Japanese Yen Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Targets 1998 High

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro May Be About to Drop Below Parity Against the US Dollar: Top Trading Opportunities
2022-07-02 06:00:00
Growth and Inflation Fears May Have Peaked: Top Trading Opportunities
2022-07-01 21:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Provides Safe Harbour From Swelling Recession Fears. Will USD (DXY) Break Higher?
2022-07-01 05:00:00
Crude Oil Price Eyes Monthly Low as OPEC Retains Adjusted Output Schedule
2022-06-30 21:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DAX, DOW and FTSE Remain Pressured as Risk Aversion Bites
2022-07-01 13:14:00
The Great Depression of 1929: Everything you Need to Know
2022-07-01 09:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: Gold Correction Searches for a Low
2022-07-01 18:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breakdown to 4-Month Lows - What's in Store for Q3?
2022-07-01 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: New Quarter Carries Over GBP Pressures
2022-07-01 07:25:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-06-30 15:35:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Targets 1998 High
2022-07-02 00:00:00
US Dollar Provides Safe Harbour From Swelling Recession Fears. Will USD (DXY) Break Higher?
2022-07-01 05:00:00
More View more
Japanese Yen Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Targets 1998 High

Japanese Yen Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Targets 1998 High

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

The Japanese Yen fell more than 10% versus the US Dollar in the second quarter as USD/JPY bulls pressed higher with nearly unrelenting vigor. USD/JPY broke its 2015 high in April when prices rallied 6.72%. The 2002 high then broke in June, putting prices in 1998 territory.

USD/JPY Bulls Set Sights on 1998 High

That year’s high of 147.65 marks the next major technical obstacle for USD/JPY. That is less than 8% from where prices were in late June. Given the recent pace of gains in the currency pair, that level may be tested in short order. A break higher would put prices at their highest in over 30 years. The 1990 high at 160.16 would then present bulls with their next key objective.

USD/JPY Monthly Chart

Japanese Yen Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Targets 1998 High

Chart created with TradingView

Can prices sustain such a blistering rally? The Relative Strength Index (RSI) suggests that the answer is “yes.” RSI rose to a record high on the monthly timeframe, breaking above levels set in late 2014 and neutralizing the possibility for negative divergence (at least for now).

Looked at it another way however, it is noteworthy that the MACD oscillator is struggling to reach 2015 levels, despite still rising strongly. Here, the higher high in prices coincides with a lower high on the indicator, revealing negative divergence. That may be a bearish sign. Should prices fail to sustain above the 2002 high through the start of Q3, a rewind of the rapid rise over Q2 may be possible. If so, the 200-day Simple Moving Average could offer bears an enticing target.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin Q3 2022 Technical Forecast
Bitcoin Q3 2022 Technical Forecast
2022-07-02 05:30:00
Gold Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: Gold Correction Searches for a Low
Gold Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: Gold Correction Searches for a Low
2022-07-01 18:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Positive Slope in 50-Day Points to USD Breakout
US Dollar Forecast: Positive Slope in 50-Day Points to USD Breakout
2022-06-26 09:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Chart Flashes Mixed Signals around 2002 High
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Chart Flashes Mixed Signals around 2002 High
2022-06-26 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish
USDOLLAR