Copper (HG) Weekly Forecast: Price May Press Lower Beyond These Levels

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2019-12-04 13:33:00
EUR/USD Forecast - Setting Up a Range Break Ahead of US ISM Data Release
2019-12-04 09:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Spikes, AUD/USD Dips on GDP, US Dollar Selling Resumes - US Market Open
2019-12-04 14:15:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2019-12-04 13:33:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2019-12-04 13:33:00
USD/JPY Forecast to Drop After Break of Chart Support
2019-12-04 09:18:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Up Despite New Trade Woes, Stock Data Eyed
2019-12-04 07:00:00
Gold Price Eyes November High with US on Track to Raise China Tariffs
2019-12-04 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Up Despite New Trade Woes, Stock Data Eyed
2019-12-04 07:00:00
Crude Oil Price and NOK Outlook Bearish on OPEC, Trade Wars
2019-12-04 04:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Jockey for Lead
2019-12-04 04:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-11-29 17:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The Canadian Dollar is strengthening after the BOC kept rates unchanged this morning $USDCAD https://t.co/A46CGRHJ1W
  • The notable mover has been the Pound, rising to a fresh multi-month high of 1.3100. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/zotbcLX1rH https://t.co/JBOaedH2Lx
  • Really looking forward to chatting with these guys on the @DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded #podcast. You can catch up on previous episodes here https://t.co/fzJxv5Te4A and on most other podcast platforms https://t.co/UMpCVzOwPy
  • BOC: - Continue to watch housing vulnerabilities - Global growth to tick higher in next couple of years - Commodities and $CAD are stable given trade and global growth conditions $USDCAD
  • US Crude takes out the 20- and 200-dmas in one sharp move..+3.1% @$58.20/bbl. #oot #crudeoil @DailyFX https://t.co/BbzsAMjG7l
  • Copper (HG) Weekly Forecast: Price May Press Lower Beyond These Levels More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2019/12/04/Copper-HG-Weekly-Forecast-Price-May-Press-Lower-Beyond-These-Levels-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/HyrAqzTPmy
  • should be a fun discussion, let us know which of these topics sound best https://t.co/RrPjwFJ6k6
  • I'll be on the @DailyFX podcast next week with @JStanleyFX What should we cover? https://t.co/FwRNLAHRG6
  • ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI: Actual 53.9 Expected: 54.5 Previous: 54.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/calendar?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Hey traders! We are back with a new #podcast episode poll. What would you like @DailyFX Analyst, @PeterHanksFX and Currency Strategist, @JStanleyFX to discuss? It's your choice that counts! So vote below 👇 now!
Copper (HG) Weekly Forecast: Price May Press Lower Beyond These Levels

Copper (HG) Weekly Forecast: Price May Press Lower Beyond These Levels

2019-12-04 15:00:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
Share:

Copper Outlook

Check our latest forecasts for Gold, EUR and USD and find out for free what might move the price in Q4 this year.

Copper Price – Correcting Lower

On Nov 27, Copper corrected uptrend move and created a lower high at $5,968. On Friday, price closed the weekly candlestick with a Doji pattern highlighting the market’s indecision at this stage.

This week, the relative Strength index (RSI) remained nearby 50, reflecting no clear momentum with weak sellers and weaker buyers.

Having trouble with your trading strategy?Here’s the #1 Mistake That Traders Make

Copper DAILY PRICE CHART (Nov 19, 2016 – DEC 4, 2019) Zoomed out

Copper daily price chart 04-12-19 zoomed out

Copper DAILY PRICE CHART (May 6 – DEC 4, 2019) Zoomed In

Copper daily price chart 04-12-19 zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, we notice on Nov 8 Copper declined to a lower trading zone $5.975- $5.726 .The price found a significant support at the 50-Day average, and yet closed yesterday below the indicator.

A close below the low end of the zone could open the door for sellers to take charge and press towards $5.463. Although, downside move may weaken at the weekly support levels underscored on the chart (zoomed in) as some sellers could take profit at these points.

On the flip-side, a close above $6.079 could embolden more buyers to join the market and push towards the vicinity of $6.074-88. Nevertheless, the daily and weekly resistance level and area marked on the chart should be considered.

Just getting started?See our Beginners’ Guide for FX traders

CoPper Four-HOUR PRICE CHART (Aug 6 – DEC 4, 2019)

Copper four hour price chart 04-12-19

From the four-hour chart, we notice that yesterday Copper rebounded nearby the neckline of head and shoulders pattern .The pattern eyes sending the price towards $5.588 contingent on breaking and remaining below the neckline located at $5.804.

A break below the neckline could press Copper towards of the low end of the current trading zone discussed on the daily chart. Although, the daily support level underline on the chart should be watched closely. On the other hand, a break above $5.924 could cause a rally to the other side i.e. towards the high end of the zone. In that scenario, the resistance level at $5.950 handle should be kept in focus.

Join Me on Friday, DEC 6 at 14:00 GMT. In this session we will talk about most common directional and momentum indicators and how to use them

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Chart Hints at Downturn, Nikkei May Be Topping
USD/JPY Chart Hints at Downturn, Nikkei May Be Topping
2019-12-02 07:00:00
The Top 5 Day Trading Mistakes I’m Glad I Made
The Top 5 Day Trading Mistakes I’m Glad I Made
2019-11-29 18:00:00
US Dollar Eyes Technical Breakouts in USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/IDR
US Dollar Eyes Technical Breakouts in USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/IDR
2019-11-29 03:00:00
US Dollar Eyes Technical Breakouts in USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/IDR
US Dollar Eyes Technical Breakouts in USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/IDR
2019-11-28 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Copper
News & Analysis at your fingertips.