Nasdaq 100 Index Forecast: Eyeing All-Time Highs after "Double Bottom" Formation

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD June Open Range Vulnerable as ECB Sticks to Higher PEPP
2021-06-11 15:00:00
Inflation (CPI), The Fed & ECB – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-06-11 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Crude Oil Outlook – Room to Rally 10% or More Before Big Levels Met
2021-06-11 12:30:00
Crude Oil, Gold Price Outlook: US Lifts Sanctions on Some Iranians, Inflation Ignored
2021-06-11 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Grinding Higher - Ethereum (ETH), Alt-Coins in Wait-And-See Mode
2021-06-12 06:00:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Divergence With Wall Street Risks Continuing
2021-06-12 00:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Breakout Holds Through CPI - FOMC on Deck
2021-06-11 20:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Upside Test as US Rates Drop - Last Chance for Volatility
2021-06-11 09:35:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar and S&P 500 Breaks Must Abide the FOMC Decision This Week
2021-06-12 02:00:00
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Last Chance for Currency Volatility on FOMC Meeting
2021-06-11 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-06-10 19:00:00
Mid-Week Market Updates: EUR, CAD Look Higher versus USD; Red Flags for Gold Breakout
2021-06-09 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Risk management is one of the most important aspects of successful trading, but is often overlooked. What are some basic principles or risk management? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/IsnpfJhp91 https://t.co/lIUxpfSem3
  • Looking for a new way to trade reversals? One of the most used reversal candle patterns is known as the Harami. Like most candlestick formation patterns, the Harami tells a story about sentiment in the market. Get better with trading reversals here: https://t.co/rfwUWJfbz9 https://t.co/8kBulRFd6l
  • MACD who? The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a technical indicator which simply measures the relationship of exponential moving averages (EMA). Find out how you can incorporate MACD into your trading strategy here: https://t.co/ZNs4Qi8ieG https://t.co/6u52PuzIaY
  • Forex quotes reflect the price of different currencies at any point in time. Since a trader’s profit or loss is determined by movements in price, it is essential to develop a sound understanding of how to read currency pairs. Learn how to read quotes here: https://t.co/CNtqrKWDBY https://t.co/rHDy0XNZjQ
  • (Weekly Outlook) Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Divergence With Wall Street Risks Continuing #AUD $AUDUSD #Fed #Stocks https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/aud/2021/06/12/Australian-Dollar-Outlook-AUDUSD-Divergence-With-Wall-Street-Risks-Continuing.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/ryxG0fHmzd
  • The US Dollar steadied against most ASEAN currencies this past week. Key support levels remain in play looking at USD/SGD, USD/THB and USD/PHP. USD/IDR may rise with a new trendline. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/bpr5ZlKIcE https://t.co/0pskmzXZHi
  • EUR/USD has been looking toppy since late May as bearish technical signals played out. But, rising Euro short bets from retail traders hint that the currency may hold its footing. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/fAZijmQVqh https://t.co/pXICvFE007
  • The Japanese Yen may rise as retail investors increase their long exposure in pairs like USD/JPY and EUR/JPY. Will these pairs turn lower? What are key levels to watch for? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/PqNahX71oF https://t.co/xZzmwrVQcr
  • Natural gas spot prices have been on the rise, recapturing a key trendline, following the EIA’s Short-Term Energy Outlook. Where can prices head from here? Find out from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/yK48nZD1ag https://t.co/dI2YHqX6qa
  • Gold prices put in a major breakout last month, and so far buyers have been able to hold the bullish trend. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/NGRTSfceOW https://t.co/4ARqnjTFDf
Nasdaq 100 Index Forecast: Eyeing All-Time Highs after "Double Bottom" Formation

Nasdaq 100 Index Forecast: Eyeing All-Time Highs after "Double Bottom" Formation

Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist

Nasdaq 100 index Technical Forecast: Bullish

  • The Nasdaq 100 index has likely formed a “Double Bottom” following a bearish Gartley pattern
  • This may be a bullish signal and could lead the way to test its all-time high of 14,073
  • The Hang Seng Index (HSI) entered another technical correction as it failed to breach the neckline of the “Double Bottom” chart pattern

Chart by TradingView

The Nasdaq 100 index is aiming to challenge all-time highs at around 14,070, which is also near the 200% Fibonacci extension level. The index pulled back in late-April after hitting this level, suggesting that strong selling pressure may be seen as prices edge higher.

A successful attempt would likely intensify near-term buying power and carve a path for prices to move higher towards 14,200 and then 14,400. A failed try however, may lead to another technical pullback with an eye on the 100-day SMA line for support.

The index is riding an upward trend after forming a “Double Bottom” chart pattern. A “Double Bottom” is usually found at the end of a downtrend and resembles the letter “W”, as highlighted in the chart above. It serves as a popular bullish reversal signal, suggesting that the consolidation phase following the bearish “Gartley” pattern has come to an end.

The “Double Bottom” pattern may pave the way for the Nasdaq 100 to retest its all-time highs. The overall trend remains bullish-biased, as suggested by the upward-sloped SMA lines. The MACD indicator breached above the neutral midpoint and trended higher, underscoring upward momentum.

Hang Seng Index – Daily Chart

Chart by TradingView

The Hang Seng Index (HSI) has been in a consolidative period since mid-February, down 7.9% from its recent peak. The index also formed a “Double Bottom” pattern recently, but the upward momentum appears to be faltering. Prices failed to breach the “neckline” of the “Double Bottom” pattern and has since pulled back. This could potentially invalidate the pattern and opens the door for further losses. The index is likely to range bound between 28,300 to 29,350 waiting for fresh catalysts to set a clearer direction.

The MACD indicator formed a bearish crossover and trended lower, suggesting that bearish momentum may be building.

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Technical Forecast: Range Break Could Lead to Big Squeeze
USD/CAD Technical Forecast: Range Break Could Lead to Big Squeeze
2021-06-12 03:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Breakout Holds Through CPI - FOMC on Deck
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Breakout Holds Through CPI - FOMC on Deck
2021-06-11 20:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-08 00:00:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2021-06-06 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100