @EUCouncilPress: The teleconference of Economy and Finance Ministers on the economic impact of #COVID19 has ended. #EU2020HR The minis…
  • RT @EdMountfield: The @WorldBank Group will provide up to $150B over 15 months for safety nets & recovery programs in developing countries.…
  • Boeing announces plans to shutdown Puget Sound area factories for 2 weeks, $BA halted
  • Looking for a new way to trade reversals? One of the most used reversal candle patterns is known as the Harami. Like most candlestick formation patterns, the Harami tells a story about sentiment in the market. Get better with trading reversals here: https://t.co/uh3NwgHBVv https://t.co/Re7unwuQse
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.38%, while traders in EUR/GBP are at opposite extremes with 70.88%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/kKXdJ8nQFM
  • US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says they are close to a compromise on a stimulus bill for the US
  • The $USD Index still trades near three-year highs despite bearish Fed developments as FX volatility hangs around extreme levels. Get your US Dollar market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/aqxiVMYfar https://t.co/EMwcoi6fc3
Bitcoin Weekly Price Forecast: Will BTC/USD Bears Comeback?

Bitcoin Weekly Price Forecast: Will BTC/USD Bears Comeback?

2020-03-23 17:00:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

Bitcoin Price Technical Outlook

  • Bears ease up, yet still in charge
  • Key levels and thresholds to know

BTC/USD – Bears Pullback

On March 13, Bitcoin rebounded from multi-month low at 3.908 then rallied after as bears seemed to cover. Last week, BTC/USD recovered some of its previous losses then closed the weekly candlestick in the green with 9.5% gain.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) abandoned the oversold territory reflecting weaker downtrend momentum.

Bitcoin PRICE DAILY CHART (April 2, 2018 – Mar 23, 2020) Zoomed Out

Bitcoin daily chart price 23-03-20 Zoomed out
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Bitcoin PRICE DAILY CHART (JAN 1 – Mar 23, 2020) Zoomed In

Bitcoin daily chart price 23-03-20 Zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, we noticed that on March 13 the price rebounded from $3.908 then rallied as bear eased up. On Thursday, the market rallied to current trading zone $5.625 - $6.540. Later on, the price failed to move to the higher zone hinting that bears may come back.

Thus, a close below the low end of the zone might encourage bears to press towards $4.186. Further close below that level could send BTC/USD even lower towards $2.977. Nevertheless, the daily support levels underlined on the chart (zoomed in) should be monitored.

On the flipside, any close above the high end of the zone might cause a rally towards $7.824. Further close above that level could extend the rally towards $9.080. In that scenario, the daily and weekly resistance levels marked on the chart should be watched closely.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Bitcoin PRICE FOUR Hour CHART (Mar 1 – Mar 23, 2020)

Bitcoin four hour price chart 23-03-20

Looking at the four-hour chart, we noticed that on Monday the downtrend move corrected as created a higher low at $4.435. Its noteworthy that, any violation to the uptrend move originated from the March 13 low (discussed above in the daily chart) would be considered a bearish signal.

Thus, a break below $5.355 could send BTC/USD towards $4.435. That said, the daily support level underscored on the chart should be kept in focus. On the other hand, any break above $5.796 could start a rally towards $7.771. Yet, the weekly resistance level printed on the chart should be considered.

See the chart to know more about the critical levels in a further bearish/ bullish move.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Download our fresh Q1 USD Forecast
Get My Guide

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/MXN – US Dollar Skyward Move vs Mexican Peso Ends Where?
USD/MXN – US Dollar Skyward Move vs Mexican Peso Ends Where?
2020-03-20 12:00:00
Natural Gas Price Outlook: Signals & Levels to Consider - Nat Gas Technical Analysis
Natural Gas Price Outlook: Signals & Levels to Consider - Nat Gas Technical Analysis
2020-03-19 15:35:00
US Dollar Shoots Up: USD/SGD Faces 2009 Levels, USD/IDR to 1998 Peak
US Dollar Shoots Up: USD/SGD Faces 2009 Levels, USD/IDR to 1998 Peak
2020-03-19 03:00:00
FX Volatility Will Oscillate, but the High Vol Regime is Here to Stay
FX Volatility Will Oscillate, but the High Vol Regime is Here to Stay
2020-03-18 13:12:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.