ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Price Trends May Be Defined at Current Levels

EUR/USD to Face Larger Pullback as RSI Falls Back from Overbought Zone
2020-03-05 06:00:00
S&P 500 Rebounds, EURUSD Rally Stalls, Canadian and Australian Dollars Surprise
2020-03-05 01:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook Brightens As UK Budget Nears
2020-03-05 09:00:00
British Pound Downtrend Held, Australian Dollar Rose Post Super Tuesday
2020-03-05 00:00:00
Japanese Yen Bull Run Halts at Key USD/JPY Chart Level
2020-03-05 03:00:00
EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY Outlook: US Dollar Trader Positioning
2020-03-04 05:00:00
Gold Prices Gain on Coronavirus Fears Even as Riskier Assets Rise
2020-03-05 07:11:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Fed Rate-Cut Rally at Risk- GLD Levels
2020-03-04 16:30:00
Oil Forecast: Crude Oil Price Looks to OPEC Meeting, Supply Cuts
2020-03-04 20:59:00
Crude Oil Prices at the Mercy of Risk Trends
2020-03-04 12:00:00
Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD, XRP/USD
2020-02-25 04:00:00
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
  • RT @IGTV: Can the #Fed's rate cut save global markets from the #coronavirus? Listen to find out why equities slumped after the aggressive s…
  • Bank of Japan is reportedly considering new lending program to counter the coronavirus impact $JPY
  • With the Bank of England stating that more firms expect Brexit uncertainty to last until at least January (76% vs 59%) Clear to see that uncertainty is not unwinding and likely be heightened as we approach the mid-year (transition period deadline) $GBP https://t.co/rb0JXkbfvv
  • Bank of England says 76% of firms expect Brexit uncertainty to last at least until 2021 vs 59% in January $GBP
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/10:30 AM GMT to learn about how you can become a better trader. Register here: https://t.co/WeWGKtdlyz https://t.co/U7LYVdCz7C
  • Japan's Seven & i drops plan to buy US gas stations for $22bln, according to Nikkei Asian Review $JPY
  • $JPY and Gold heading higher with US equity futures trading at session lows S&P 500 (-1.9%) Dow Jones (-1.8%) Nasdaq 100 (-2%)
  • EU's Barnier due to give a press conference following 1st round of EU-UK negotiations at 1200GMT $GBP $EUR
  • ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Price Trends May Be Defined at Current Levels - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/03/05/ASX-200-Nikkei-225-Price-Trends-May-Be-Defined-at-Current-Levels.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #ASX200 #nikkei225 #stocks #technicalanalysis https://t.co/icqY0puGzj
  • OPEC is seen approving significant oil production cut at today's talks, although still awaiting signals from Russia #OOTT
ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Price Trends May Be Defined at Current Levels

ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Price Trends May Be Defined at Current Levels

2020-03-05 05:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:

ASX 200, NIKKEI 225 Technical ANALYSIS – TALKING POINTS:

  • ASX 200 recoils from record high to suffer the worst decline in 11 years
  • Nikkei 225 already on the precipice of breaking structural rising trend
  • Both stock indexes flirt with piercing the bounds of post-crisis recovery

Coronavirus outbreak fears delivered the worst week since September 2008 – the heart of the global financial crisis – for Australia’s benchmark ASX 200 stock index. It plunged from a record high to erase six months of gains in just five days, landing at support-turned-resistance in the 6358-96 area.

Breaking below that initially exposes an inflection level at 6150, with the psychologically significant 6000 handle eyed thereafter. These are relatively minor barriers however. Prices have stalled in their vicinity before, but they have not shown a capacity to force lasting directional change.

This suggests that sellers may have scope to challenge structural support establishing the 11-year post-crisis recovery if current support has been conclusively overcome. Confirmation on that score will probably have to be secured on a closing basis to make for a compelling setup.

ASX 200 stock price chart - weekly

ASX 200 weekly chart created using TradingView

Starts in:
Live now:
Mar 09
( 08:03 GMT )
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Top Asia Pacific Market Drivers Traders Should Watch this Week
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Japan’s Nikkei 225 stock index appears to be in an even more precarious position. Its recent selloff – marking the worst week in four years – has already brought it to the outer layer of its post-crisis trend support (Japanese shares idled after global markets bottomed in March 2009, waiting until late 2012 to rally in earnest).

Breaking lower from here – again, with confirmation on a closing basis – might set the stage for truly tectonic liquidation. Recovering above the 22505-630 support-turned-resistance area seems to be a prerequisite for neutralizing near-term selling pressure.

Nikkei 225 stock price chart - weekly

Nikkei 225 weekly chart created using TradingView

ASX 200, NIKKEI 225 TRADING RESOURCES:

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the Comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

