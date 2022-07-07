News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – July 2022: Good News for US Stocks, Commodity Currencies
2022-07-07 20:05:00
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Euro Drops to 20yr Low- Breakdown Levels
2022-07-07 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Rebound Emerges as US Output Holds Steady Coming into July
2022-07-07 21:30:00
US Crude Oil and Copper Rebound Amid Hopes of Chinese Stimulus
2022-07-07 17:37:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DAX, DOW and FTSE March Higher as Constructive Risk Sentiment Prevails
2022-07-07 13:45:00
DAX, DOW and FTSE Bounce as Sentiment Improves, FOMC Minutes in Focus
2022-07-06 13:36:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – July 2022: Good News for US Stocks, Commodity Currencies
2022-07-07 20:05:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Most Oversold Since August 2021
2022-07-07 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – July 2022: Good News for US Stocks, Commodity Currencies
2022-07-07 20:05:00
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD Up as Traders Look Past UK Political Turmoil. Now What?
2022-07-07 18:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – July 2022: Good News for US Stocks, Commodity Currencies
2022-07-07 20:05:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2022-07-07 16:40:00
More View more
Monthly Forex Seasonality – July 2022: Good News for US Stocks, Commodity Currencies

Monthly Forex Seasonality – July 2022: Good News for US Stocks, Commodity Currencies

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Advertisement

July FX Seasonality Overview:

  • The seventh month of the year typically sees modest losses for the US Dollar.
  • Recently, the commodity currencies have performed well in July, with positive 5-year averages for each of AUD, CAD, and NZD.
  • July has been a good month for both US stocks and gold prices.

The beginning of the month warrants a review of the seasonal patterns that have influenced forex markets over the past several years. For July, our focus is on the trailing 5-year and 10-year performances, both of which fully capture trading during an era of aggressive central bank intervention since the 2008/2009 Global Financial Crisis, as well as the ensuing feeble attempt to pullback stimulus – not dissimilar from the environment we find ourselves in during the coronavirus pandemic recovery.

As has been the case for the past four months, persistent atypical conditions reduce the practicality of using seasonality as a price action indicator. Global commodity markets remain in disarray as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, while global supply chains are still clogged amid China’s unrelenting zero COVID strategy. Unfortunately, strategies based around seasonality tendencies remain downgraded in terms of their reliability or actionability.

Monthly Forex Seasonality Summary – July 2022

Monthly Forex Seasonality – July 2022: Good News for US Stocks, Commodity Currencies

Forex Seasonality in Euro (via EUR/USD)

Monthly Forex Seasonality – July 2022: Good News for US Stocks, Commodity Currencies

July is a bullish month for EUR/USD, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the second best month of the year for the pair, averaging a gain of +1.21%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the fourth best month of the year, averaging a gain of +0.24%.

Forex Seasonality in British Pound (via GBP/USD)

Monthly Forex Seasonality – July 2022: Good News for US Stocks, Commodity Currencies

July is a bullish month for GBP/USD, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the fifth best month of the year for the pair, averaging a gain of +0.53%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the sixth best month of the year, averaging no change.

Forex Seasonality in Japanese Yen (via USD/JPY)

Monthly Forex Seasonality – July 2022: Good News for US Stocks, Commodity Currencies

July isa bearish month for USD/JPY, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the third worst month of the year for the pair, averaging a loss of -0.65%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the third worst month of the year, averaging a loss of -0.51%.

Forex Seasonality in Australian Dollar (via AUD/USD)

Monthly Forex Seasonality – July 2022: Good News for US Stocks, Commodity Currencies

July is a bullish month for AUD/USD, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the fourth best month of the year for the pair, averaging a gain of +0.65%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the sixth best month of the year, averaging a loss of -0.05%.

Forex Seasonality in New Zealand Dollar (via NZD/USD)

Monthly Forex Seasonality – July 2022: Good News for US Stocks, Commodity Currencies

July isa bullish month for NZD/USD, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the fourth best month of the year for the pair, averaging a gain of +0.68%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the fourth best month of the year, averaging a gain of +0.29%.

Forex Seasonality in Canadian Dollar (via USD/CAD)

Monthly Forex Seasonality – July 2022: Good News for US Stocks, Commodity Currencies

July is a bearish month for USD/CAD, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the third worst month of the year for the pair, averaging a loss of -0.91%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the third worst month of the year, averaging a loss of -0.04%.

Forex Seasonality in Swiss Franc (via USD/CHF)

Monthly Forex Seasonality – July 2022: Good News for US Stocks, Commodity Currencies

July is a mixed month for USD/CHF, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the fifth worst month of the year for the pair, averaging a loss of -0.59%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the sixth worst month of the year, averaging a gain of +0.31%.

Forex Seasonality in US S&P 500

Monthly Forex Seasonality – July 2022: Good News for US Stocks, Commodity Currencies

July isa very bullish month for the US S&P 500, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the third best month of the year for the index, averaging a gain of +2.93%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the third best month of the year, averaging a gain of +2.49%.

Forex Seasonality in Gold (via XAU/USD)

Monthly Forex Seasonality – July 2022: Good News for US Stocks, Commodity Currencies

July is a bullish month for gold (XAU/USD), from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the third best month of the year for the precious metal, averaging a gain of +2.74%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the third best month of the year, averaging a gain of +1.44%.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategistt

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Oil Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: WTI Bull Trend Shows Signs of Slowing Down, Not Breaking
Oil Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: WTI Bull Trend Shows Signs of Slowing Down, Not Breaking
2022-07-03 16:30:00
Euro Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Carves Out Bullish Reversal Pattern, But Caution is Warranted
Euro Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Carves Out Bullish Reversal Pattern, But Caution is Warranted
2022-07-03 10:30:00
Australian Dollar Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: Change in Fortunes for AUD
Australian Dollar Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: Change in Fortunes for AUD
2022-07-03 04:30:00
Equities Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: Rebound then Lower Again
Equities Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: Rebound then Lower Again
2022-07-02 22:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
USD/JPY
Mixed
GBP/USD
Mixed
AUD/USD
Bullish
USD/CAD
Bullish
NZD/USD
Bullish