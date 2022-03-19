S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Days Ahead

Indices Technical Forecast: Neutral

S&P 500 looking towards the 200-day moving average

Nasdaq 100 is lagging behind, well below the 200-day

Dow Jones has trend-line in play and the 200-day just ahead

S&P 500 Technical Forecast

The S&P 500 is coming off recent low levels in strong fashion, bringing into play the 200-day moving average. It was broken in convincing fashion a month ago, and in the days ahead it is seen as likely being a focal point for the market.

It is seen as probable that the 200-day could at least put in a pause to the rise, if not causing a bit of a sharp reaction even if the market is to eventually go on to reclaim it as support. Given where we are in the bounce cycle it is a difficult spot to enter longs without running the risk of getting caught in a pullback.

As for short positions, it is ideal that we see some indication that the market wants to turn back lower, i.e. a strong reversal day. And do so at a key level/line of resistance such as the 200-day MA. In the days ahead we should get a better idea of how to handle the SPX.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

S&P 500 Chart by TradingView

Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast

TheNasdaq 100 is quite a ways away from the 200-day moving average, looking to try and climb above its most recent swing high at 14342. This will be a level to watch as other indices hit the more important 200-day MAs. A swift reversal off 14342 could at least provide a short-term short opportunity for the nimble. A daily close above resistance takes that idea off the table.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

Nasdaq 100 Chart by TradingView

Dow Jones Technical Forecast

The Dow Jones has a trend-line off the record high to contend before it can take on the 200-day moving average, but it is still very much an attainable level in the near-term. On the downside there is good support for the Dow just above the 34k mark. A pullback into this area before a move higher could offer up a long opportunity for those looking to buy a support level that allows for stop placement just on the other side of it.

Whether it is a short off a further push into and reverse from the 200-day, or a pullback and reverse off support around 34k, there looks like good potential for some trading opportunities this coming week.

Dow Jones Daily Chart

Dow Jones Chart by TradingView

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

