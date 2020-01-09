Australian Dollar outlook bearish as AUD/NZD breaks key support

The Japanese Yen has seen solid and unsurprising rises against many currencies as counter-cyclical assets come back into vogue. But $USDJPY was struggling with key resistance before the Iran story broke. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/WKNQc4FCSv https://t.co/m7EL4taeHa

The $EURUSD sentiment outlook is bearish as prices closed under the near-term rising trend line from December. May pave the way to test support at 1.1066 - 1.1073. Check out the full IG Client Sentiment report here #Euro #Dollar - https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment-report?ref-author=Dubrovsky https://t.co/8DCPcw6Sdk

#GBP, #SEK and #NOK are expected to be the most-active G!) currencies versus #USD with one-week implied volatility at 8.45, 7.50 and 7.47 respectively -BBG

Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.82% Gold: 0.05% Silver: -0.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/KcYYOpgv8W

The Philippine Peso gained as crude oil prices helped fuel local inflation that tilted the BSP’s CPI outlook to the upside. The $USDPHP rate turned lower, eyeing immediate support. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/7NvHDGQEeD https://t.co/kFMLcAs1UN

Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.13% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.11% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.09% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.02% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.02% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/HyTdE5mghP

- Australian Dollar outlook bearish as #AUDNZD breaks key support - Since early November, the pair has shaved off almost five percent - Looking ahead, what are key support, resistance levels to monitor? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/01/09/Australian-Dollar-Outlook-Bearish-as-AUDNZD-Breaks-Key-Support.html

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.96%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 86.30%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/LmJ2YEg2dv

The Swedish #Krona and Norwegian #Krone are vulnerable to the sentiment-sapping peril of growing tensions in Iran, but crude oil prices appear to say otherwise.Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/mZa9mQ7jms https://t.co/uypHrb2DaZ