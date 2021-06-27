Australian Dollar Technical Outlook: AUD/USD Outlook Brightens as Key Trendline is Recaptured

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: Inflation Data May Prompt Fall in EUR/USD Price
2021-06-27 01:00:00
Euro Price Outlook: Euro Pop Setting Up for a Drop- EUR/USD Levels
2021-06-24 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: OPEC+ Meeting, Iran Talks In Focus
2021-06-26 16:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC), Fed Speak & S&P 500 (SPX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-06-25 14:53:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Rebound May Lift Sentiment for Nikkei 225 and ASX 200
2021-06-25 01:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Outpaces Dow Jones as Reflation Trade is Put on Pause
2021-06-24 20:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Performance Contingent on NFP Data
2021-06-26 19:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Builds into Range After Fed-Fueled Fire Sale
2021-06-25 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Recovery at Risk - Pound Levels
2021-06-26 22:00:00
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Awaiting US NFP to Dictate GBP/USD Outlook
2021-06-25 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Looks for End-of-Week Volatility From Fed's Favorite Inflation Reading
2021-06-25 02:51:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-06-24 02:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The ISM manufacturing index plays an important role in forex trading, with ISM data influencing currency prices globally. Learn about the importance of the ISM manufacturing index here: https://t.co/Xr3xtoFpZy https://t.co/tt3NrfFawp
  • Take a closer look visually at the most influential global importers and exporters here: https://t.co/G58J1dg6y3 https://t.co/31ohmxrxTT
  • Trading bias allows traders to make informative decisions when dealing in the market. This relates to both novice and experienced traders alike. Start learning how you may be able to make more informed decisions here: https://t.co/rz7fqhRoMG https://t.co/EnX1y7VeLm
  • Greed is a natural human emotion that affects individuals to varying degrees. Unfortunately, when viewed in the context of trading, greed has proven to be a hindrance more often than it has assisted traders. Learn how to control greed in trading here: https://t.co/kODPAfJE79 https://t.co/JmWGuAl1BT
  • Forex liquidity makes it easy for traders to sell and buy currencies without delay, and also creates tight spreads for favorable quotes. Low costs and large scope to various markets make it the most frequently traded market in the world. Learn more here: https://t.co/arxYmtQeUn https://t.co/x18nCKsoSH
  • Forex quotes reflect the price of different currencies at any point in time. Since a trader’s profit or loss is determined by movements in price, it is essential to develop a sound understanding of how to read currency pairs. Learn how to read quotes here: https://t.co/CNtqrKWDBY https://t.co/FdqXtDxxPo
  • The Australian Dollar recovered with the S&P 500 and Shanghai Composite. Was it another overreaction to the Fed? $AUDUSD turns to RBA Governor Philip Lowe, Fedspeak and US NFPs next. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/uYxaupQHYh https://t.co/6vziQrIDau
  • A currency carry trade involves borrowing a low-yielding currency in order to buy a higher yielding currency in an attempt to profit from the interest rate differential. Find out if the carry trade suits your trading style here: https://t.co/7t4BzmLg8w https://t.co/c9PuxTPwJW
  • Crude Oil Price Outlook: OPEC+ Meeting, Iran Talks in Focus -via @DailyFX Link to Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/title/2021/06/26/crude-oil-price-outlook-opec-meeting-iran-talks-in-focus.html #OOTT #WTI $USO https://t.co/wu2WuPo73A
  • A rather clean and consistent range appeared in Gold prices this week after the massive sell-off that showed up in the first few weeks of June. Get your market update from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/2bJ5kw9x7Z https://t.co/K1QxdRArg6
Australian Dollar Technical Outlook: AUD/USD Outlook Brightens as Key Trendline is Recaptured

Australian Dollar Technical Outlook: AUD/USD Outlook Brightens as Key Trendline is Recaptured

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

AUD/USD Technical Forecast: Bullish

  • AUD/USD recaptures 200-day Simple Moving Average
  • Trendline resistance from May high shifting into focus
  • MACD and RSI oscillators point to increasing momentum

The Australian Dollar has been on a wild ride throughout the past few weeks against the US Dollar, rising back above its 200-day Simple Moving Average after sinking below the key level just the week prior. AUD/USD has now recaptured a level of former support via a prior neckline that made up a Head and Shoulders pattern.

Despite a five day consecutive gain last week, AUD/USD has not recovered the prior week’s big move lower after the FOMC decision supercharged the US Dollar. However, the week ahead may carry forward the bullish energy, especially considering the move back over the 200-day SMA likely inspired some confidence among Aussie Dollar bulls.

Should the currency pair continue tracking higher this week, a descending resistance trendline stemming from the May swing high will shift into focus. The former neckline support area along with the 200-day SMA may offer support to the downside. If those levels fail, however, bulls may quickly surrender, and price could see an accelerated drop.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is pointing higher, with a potentially bullish signal approaching as the MACD line looks to cross above its signal line. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is also looking higher after extending up from oversold conditions last week. Overall, AUD/USD’s technical posture has improved, but downside risks remain.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

audusd

Chart created with TradingView

AUD/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Sterling Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Recovery at Risk - Pound Levels
Sterling Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Recovery at Risk - Pound Levels
2021-06-26 22:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Index Forecast:
Nasdaq 100 Index Forecast: "Shooting Star" Warns of Pullback But Uptrend Remains Intact
2021-06-26 10:00:00
USD/CAD Technical Forecast: Pullback in Danger of Becoming a Reversal
USD/CAD Technical Forecast: Pullback in Danger of Becoming a Reversal
2021-06-26 04:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Builds into Range After Fed-Fueled Fire Sale
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Builds into Range After Fed-Fueled Fire Sale
2021-06-25 20:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish