News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-11-01 20:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-01 19:55:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Setups: DXY, AUD/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2021-11-01 15:55:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook – Staying the Course
2021-11-01 15:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-01 12:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, British Pound, Fed Taper, NFPs, BoE Hike?
2021-11-01 11:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-01 19:55:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Teeters Ahead of FOMC, NFP- November Levels
2021-11-01 17:01:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-01 19:55:00
US Dollar Technical Setups: DXY, AUD/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2021-11-01 15:55:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-11-01 20:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-01 19:55:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RBNZ's Orr: - I anticipate a drop in home prices in the medium-term $NZD
  • I have gotten the names John Maynard Keynes and Maynard James Kennan mixed up in conversation a number of times over 2021. It always delights me when the person I'm talking to recognizes the unexpected stand-in leading to an unusual turn in the discussion
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.60% Gold: 0.56% Oil - US Crude: -0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/kIldyRzE5P
  • RBNZ's Orr: - An unsustainable level of home prices threatens monetary and financial stability - Housing prices and affordability are influenced by elements of both supply and demand $NZD
  • Eurodollar contract spreads and the US Treasury yield curve are offering their strongest hints thus far that a more hawkish Fed is about to arrive.Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/Vsb7OgcqJV https://t.co/3akAxFiKy7
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 79.32%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 79.41%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/nG9e7cVUVO
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.25% FTSE 100: 0.08% France 40: 0.07% Germany 30: 0.04% US 500: 0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/g35y3j8nz5
  • Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/fx_technical_weekly/2021/11/01/monthly-forex-seasonality-november-2021-good-for-us-stocks-bad-for-gold.html
  • US ISM Manufacturing PMI for October fell to 60.8, although beat expectations of a drop to 60.5. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/32T8iLFrJT https://t.co/F8X7ju2Nzq
  • The US Dollar Index slips back below 94.00 ahead of Wednesday's FOMC policy decision $USD $DXY https://t.co/mfudSAadWB
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold

Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Advertisement

November FX Seasonality Overview:

  • The second-to-last month of the year typically invites great returns for US stocks, while leaving gold prices lower and the US Dollar trading sideways.
  • November is actually the best month of the year for the US S&P 500, for both the 5- and 10-year look-back periods.
  • Commodity currencies tend to fare well during November, but the British Pound likewise tends to see some of its best performance during the year.

The beginning of the month warrants a review of the seasonal patterns that have influenced forex markets over the past several years. For November, our focus is on the trailing 5-year and 10-year performances, both of which fully capture trading during the era of quantitative easing and expanding government deficits since the 2008/2009 Global Financial Crisis – not dissimilar from the environment we find ourselves in during the coronavirus pandemic recovery.

Monthly Forex Seasonality Summary – November 2021

Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold

Forex Seasonality in Euro (via EUR/USD)

Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold

November is a bearish month for EUR/USD, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the fifth worst month of the year for the pair, averaging a loss of -0.02%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the third worst month of the year, averaging a loss of -0.74%.

Forex Seasonality in British Pound (via GBP/USD)

Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold

November is a bullish month for GBP/USD, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the best month of the year for the pair, averaging a gain of +1.32%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the fifth best month of the year, averaging a gain of +0.10%.

Forex Seasonality in Japanese Yen (via USD/JPY)

Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold

November is a very bullish month for USD/JPY, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the best month of the year for the pair, averaging a gain of +1.96%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the best month of the year, averaging a gain of +2.43%.

Forex Seasonality in Australian Dollar (via AUD/USD)

Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold

November is a mixed month for AUD/USD, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the fifth best month of the year for the pair, averaging a gain of +0.35%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the fourth worst month of the year, averaging a loss of -0.58%.

Forex Seasonality in New Zealand Dollar (via NZD/USD)

Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold

November is a bullish month for NZD/USD, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the second best month of the year for the pair, averaging a gain of +2.1%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the sixth best month of the year, averaging a gain of +0.31%.

Forex Seasonality in Canadian Dollar (via USD/CAD)

Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold

November is a mixed month for USD/CAD, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the seventh worst month of the year for the pair, averaging a loss of -0.04%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the fourth best month of the year, averaging a gain of +0.62%.

Forex Seasonality in Swiss Franc (via USD/CHF)

Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold

November is a bullish month for USD/CHF, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the fifth best month of the year for the pair, averaging a gain of +0.18%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the third best month of the year, averaging a gain of +0.9%.

Forex Seasonality in US S&P 500

Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold

November is a very bullish month for the US S&P 500, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the best month of the year for the index, averaging a gain of +4.43%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the best month of the year, averaging a gain of +2.73%.

Forex Seasonality in Gold (via XAU/USD)

Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold

November is a very bearish month for gold (XAU/USD), from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the worst month of the year for the precious metal, averaging a loss of -3.21%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the second worst month of the year, averaging a loss of -2.7%.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-FOMC: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-FOMC: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2021-10-31 08:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Sets Support ahead of FOMC, NFP
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Sets Support ahead of FOMC, NFP
2021-10-31 04:00:00
GBP/USD Technical Forecast: Failure to Clear Cluster Resistance Can Steer Cable Lower
GBP/USD Technical Forecast: Failure to Clear Cluster Resistance Can Steer Cable Lower
2021-10-30 20:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for Next Week
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for Next Week
2021-10-30 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
USD/JPY
Bearish
GBP/USD
Bearish
AUD/USD
Bullish
USD/CAD
Bullish
NZD/USD
Mixed