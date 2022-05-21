S&P 500 a Whisker Away from Technical Bear Market, Nasdaq Lower

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Latest – Ranging Ahead of Next Week’s US Data and FOMC Minutes
2022-05-20 10:20:00
Rising Rates and Volatility are Features, Not Bugs: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-05-20 08:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast Relegated to Volatile Range Until Either 115 or 100 Breaks
2022-05-21 02:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: WTI Leaves Behind Bearish Warning Sign, More Pain Next?
2022-05-19 03:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Technical Forecast: Seven-Week Slide Eyes Support
2022-05-20 14:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2022-05-20 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Rises on Lower Yields, Softer USD and Recession Risks
2022-05-20 08:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Soars as Dollar Falls, Key Technical Obstacles Remain
2022-05-20 03:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Rallies on Positive UK Data, US Dollar Weakness
2022-05-20 16:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – May 2022: Typically a Good Month for USD
2022-05-19 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY May Head Lower if US Yields Continue to Retreat
2022-05-20 15:05:00
Swiss Franc Boost Continues After Hawkish Turn from SNB While US Dollar Sinks
2022-05-20 05:00:00
More View more
S&P 500 a Whisker Away from Technical Bear Market, Nasdaq Lower

S&P 500 a Whisker Away from Technical Bear Market, Nasdaq Lower

Richard Snow, Analyst

S&P 500, Nasdaq Weekly Technical Forecast: Bearish

  • S&P 500 see-sawed to resume the bear trend, flirting with the 20% decline from the high
  • IG client sentiment hints at bearish continuation as bulls attempt to call a bottom
  • Nasdaq 100 approaches key decision point as it enters oversold territory on the weekly chart
Advertisement

The S&P 500 see-sawed for much of this past week as a short-term recovery turned sharply back in line with the prevailing down trend from Wednesday. The renewed sell-off continued despite a softer dollar and lower 10-year treasury yields. The index now threatens to breach the all-important 20% decline for the January high, marking a technical bear market.

The 20% decline roughly coincides with the 2021 high around 3845 and is in serious threat of being breached heading into next week. 3860 poses the first level of (immediate) support followed by 3723. Should we see a rejection of the 20% decline, upside resistance appears at the zone of resistance at 3930 – 3950 before 4030.

Given the recent and overall bearish momentum of the S&P 500 index, it is difficult to fight the trend, especially if we are to breach that 20% mark which could become a self-fulfilling prophecy and only attract more selling pressure.

Daily S&P E-Mini Futures Chart

S&amp;P 500 a Whisker Away from Technical Bear Market, Nasdaq Lower

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

US 500 Client Positioning: Client Sentiment Bets on a Reversal

The majority of clients are attempting to call a bottom in a strong (downward) trending market. Typically, it makes more sense to trade in the direction of the trend which is why adopting a contrarian mindset to overall client sentiment is preferable under such market conditions.

S&amp;P 500 a Whisker Away from Technical Bear Market, Nasdaq Lower

Source: IG client sentiment indicator, prepared by Richard Snow

  • US 500: Retail trader data shows 70.72% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.42 to 1.
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests US 500 prices may continue to fall.
  • The number of traders net-long is 1.83% higher than yesterday and 8.58% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.60% lower than yesterday and 2.79% higher from last week.
  • Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes suggests a US 500-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Nasdaq Approaches Crucial Decision Point

The weekly Nasdaq chart highlights the longer-term downtrend (blue channel) which is approaching a level of support. Friday provided the opportunity to mark seven straight weeks of declines and approaches a key region of the chart – the underside of the descending channel.

From here, we could see the index sell-off at a faster rate, resulting in a breakdown of the channel or we could witness the market pullback after entering oversold conditions on the weekly RSI.

Support appears in the form of the lower side of the channel while resistance lies at 12,250, a level that had previously been tested as both support and resistance. A continued move higher would warrant a closer look at the area of confluence around the channel midpoint and 13,752.

Nasdaq 100 E-Mini Futures Daily Chart

S&amp;P 500 a Whisker Away from Technical Bear Market, Nasdaq Lower

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Forecast Relegated to Volatile Range Until Either 115 or 100 Breaks
Crude Oil Forecast Relegated to Volatile Range Until Either 115 or 100 Breaks
2022-05-21 02:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – May 2022: Typically a Good Month for USD
Monthly Forex Seasonality – May 2022: Typically a Good Month for USD
2022-05-19 20:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-05-15 08:00:00
USD/CAD Rally Fails to Push RSI into Overbought Territory
USD/CAD Rally Fails to Push RSI into Overbought Territory
2022-05-14 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100
US 500
Mixed