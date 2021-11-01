Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
November FX Seasonality Overview:
- The second-to-last month of the year typically invites great returns for US stocks, while leaving gold prices lower and the US Dollar trading sideways.
- November is actually the best month of the year for the US S&P 500, for both the 5- and 10-year look-back periods.
- Commodity currencies tend to fare well during November, but the British Pound likewise tends to see some of its best performance during the year.
The beginning of the month warrants a review of the seasonal patterns that have influenced forex markets over the past several years. For November, our focus is on the trailing 5-year and 10-year performances, both of which fully capture trading during the era of quantitative easing and expanding government deficits since the 2008/2009 Global Financial Crisis – not dissimilar from the environment we find ourselves in during the coronavirus pandemic recovery.
Monthly Forex Seasonality Summary – November 2021
Forex Seasonality in Euro (via EUR/USD)
November is a bearish month for EUR/USD, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the fifth worst month of the year for the pair, averaging a loss of -0.02%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the third worst month of the year, averaging a loss of -0.74%.
Forex Seasonality in British Pound (via GBP/USD)
November is a bullish month for GBP/USD, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the best month of the year for the pair, averaging a gain of +1.32%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the fifth best month of the year, averaging a gain of +0.10%.
Forex Seasonality in Japanese Yen (via USD/JPY)
November is a very bullish month for USD/JPY, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the best month of the year for the pair, averaging a gain of +1.96%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the best month of the year, averaging a gain of +2.43%.
Forex Seasonality in Australian Dollar (via AUD/USD)
November is a mixed month for AUD/USD, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the fifth best month of the year for the pair, averaging a gain of +0.35%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the fourth worst month of the year, averaging a loss of -0.58%.
Forex Seasonality in New Zealand Dollar (via NZD/USD)
November is a bullish month for NZD/USD, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the second best month of the year for the pair, averaging a gain of +2.1%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the sixth best month of the year, averaging a gain of +0.31%.
Forex Seasonality in Canadian Dollar (via USD/CAD)
November is a mixed month for USD/CAD, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the seventh worst month of the year for the pair, averaging a loss of -0.04%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the fourth best month of the year, averaging a gain of +0.62%.
Forex Seasonality in Swiss Franc (via USD/CHF)
November is a bullish month for USD/CHF, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the fifth best month of the year for the pair, averaging a gain of +0.18%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the third best month of the year, averaging a gain of +0.9%.
Forex Seasonality in US S&P 500
November is a very bullish month for the US S&P 500, from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the best month of the year for the index, averaging a gain of +4.43%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the best month of the year, averaging a gain of +2.73%.
Forex Seasonality in Gold (via XAU/USD)
November is a very bearish month for gold (XAU/USD), from a seasonality perspective. Over the past 5-years, it has been the worst month of the year for the precious metal, averaging a loss of -3.21%. Over the past 10-years, it has been the second worst month of the year, averaging a loss of -2.7%.
--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.