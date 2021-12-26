Gold Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Gold Technical Outlook – Struggling For Direction

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: The Path of Least Resistance is Lower
2021-12-25 19:00:00
Euro Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Still No Rate Hike, Still No Euro Recovery
2021-12-24 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Crude to Avoid Bear Market as Supply Constraints Persist
2021-12-25 21:30:00
Crude Oil Price Jumps on Upbeat Outlook and Softer US Dollar. Where To For WTI?
2021-12-23 01:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Equities Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Stock Trends Are Pointed Higher Until They Aren’t
2021-12-26 00:00:00
Equities Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Fed Policy is a Bigger Threat to Equities Than Omicron
2021-12-25 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Gold Technical Outlook – Struggling For Direction
2021-12-26 05:30:00
Gold Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Gold Fundamental Outlook Proves Mixed
2021-12-25 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Can the Bulls Capture the Trend?
2021-12-24 22:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index at Ascending Triangle Support, USD/JPY Eyes 2021 Highs
2021-12-23 20:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
JPY Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Chart Points Higher to Kick Off the Year
2021-12-25 08:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index at Ascending Triangle Support, USD/JPY Eyes 2021 Highs
2021-12-23 20:30:00
More View more
Gold Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Gold Technical Outlook – Struggling For Direction

Gold Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Gold Technical Outlook – Struggling For Direction

Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC

Gold ended a two-year uptrend in August 2020. A modest pullback from there gave way to sideways drift in March 2021. Prices are now idling near the mid-point of the choppy range that has been carved out since. It is unclear whether the standstill will mark a base for renewed gains or a pause before the down move from the 2020 top is re-engaged.

Spot Gold (XAU/USD) – Weekly Chart

Gold Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Gold Technical Outlook – Struggling For Direction

Chart created with TradingView

Zooming in to the daily chart, prices are attempting to grind upward through mid-range congestion near the $1800/oz figure. A sequence of higher highs and lows cautiously favors gains within the well-established $1677-1917 band. Immediate resistance is at 1808.16, followed by barriers in 1834 and 1871. Key supports are at 1750.78, 1818.89 and 1676.91.

Spot Gold (XAU/USD) – Daily Chart

Gold Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Gold Technical Outlook – Struggling For Direction

Chart created with TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Equities Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Stock Trends Are Pointed Higher Until They Aren’t
Equities Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Stock Trends Are Pointed Higher Until They Aren’t
2021-12-26 00:00:00
EUR Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: The Path of Least Resistance is Lower
EUR Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: The Path of Least Resistance is Lower
2021-12-25 19:00:00
Bitcoin Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Putting Pressure on the Long-term Trend
Bitcoin Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Putting Pressure on the Long-term Trend
2021-12-25 14:00:00
USD Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: King Dollar’s Test Atop the Throne
USD Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: King Dollar’s Test Atop the Throne
2021-12-25 03:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed