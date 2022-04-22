News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Slump as The US Dollar Runs Riot Across The FX Market
2022-04-22 10:15:00
EZ Economy Pulling in Different Directions as Factories Struggle but Services Shine
2022-04-22 08:20:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast Q2 2022: Robust Demand Still Met with Limited Supply
2022-04-22 06:30:00
DAX 40 Holds Ground Despite Russia Woes as Crude Oil Steadies. Where to for German Stocks?
2022-04-21 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Technical Forecast: Stocks Search Support
2022-04-22 15:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Drop on Fed Powell Commentary. ASX 200 Trendline Break Eyed
2022-04-22 00:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Technical Forecast: XAU May Drop to 1,900 on Bearish Chart Setup
2022-04-22 20:00:00
Gold Technical Outlook: Gold Gut Check- XAU/USD Bulls Eye Support
2022-04-21 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bearish GBP: Rates Market Far Too Aggressive vs Cautious BoE: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-04-22 18:30:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long GBP/USD since Dec 20 when GBP/USD traded near 1.32.
2022-04-22 12:23:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2022-04-22 21:00:00
US Dollar Soars on Hawkish Powell Booting Bonds Lower as Yields Rise. Where to for USD?
2022-04-22 05:00:00
More View more
Breaking news

Nasdaq 100 Down -2.4% Returns to Technical 'Bear Market'

Gold Technical Forecast: XAU May Drop to 1,900 on Bearish Chart Setup

Gold Technical Forecast: XAU May Drop to 1,900 on Bearish Chart Setup

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Gold Technical Forecast: Bearish

  • Gold prices swung widely last week, shifting from near 2,000 to below 1,950
  • The 1,900 psychological level may open up if bears break the 50-day SMA
  • Momentum oscillators point to the prevailing weakness continuing this week

XAU/USD Technical Outlook

Gold prices moved lower over the past week of trading, breaking a two-week winning streak. Prices swung wildly, nearly breaking above the 2,000 level for the first time since early March before trimming strength and moving below the 1,940 mark. The intense selling as prices approached the psychological 2,000 level may indicate a healthy amount of sellers at that price point.

Bullion prices were offered support at the 50-day Simple Moving Average, with an intraday move on Thursday bouncing from that level but still ending the day with losses. That said, moving forward, these levels – 2,000 and the 50-day SMA – will likely be key to watch. Prices may range within those levels, but a break above or below may induce additional volatility.

The 20-day SMA held off three intraday selling attempts last week, so eyes will be focused there as well. Bears will likely continue to probe the moving averages after the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and MACD oscillators weakened. The RSI tracked below its center 50 line, and the MACD line crossed below its signal line, both bearish signals. That said, the path of least resistance appears to be skewed to the downside. The 1,900 levels offer an enticing target should bears prevail in the coming days.

XAU/USD Daily Chart

gold, xau, chart

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Q2 Technical Forecast: USD Bullish Channel, 20-Year Highs in Sight
US Dollar Q2 Technical Forecast: USD Bullish Channel, 20-Year Highs in Sight
2022-04-22 10:00:00
Oil Price Q2 Technical Forecast: WTI to Retest $130
Oil Price Q2 Technical Forecast: WTI to Retest $130
2022-04-19 11:00:00
Japanese Yen Q2 Technical Forecast: USD/JPY May Target 2015 High Next
Japanese Yen Q2 Technical Forecast: USD/JPY May Target 2015 High Next
2022-04-18 11:00:00
US Dollar Q2 Technical Forecast: USD Bullish Channel, 20-Year Highs in Sight
US Dollar Q2 Technical Forecast: USD Bullish Channel, 20-Year Highs in Sight
2022-04-17 17:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish