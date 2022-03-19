News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Caught Between Stiff Resistance, Big Support
2022-03-18 13:00:00
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Slips at Resistance, Developing Ascending Triangle
2022-03-18 09:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Buoys Back Above 100, But Has Oil Topped?
2022-03-19 04:00:00
Crude Oil Prices on the Rise as Weekend Nears, Here are Key Levels to Watch Next
2022-03-18 03:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Days Ahead
2022-03-19 10:00:00
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecasts: Support Holds Through Lift-Off
2022-03-18 15:02:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Technical Forecast: Gold Bulls Probe for a Low- XAU/USD Levels
2022-03-18 20:00:00
Gold Price (XAUUSD) Outlook Looks Capped in The Short-Term
2022-03-18 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Recalibrates After BoE Decision and Risk Assets Rally. Where to for GBP/USD?
2022-03-18 06:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – March 2022: More USD Strength, Weakness for AUD, CAD, NZD
2022-03-17 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P Posts One of Its Best Weekly Performances in 40 Years in Defiance of Risks
2022-03-19 02:15:00
Japanese Yen Price Forecast: Dovish BoJ Maintains Stimulus, Yen Sinks
2022-03-18 10:13:00
More View more
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Days Ahead

S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Days Ahead

Paul Robinson, Strategist

Indices Technical Forecast: Neutral

  • S&P 500 looking towards the 200-day moving average
  • Nasdaq 100 is lagging behind, well below the 200-day
  • Dow Jones has trend-line in play and the 200-day just ahead
Advertisement

S&P 500 Technical Forecast

The S&P 500 is coming off recent low levels in strong fashion, bringing into play the 200-day moving average. It was broken in convincing fashion a month ago, and in the days ahead it is seen as likely being a focal point for the market.

It is seen as probable that the 200-day could at least put in a pause to the rise, if not causing a bit of a sharp reaction even if the market is to eventually go on to reclaim it as support. Given where we are in the bounce cycle it is a difficult spot to enter longs without running the risk of getting caught in a pullback.

As for short positions, it is ideal that we see some indication that the market wants to turn back lower, i.e. a strong reversal day. And do so at a key level/line of resistance such as the 200-day MA. In the days ahead we should get a better idea of how to handle the SPX.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

Please add a description for the image.

S&P 500 Chart by TradingView

Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast

TheNasdaq 100 is quite a ways away from the 200-day moving average, looking to try and climb above its most recent swing high at 14342. This will be a level to watch as other indices hit the more important 200-day MAs. A swift reversal off 14342 could at least provide a short-term short opportunity for the nimble. A daily close above resistance takes that idea off the table.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

Please add a description for the image.

Nasdaq 100 Chart by TradingView

Dow Jones Technical Forecast

The Dow Jones has a trend-line off the record high to contend before it can take on the 200-day moving average, but it is still very much an attainable level in the near-term. On the downside there is good support for the Dow just above the 34k mark. A pullback into this area before a move higher could offer up a long opportunity for those looking to buy a support level that allows for stop placement just on the other side of it.

Whether it is a short off a further push into and reverse from the 200-day, or a pullback and reverse off support around 34k, there looks like good potential for some trading opportunities this coming week.

Dow Jones Daily Chart

Please add a description for the image.

Dow Jones Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin Technical Forecast: BTC/USD Rises as $40,000 Remains Key
Bitcoin Technical Forecast: BTC/USD Rises as $40,000 Remains Key
2022-03-19 07:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Buoys Back Above 100, But Has Oil Topped?
Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Buoys Back Above 100, But Has Oil Topped?
2022-03-19 04:00:00
Gold Technical Forecast: Gold Bulls Probe for a Low- XAU/USD Levels
Gold Technical Forecast: Gold Bulls Probe for a Low- XAU/USD Levels
2022-03-18 20:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – March 2022: More USD Strength, Weakness for AUD, CAD, NZD
Monthly Forex Seasonality – March 2022: More USD Strength, Weakness for AUD, CAD, NZD
2022-03-17 17:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100
US 500
Bullish
Wall Street
Bullish