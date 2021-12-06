News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2021-12-06 20:27:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End
Crude Oil Holds Gain on OPEC+ Fallout and US Dollar Softens. Where To From Here?
2021-12-06 06:00:00
Crude Oil Drops a 6th Straight Week Amid Extreme Volatility
2021-12-04 20:36:00
Dow Jones Leaps as Omicron Fears Ease; Airline Stocks Take Off as Bargain Hunters Swoop In
2021-12-06 22:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Yen, AUD/USD, RBA, USD/CAD, BoC
2021-12-06 12:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End
Gold Price Forecast: Gold After the Bear Flag Breach, CPI on Deck
2021-12-06 17:07:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: BOC & RBA Rate Decisions; UK GDP; German & US Inflation Rates
2021-12-06 18:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
December FX Seasonality Overview:

  • The last month of the year tends to see the greenback fall across the board, while gold and US equities have gained ground recently.
  • December is the second best month of the year for gold prices in recent history.
  • The risk-on attitude is pervasive, with the Australian, Canadian, and New Zealand Dollars tending to rally into year-end.

The beginning of the month warrants a review of the seasonal patterns that have influenced forex markets over the past several years. For December, our focus is on the trailing 5-year and 10-year performances, both of which fully capture trading during the era of quantitative easing and expanding government deficits since the 2008/2009 Global Financial Crisis – not dissimilar from the environment we find ourselves in during the coronavirus pandemic recovery.

Monthly Forex Seasonality Summary – December 2021

Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End

Forex Seasonality in Euro (via EUR/USD)

Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End

December is a bullish month for EUR/USD, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the second best month of the year for the pair, averaging a gain of +1.14%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the third best month of the year, averaging a gain of +0.48%.

Forex Seasonality in British Pound (via GBP/USD)

Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End

December is a bullish month for GBP/USD, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the fourth best month of the year for the pair, averaging a gain of +0.76%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the third best month of the year, averaging a gain of +0.29%.

Forex Seasonality in Japanese Yen (via USD/JPY)

Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End

December is a mixed month for USD/JPY, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the fifth worst month of the year for the pair, averaging a loss of -0.58%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the sixth best month of the year, averaging a gain of +0.28%.

Forex Seasonality in Australian Dollar (via AUD/USD)

Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End

December is a slightly bullish month for AUD/USD, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the third best month of the year for the pair, averaging a gain of +1.18%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the sixth best month of the year, averaging a loss of -0.03%.

Forex Seasonality in New Zealand Dollar (via NZD/USD)

Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End

December is a very bullish month for NZD/USD, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the third best month of the year for the pair, averaging a gain of +1.38%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the second best month of the year, averaging a gain of +1.18%.

Forex Seasonality in Canadian Dollar (via USD/CAD)

Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End

December is a slightly bearish month for USD/CAD, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the fourth worst month of the year for the pair, averaging a loss of -0.84%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the fourth worst month of the year, averaging a gain of +0.14%.

Forex Seasonality in Swiss Franc (via USD/CHF)

Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End

December is a bullish month for USD/CHF, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the worst month of the year for the pair, averaging a loss of -1.67%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the third worst month of the year, averaging a loss of -0.80%.

Forex Seasonality in US S&P 500

Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End

December is a mixed month for the US S&P 500, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the fifth worst month of the year for the index, averaging a gain of +0.04%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the fifth worst month of the year, averaging a gain of +0.19%.

Forex Seasonality in Gold (via XAU/USD)

Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End

December is a bullish month for gold (XAU/USD), from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the second best month of the year for the precious metal, averaging a gain of +3.11%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the fifth worst month of the year, averaging a loss of -0.02%.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

