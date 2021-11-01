Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold

Advertisement

November FX Seasonality Overview:

The second-to-last month of the year typically invites great returns for US stocks, while leaving gold prices lower and the US Dollar trading sideways.

November is actually the best month of the year for the US S&P 500 , for both the 5- and 10-year look-back periods.

Commodity currencies tend to fare well during November, but the British Pound likewise tends to see some of its best performance during the year.

The beginning of the month warrants a review of the seasonal patterns that have influenced forex markets over the past several years. For November, our focus is on the trailing 5-year and 10-year performances, both of which fully capture trading during the era of quantitative easing and expanding government deficits since the 2008/2009 Global Financial Crisis – not dissimilar from the environment we find ourselves in during the coronavirus pandemic recovery.

Monthly Forex Seasonality Summary – November 2021

Forex Seasonality in Euro (via EUR/USD)

November is a bearish month for EUR/USD, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the fifth worst month of the year for the pair, averaging a loss of -0.02%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the third worst month of the year, averaging a loss of -0.74%.

Forex Seasonality in British Pound (via GBP/USD)

November is a bullish month for GBP/USD, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the best month of the year for the pair, averaging a gain of +1.32%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the fifth best month of the year, averaging a gain of +0.10%.

Forex Seasonality in Japanese Yen (via USD/JPY)

November is a very bullish month for USD/JPY, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the best month of the year for the pair, averaging a gain of +1.96%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the best month of the year, averaging a gain of +2.43%.

Forex Seasonality in Australian Dollar (via AUD/USD)

November is a mixed month for AUD/USD, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the fifth best month of the year for the pair, averaging a gain of +0.35%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the fourth worst month of the year, averaging a loss of -0.58%.

Forex Seasonality in New Zealand Dollar (via NZD/USD)

November is a bullish month for NZD/USD, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the second best month of the year for the pair, averaging a gain of +2.1%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the sixth best month of the year, averaging a gain of +0.31%.

Forex Seasonality in Canadian Dollar (via USD/CAD)

November is a mixed month for USD/CAD, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the seventh worst month of the year for the pair, averaging a loss of -0.04%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the fourth best month of the year, averaging a gain of +0.62%.

Forex Seasonality in Swiss Franc (via USD/CHF)

November is a bullish month for USD/CHF, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the fifth best month of the year for the pair, averaging a gain of +0.18%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the third best month of the year, averaging a gain of +0.9%.

Forex Seasonality in US S&P 500

November is a very bullish month for the US S&P 500, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the best month of the year for the index, averaging a gain of +4.43%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the best month of the year, averaging a gain of +2.73%.

Forex Seasonality in Gold (via XAU/USD)

November is a very bearish month for gold (XAU/USD), from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the worst month of the year for the precious metal, averaging a loss of -3.21%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the second worst month of the year, averaging a loss of -2.7%.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist