Australian Dollar outlook bearish as AUD/NZD breaks key support

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Breaks Support, Risk of SNB Currency Intervention - US Market Open
2020-01-08 14:20:00
US Dollar Rallies as Gold, Oil Give Back Gains
2020-01-08 13:32:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brexit Briefing: Talks Resume Between UK and EU, Sterling Stable
2020-01-08 09:00:00
AUD/USD Slammed, EUR/USD Eyes US ISM Report - US Market Open
2020-01-07 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Saw False Breakout as USD/JPY Rose, Australian Dollar May Gain
2020-01-09 00:00:00
Yen and Gold Sag as US-Iran Worries Ebb, But for How Long?
2020-01-08 08:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Bearish: XAU/USD About to Faint?
2020-01-09 03:05:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Rally Fails at Resistance– Bulls at Risk
2020-01-08 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Breaks Support, Risk of SNB Currency Intervention - US Market Open
2020-01-08 14:20:00
US Dollar Rallies as Gold, Oil Give Back Gains
2020-01-08 13:32:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-08 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Short-Term Warning Signal Flashes
2020-01-08 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The Japanese Yen has seen solid and unsurprising rises against many currencies as counter-cyclical assets come back into vogue. But $USDJPY was struggling with key resistance before the Iran story broke. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/WKNQc4FCSv https://t.co/m7EL4taeHa
  • The $EURUSD sentiment outlook is bearish as prices closed under the near-term rising trend line from December. May pave the way to test support at 1.1066 - 1.1073. Check out the full IG Client Sentiment report here #Euro #Dollar - https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment-report?ref-author=Dubrovsky https://t.co/8DCPcw6Sdk
  • #GBP, #SEK and #NOK are expected to be the most-active G!) currencies versus #USD with one-week implied volatility at 8.45, 7.50 and 7.47 respectively -BBG
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.82% Gold: 0.05% Silver: -0.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/KcYYOpgv8W
  • The Philippine Peso gained as crude oil prices helped fuel local inflation that tilted the BSP’s CPI outlook to the upside. The $USDPHP rate turned lower, eyeing immediate support. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/7NvHDGQEeD https://t.co/kFMLcAs1UN
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.13% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.11% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.09% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.02% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.02% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/HyTdE5mghP
  • - Australian Dollar outlook bearish as #AUDNZD breaks key support - Since early November, the pair has shaved off almost five percent - Looking ahead, what are key support, resistance levels to monitor? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/01/09/Australian-Dollar-Outlook-Bearish-as-AUDNZD-Breaks-Key-Support.html
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.96%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 86.30%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/LmJ2YEg2dv
  • The Swedish #Krona and Norwegian #Krone are vulnerable to the sentiment-sapping peril of growing tensions in Iran, but crude oil prices appear to say otherwise.Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/mZa9mQ7jms https://t.co/uypHrb2DaZ
  • Asia Pacific Equities Update: Nikkei 225 (+1.86%), Shanghai Composite (+0.84%), KOSPI (+1.14%), ASX 200 (+0.88%) [delayed]
Australian Dollar Outlook Bearish as AUD/NZD Breaks Key Support

Australian Dollar Outlook Bearish as AUD/NZD Breaks Key Support

2020-01-09 03:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Junior Currency Analyst
Share:

Australian Dollar Technical Analysis, New Zealand Dollar, AUD/NZD – TALKING POINTS

  • Australian Dollar outlook bearish as AUD/NZD breaks key support
  • Since early November, the pair has shaved off almost five percent
  • Looking ahead, what are key support, resistance levels to monitor?
Starts in:
Live now:
Jan 13
( 04:01 GMT )
Recommended by Dimitri Zabelin
Geopolitical Risks Affecting Markets in the Week Ahead
Register to webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

AUD/NZD Technical Outlook

Since early November, AUD/NZD has incurred losses just under five percent, and recent price action suggests there may be more pain ahead. Following the pair’s failure to break above the August 2015 resistance channel, the pair plunged and shattered several floors along the way. Extending the metaphor, AUD/NZD is now in the proverbial basement, less than one percent away from a critical support range between 1.02650 and 1.0289.

AUD/NZD – Daily Chart

Chart showing AUD/NZD

AUD/NZD chart created using TradingView

A bounce back from this multi-tiered floor opens the door to re-testing support-turned-resistance at 1.0351, and technical cues are hinting a turn higher could be in the cards. Positive RSI divergence is signaling downside momentum is slowing, though this in no way guarantees that the pair will necessarily flip. However, even if the pair manages to stage a minor recovery, the longer-term outlook suggests these interim gains may be inconsequential.

Looking at a monthly chart shows a gloomy outlook for AUD/NZD. Since reaching its peak March 2011, the pair retreated over 20 percent. Shortly after, it entered what appears to be a multi-year consolidation period. Its vague resemblance to a continuation pattern known as a Symmetrical Triangle suggests that a downside breakout below the lower support zone could catalyze a resumption of the prior downtrend.

AUD/NZD – Monthly Chart

Chart showing AUD/NZD

AUD/NZD chart created using TradingView

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/CAD, CAD/JPY Near Critical Levels - Canadian Dollar vs Euro & JPY Price
EUR/CAD, CAD/JPY Near Critical Levels - Canadian Dollar vs Euro & JPY Price
2020-01-08 15:10:00
USD/TRY Eyes Extending its Rally- USD vs Turkish Lira Price Forecast
USD/TRY Eyes Extending its Rally- USD vs Turkish Lira Price Forecast
2020-01-06 15:15:00
Silver Prices, Palladium at Bullish or Bearish Turning Points?
Silver Prices, Palladium at Bullish or Bearish Turning Points?
2020-01-03 04:00:00
Singapore Dollar Outlook Bearish as USD/SGD Price Bottoms?
Singapore Dollar Outlook Bearish as USD/SGD Price Bottoms?
2020-01-03 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/NZD
News & Analysis at your fingertips.