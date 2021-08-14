News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Prepares to Break Critical 1.17 Support Level
2021-08-15 01:00:00
Dollar Reversal and S&P 500 Record Run Beholden to Liquidity, Fed Speculation
2021-08-14 02:30:00
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Spill Reverses Off Key Technical Support
2021-08-14 03:00:00
S&P 500 (SPX), China Shutdown & Crude Oil – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-08-13 12:23:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, and S&P 500 Tech Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-08-14 10:00:00
S&P 500 (SPX), China Shutdown & Crude Oil – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-08-13 12:23:00
Gold Flash Crash Reversed, Fed Gears Up for Taper Signal
2021-08-14 19:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Recovers from Flash Crash, $1,800 Remains Critical
2021-08-13 20:00:00
GBP/USD Outlook Mired by Failure to Push Above 50-Day SMA
2021-08-14 22:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Weekly Forecast: Will CPI and PPI Continue to Diverge?
2021-08-13 16:00:00
US Dollar Pullback Accelerates as Consumer Sentiment Plunges
2021-08-13 14:35:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD Eyes Consumer Sentiment Data Due
2021-08-12 22:00:00
GBP/USD Outlook Mired by Failure to Push Above 50-Day SMA

GBP/USD Outlook Mired by Failure to Push Above 50-Day SMA

David Song, Strategist

British Pound Talking Points

GBP/USD struggles to extend the series of lower highs and lows from earlier this week as it bounces back from a fresh monthly low (1.3791), but the negative slope in the 50-Day SMA (1.3884) casts a bearish outlook for the exchange rate amid the string of failed attempts to push back above the moving average.

Technical Forecast for British Pound: Bearish

Keep in mind, GBP/USD still tracks the broad range from the first half of 2021 as it reversed ahead of the February low (1.3566) during the previous month, and the failed attempt to close below the 1.3620 (78.6% retracement) region may push the exchange rate back towards the top of the yearly range as it attempts to retrace the decline from earlier this month.

GBP/USD Chart

Source: Trading View

However, GBP/USD is on the cusp of pushing below the 200-Day SMA (1.3769) for the second time this year as the rebound from the July low (1.3572) unravels, and another break below the moving average may indicate a potential shift in the broader trend as a double top formation takes shape in 2021.

With that said, lack of momentum to push back above the 50-Day SMA (1.3884) undermines the recent rebound in GBP/USD as the indicator develops a negative slope, but the exchange rate may continue to track the broad range from the first half of the year as it appears to have reversed course ahead of the February low (1.3566).

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

