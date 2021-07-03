News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Q3 Technical Forecast: Weakness on the Horizon?
2021-07-03 22:30:00
S&P 500 Extends a 7-Day Rally, Dollar Breaks 8-Day Climb with Liquidity Top Concern
2021-07-03 02:00:00
Crude Oil Gains to Persist; Stocks to Stay on Their Rocket: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-03 09:30:00
Robinhood IPO, Non-Farm Payrolls & OPEC+ – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-07-02 15:34:00
Nasdaq 100 May Outperform the Dow Jones as Treasury Yield Curve Flattens: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-03 02:30:00
Live Data Coverage: June US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-07-02 11:30:00
Gold Q3 Technical Forecast: Gold Technical Outlook Took a Big Hit
2021-07-02 21:00:00
Gold, Silver Price Pullback Could Provide Attractive Opportunities in Q3
2021-07-02 19:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-07-02 20:00:00
British Pound Q3 Technical Forecast: Attractive at Lower Levels
2021-07-02 14:00:00
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-03 19:30:00
Japanese Yen Q3 Technical Forecast: Weakness Appears Likely in Q3
2021-07-03 04:00:00
Euro Q3 Technical Forecast: Weakness on the Horizon?

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Euro, EUR/USD, Technical Forecast – Talking Points

  • Long-term trendline from 2020 key to sustaining upside price action
  • RSI Divergence and weakening MACD indicate potential weakness ahead

To read the full Euro forecast including the fundamental outlook, download our new 3Q trading guide from the DailyFX Free Trading Guides!

Long-term trendline enough to keep EUR/USD pacing higher as price grapples with the 200-day SMA?

The Euro performed well against the US Dollar through the first two months of the second quarter, although a bout of weakness hit the currency pair in June. Still, EUR/USD managed to find support at a long-term trendline stemming from the 2020 March swing low. Price may continue rising through the coming months should the rising support level hold.

That said, price may still be in danger of breaking lower, with a recent drop below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) being a cause for concern. Moreover, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is on pace to cross below its center line after dropping below the signal line, a bearish momentum signal.

EUR/USD Weekly Chart

Chart created with TradingView

Pulling out to the monthly timeframe puts attention on the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level (1.2211) from the January to March move where price stalled out after a two-month rally. Alternatively, the 38.2% and 23.6% Fib levels appear to be providing a level of support. A break to either side of the 78.6% or 23.6% Fibs could see an accelerated move.

One concern for Euro bulls is a negative divergence in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) between the January and May highs (as shown by the green line on the RSI indicator). Moreover, the MACD line is begging to shift lower towards its signal line, adding to the negative picture seen on the weekly timeframe above.

EUR/USD Monthly Chart

Chart created with TradingView

To read the full Euro forecast including the fundamental outlook, download our new 3Q trading guide from the DailyFX Free Trading Guides!

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

